Graham Agassiz Signs with Forbidden Bikes

Feb 2, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


This morning, Forbidden Bikes confirmed that Brook Macdonald will be riding for them on the 2024 World Cup circuit and shortly after they released the news that Graham Agassiz will also be riding Forbidden bikes this coming season.

bigquotesWhat’s one more? We’re pleased to officially welcome the legend @grahamagassiz to the Forbidden Family

He’ll be christening his new Dreadnought at @darkfest_mtb, stay tuned.

To infinity and beyond.Forbidden Bikes

The Forbidden Bikes roster now includes Connor Fearon, Emmy Lan, Magnus Manson, Rhys Verner, Alex Storr, William Hynes, William Ireland and William Pope.

 Props to their guy/girl in charge for sponsoring, they are doing everything right these days, it seems.
  • 5 0
 "The Forbidden fruit must be tasted!"
  • 2 0
 Can`t wait to see some Connor, Brook, Graham riding videos. Those three together would likely make some of the best edits we`ve seen.
  • 2 0
 Forbidden just making moves. They should make a fricken movie with their roster!
  • 3 0
 Squad goals.
  • 2 2
 Realistically how much do these guys get paid a year??..a couple bikes and 20 -30,000 maybe..I mean do you really go out and buy a bike because of someone riding it..
  • 4 0
 10 sponsored riders now. Willing to bet they get paid well below 20-30k on average.
  • 4 0
 In my experience, yes, 100%. I sell Rocky Mountain and Forbidden among other brands at my shop. The Rocky Mountain Altitude sold incredibly well after Jesse Melamed's 2022 EWS victory. The following year sales of that bike were fairly stale. The Forbidden media team does an insanely good job with their race coverage and they regularly put out great video content. It definitely gets people in to buy bikes.
  • 2 0
 Forbidden is turning into the Commencal team.
  • 2 0
 I like Forbidden Bikes more and more
  • 2 0
 Amazing
  • 2 0
 Yes!
  • 1 0
 They forgot to mention Brook in their roster!
  • 1 0
 This forbidden business must be booming.
  • 1 0
 Sweet.







