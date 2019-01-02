Graham Agassiz Says Goodbye to Kona

After 12 years, Graham Aggassiz is parting ways with Kona. Check out his full statement from an Instagram post below:"12 years ago I signed with the Kona Grassroots team, I was 16 years old. I had been riding Ian Duncan's old Kona Chute for well over a year before hand, and that thing really changed my life. It had Mag 30’s, a single crown long travel Sherman with a 15mm bolt axle I think? It was a beast, and nearly indestructible. Ian had already hit everything in town on it before me, including the ol' valley gap, which is still a very burly gap if you don’t know what I’m talking about! I was racing BMX for nearly 10 years at that time, and was getting burnt out and over the race scene. I needed a change, and I was very fortunate to grow up here and be exposed to mountain bikes when I was through the Bicycle Cafe Kamloops."A lot of people took me under their wing, and showed me the ropes if you will. Ian Duncan, Scottie Duncan, Stevin Tuchiwsky, Matt Hunter, Lone Wolf Productions, Kyle Proznick, Taylor Hollstedt, Brad Stuart and many more... The culture here was very genuine, and truly helped shape the person I am today."I had a hard time throughout school and bikes became my escape, something I could channel my energy into and build up my confidence. Every day after school waiting at the bottom of Rose Hill road, thumbing every passing vehicle for a lift up to the top of the once iconic trail. Those were some of the best days of my life. The range of people you would meet from all over the world who came to Kamloops just to ride that trail, it was mind blowing!"I would religiously watch movies like the Collective and Freeride Entertainment's NWD series. I quickly idolized the Clump Team and aspired to one day be apart of it, film video parts every year, compete in Crankworx, Rampage, and ride with all my idols & now good friends Derren Berrecloth, Cam Zink, Paul Basagotia, Robbie Bourdon, Andreu Lacondeguy, Cam McCaul, Kyle Strait. Unfortunately the Clump team didn’t stick around as long as I would have liked— but it was a dream of mine, and we did have one really fun trip together. Reno/ Mammoth, what a time it was!"In a few hours that chapter will be over, but I’m so excited to soon reveal what’s next!"