Graham Agassiz Signs with YT Industries for 2021

Graham Agassiz announced he was parting ways with Evil Bicycles
yesterday, and today he has confirmed the rumour that he's signed with YT Industries for 2021.
|YT Industries has been a dream brand for me to be partnered with, their deep roots and continued support within the Freeride and Fest Series culture is what really says it all for me. I look forward to sharing this journey and checking some things off the ol bucket list! Ruh Ruh Ruh—Graham Agassiz
|Beyond stoked to welcome Graham Agassiz to the #YTFAMILY. Let the #GOODTIMES start.—YT Industries
We look forward to seeing what Agassiz and YT accomplish together.
