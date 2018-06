GRAEME MUDD & LUSTY INDUSTRIES

"Home is where the heart is" is anything worth going by, my year ahead riding bikes should be extraordinary. After representing Lusty Industries my entire mountain bike career, I have now signed exclusively with the Newcastle home-based company for 2018.

The season ahead will not be different for me only on the sponsorship side. My mindset has undergone a serious change in how I approach racing. For the last few years while attacking the UCI World Cup circuit, first as a privateer, then on a factory team in 2017, I would always be so results based that if I wasn't satisfied with my position on the leaderboard, I was generally unhappy. This is a rut hard to become unstuck from. This year, I decided to wing it. While working full time - far from any type of bicycle - just going with the flow, a conversation started with good friend and owner of Lusty Industries, Johnny Mclean. We could both identify what needed to change how I went about my racing. Sharing similar values and passions on and off the bike, it was a natural process as we scoped out what we would do for the year ahead.

Weapons of choice are the Santa Cruz V10 for DH and the Bronson for everything else

I am obsessed with progression. I think that the best way to gauge that on a bike is to race, so this was inevitable. I drew up a race calendar that worked in a number of different events that I enjoy, plus a bunch of new races and locations to explore. Main races on the program: two Euro Crankworx events, Mont Sainte-Anne World Cup, USA National Championships and Whistler Crankworx. To add to the pleasure, I will take part in a few enduros and speciality DH races in the mix. I will be based in Quebec for the northern race season so feel free to reach out if you have some rad trails to ride.



I'm not sure if 'winging it' is really the right phrase to use, but it really feels like it’s what I’m doing this year. It's about letting things happen and finding the flow. I am so glad to have some of the most badass brands behind me on this journey. Cheers MAXXIS, Santa Cruz, FOX suspension, Shimano, ODI, SDG, Crankbrothers, TLD and Deity.



Catch you all somewhere out there for a ride.



Muddy

