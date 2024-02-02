Graham Agassiz Signs with Forbidden Bikes

This morning, Forbidden Bikes confirmed that Brook Macdonald will be riding for them on the 2024 World Cup circuit
and shortly after they released the news that Graham Agassiz will also be riding Forbidden bikes this coming season.
|What’s one more? We’re pleased to officially welcome the legend @grahamagassiz to the Forbidden Family
He’ll be christening his new Dreadnought at @darkfest_mtb, stay tuned.
To infinity and beyond.—Forbidden Bikes
The Forbidden Bikes roster now includes Connor Fearon, Emmy Lan, Magnus Manson, Rhys Verner, Alex Storr, William Hynes, William Ireland and William Pope.