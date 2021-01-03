Graham Agassiz Parts Ways with Evil

Jan 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo by Ale Di Lullo

Graham Agassiz has announced he will not be riding for Evil in 2021 and beyond. Aggy joined Evil at the start of 2019 following a 12 year run with Kona. In his time with the brand, he competed in Red Bull Rampage and starred in films such as Accompice.


bigquotesAfter two amazing years bleeding black it’s time for me to move on. I can’t thank the Black Collars, Kevin, Chad, Jason, Cal and all the boys enough for all the good times the last couple of years. Here’s to the future. Ruh ruh ruh.Graham Agassiz

Graham Agassiz
Aggy's long travel Rampage rig from 2019, a full bike check is here.

We published rumors earlier in the year that Aggy would be heading to YT next although we have heard nothing since and have no confirmed news at this point. We will update you with Aggy's new frame sponsor as te news drops.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Graham Agassiz


15 Comments

  • 15 2
 Probably just wanted a real DH bike haha
  • 1 0
 Or tired of cringey marketing for bikes that will get bought up by dentists...
  • 5 0
 Dear God, please let Aggy win Rampage. Amen.
  • 1 0
 Reading his bike check and all the talk about how they've never bottomed the 161mm travel "trail" bike at Rampage- I own an Evil Calling, I love it dearly, except for the rear shock, its factory tune, and Evil's rec'd settings. I bottomed out so hard I dented my rim on their settings (just under 30% sag). Added a Gnar dog and upped to 25% sag, still bottoming out with regularity. I just bought an X2 shock. Maybe the super deluxe that was on there was just defective or in need of an overhaul (ride hours said otherwise), but rear sus setup and factory tune is the one single thing I can point to from Evil that I haven't loved. In contrast to that guy's bike check.
  • 1 0
 I don't often bottom mine insofar as I can tell. Now, I'm not hucking or blasting jumps as it is a trailbike
  • 3 1
 Accomplice* the*

• 1 0
  • 1 0
 • 2 0
  • 2 0
 • 1 0
  • 1 0
 • 1 0
  • 1 0
 • 1 0
  • 1 0
 • 1 1
  • 1 1
 • 1 1
Big Grin
  • 1 1
 back to kona
  • 4 6
 back to kona
  • 4 6
 Perfect fit for YT i hope its true

