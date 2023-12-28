Graham Agassiz, Ethan Nell & Ace Hayden Off YT

Dec 28, 2023
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Graham Agassiz tearing up Kamloops on his YT.


Graham Agassiz, Ethan Nell and Ace Hayden have all been dropped from YT Industries ahead of the 2024 season. The three freeriders announced the news on Instagram today. Nell says that his entire career he has been on YT Industries, while Hayden was on the brand for eight years, and Aggy has been riding YT for the past three years.


Graham Agassiz in the Coast Gravity park BC
Photo of Aggy by Sterling Lorence for Dakine


bigquotesAfter three years it’s time to say goodbye. Thank you YT for the support and opportunity. I wish everyone I met and worked with all the best moving forward, see y’all in the new yearGraham Agassiz


photo
Photo of Ethan Nell at Proving Grounds by Peter Jamison


bigquotesMy entire career I’ve ridden a @yt_industries. What a wild ride full of good times it’s been. Unfortunately we have now parted ways. I appreciate all the good memories and support! Thanks guys. #pleasesomeonesponsormelolEthan Nell


YT INDUSTRIES Ace Hayden on Vancouver Island British Columbia Canada
Ace Hayden. Photo from YT Industries


bigquotesAfter over 8 years, I will no longer be riding for @yt_industries // A massive thank you to everyone for everything over the years that have come and gone and still remain, there’s so many people that made my life special. Thank you for showing me the world.Ace Hayden


Could the rumour that YT is making room for a certain Austrian downhill World Champion be true? If that's the case, could we be seeing more cuts to the brand's extensive roster before the end of the year?

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Ace Hayden Ethan Nell Graham Agassiz


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,214 articles
9 Comments
  • 5 0
 Wow it’s hard to be a pro mountain biker in 2024. Sponsorships drying up all over.
  • 1 0
 It would be interesting to know what these sponsored riders, who I’ve never heard of, we’re getting out of their deals compared to the likes of some better known riders such as a certain young Austrian lady.

Think a lot of peeps think a riders got it made once they get sponsored and are raking it in.
  • 2 0
 Little correction. I have heard of Agassiz.
  • 1 1
 @cypher74: Nell's been competing at a fairly high level, involved with Fest on multiple occasions. Hayden I know less well, but is definitely a decently known shredder, and fairly well followed.

If you think any of these riders are raking it in, I have no idea what to tell you. They aren't.
  • 1 0
 I'm not mega into Freeride, but maybe going underground/ quiet aka FEST style goes against sponsors wishes. Brendog & Pilgrim are doing well by being out there on YouTube, insta etc.... Obviously adding a certain Lady to the DH team fuel's the fire.
  • 2 2
 I find this so sad.

The industry had record setting years three years running. We are going through tough times, and people are getting kicked off pro teams as if they never even mattered. Show some loyalty, show some respect, and work together through this.

This reads as nothing more than "three dogs taken to the pound after peeing on the carpet once." I desperately hope all three have something lined up on the other side.
  • 2 0
 Woah.. sponsored riders are dropping like flies
  • 1 1
 Making room for Valentina?
  • 1 2
 Micayla is still riding for YT. Her instagram is better than any of these guys social media.







