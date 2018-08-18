EVENTS

Graham Agassiz Broke Scapula in Whip Off Crash, Should Be Back in Time for Rampage

Aug 18, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Aggy took a vicious fall today

Graham Agassiz took a hard slam on Wednesday during the Official Whip-Off World Championships presented by Spank. He's since got confirmation that he has a broken scapula which should take six weeks to heal. Red Bull Rampage is going down on Friday, October 26th and Aggy is a Wild Card entry. He should give him enough time to heal if everything goes smoothly.



We re glad to see him walking away sending healing vibes your way
Aggy took a nasty same out there today and had to be helped off the hill. Heal up soon

Just can’t seem to catch a break..

A post shared by Graham Agassiz (@grahamagassiz) on


Wishing you a speedy recovery Aggy!

6 Comments

  • + 10
 God damn shit winds randy
  • + 2
 Every time I hear his name something is always broken
  • + 1
 Both recent times have been greatly due to heavy winds.. The guy is a legend and should be winning rampage events for sure.
  • + 2
 You got this Aggy! This is your year for a rampage title!!
  • + 2
 DAMN! every year bad luck seems to get to him before he can win rampage
  • + 1
 Broken scapula is painful.....speaking from experience

Post a Comment



