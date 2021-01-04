Graham Agassiz Signs with YT Industries for 2021

Jan 4, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Graham Agassiz announced he was parting ways with Evil Bicycles yesterday, and today he has confirmed the rumour that he's signed with YT Industries for 2021.

bigquotesYT Industries has been a dream brand for me to be partnered with, their deep roots and continued support within the Freeride and Fest Series culture is what really says it all for me. I look forward to sharing this journey and checking some things off the ol bucket list! Ruh Ruh RuhGraham Agassiz

bigquotesBeyond stoked to welcome Graham Agassiz to the #YTFAMILY. Let the #GOODTIMES start.YT Industries

We look forward to seeing what Agassiz and YT accomplish together.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours YT Industries Graham Agassiz


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
79006 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
60196 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
54171 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
51574 views
Sam Hill Posts 'Thank You' Message to Nukeproof CRC Team - Is He Leaving?
51512 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
49503 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
46143 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
40498 views

11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Lets get that Rampage podium, Aggy!
  • 2 0
 Now it's all starting to make more sense...
  • 5 3
 Yawn. Hope they're paying him well!
  • 1 0
 Not gonna lie, I saw that comin!!! Woot
  • 1 0
 Go, Aggie! Rampage on the horizon!
  • 2 1
 Should've just stayed with Kona...
  • 1 0
 Is everybody on YT this year
  • 1 0
 Freeriders must be cheaper than racers.
  • 1 0
 That tagline throwing some serious shade @evil
  • 1 0
 awsm! gt mr frm ths stff! whs nxt t th tem?
  • 1 0
 That was quick!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008564
Mobile Version of Website