Graham Agassiz, Ethan Nell & Ace Hayden Off YT

Photo of Aggy by Sterling Lorence for Dakine

After three years it’s time to say goodbye. Thank you YT for the support and opportunity. I wish everyone I met and worked with all the best moving forward, see y’all in the new year — Graham Agassiz

Photo of Ethan Nell at Proving Grounds by Peter Jamison

My entire career I’ve ridden a @yt_industries. What a wild ride full of good times it’s been. Unfortunately we have now parted ways. I appreciate all the good memories and support! Thanks guys. #pleasesomeonesponsormelol — Ethan Nell

Ace Hayden. Photo from YT Industries

After over 8 years, I will no longer be riding for @yt_industries // A massive thank you to everyone for everything over the years that have come and gone and still remain, there’s so many people that made my life special. Thank you for showing me the world. — Ace Hayden

Graham Agassiz, Ethan Nell and Ace Hayden have all been dropped from YT Industries ahead of the 2024 season. The three freeriders announced the news on Instagram today. Nell says that his entire career he has been on YT Industries, while Hayden was on the brand for eight years, and Aggy has been riding YT for the past three years.Could the rumour that YT is making room for a certain Austrian downhill World Champion be true? If that's the case, could we be seeing more cuts to the brand's extensive roster before the end of the year?