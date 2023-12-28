Graham Agassiz, Ethan Nell & Ace Hayden Off YT

Graham Agassiz, Ethan Nell and Ace Hayden have all been dropped from YT Industries ahead of the 2024 season. The three freeriders announced the news on Instagram today. Nell says that his entire career he has been on YT Industries, while Hayden was on the brand for eight years, and Aggy has been riding YT for the past three years.
|After three years it’s time to say goodbye. Thank you YT for the support and opportunity. I wish everyone I met and worked with all the best moving forward, see y’all in the new year—Graham Agassiz
|My entire career I’ve ridden a @yt_industries. What a wild ride full of good times it’s been. Unfortunately we have now parted ways. I appreciate all the good memories and support! Thanks guys. #pleasesomeonesponsormelol—Ethan Nell
|After over 8 years, I will no longer be riding for @yt_industries // A massive thank you to everyone for everything over the years that have come and gone and still remain, there’s so many people that made my life special. Thank you for showing me the world.—Ace Hayden
Could the rumour
that YT is making room for a certain Austrian downhill World Champion be true? If that's the case, could we be seeing more cuts to the brand's extensive roster
before the end of the year?
Think a lot of peeps think a riders got it made once they get sponsored and are raking it in.
If you think any of these riders are raking it in, I have no idea what to tell you. They aren't.
The industry had record setting years three years running. We are going through tough times, and people are getting kicked off pro teams as if they never even mattered. Show some loyalty, show some respect, and work together through this.
This reads as nothing more than "three dogs taken to the pound after peeing on the carpet once." I desperately hope all three have something lined up on the other side.