Graham Agassiz Parts Ways with Evil

Graham Agassiz has announced he will not be riding for Evil in 2021 and beyond. Aggy joined Evil at the start of 2019 following a 12 year run with Kona. In his time with the brand, he competed in Red Bull Rampage and starred in films such as Accompice.
|After two amazing years bleeding black it’s time for me to move on. I can’t thank the Black Collars, Kevin, Chad, Jason, Cal and all the boys enough for all the good times the last couple of years. Here’s to the future. Ruh ruh ruh.—Graham Agassiz
We published rumors earlier in the year
that Aggy would be heading to YT next although we have heard nothing since and have no confirmed news at this point. We will update you with Aggy's new frame sponsor as te news drops.
