Granite Design Introduces New Portaledge Tube & Tool Holders

Sep 21, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

Earlier this year I wrote a hard-hitting piece titled 'Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?' Deep stuff, I know. At the time it seemed like every new bike had two bolts under the top tube, but there was a decided lack of useful things to actually bolt to them. That changed quickly, and it wasn't long before I started receiving messages about all sorts of new products that were exactly what I was looking for.

The latest option for those two bolts comes from Granite Design in the form of their new Portaledge and Portaledge XE. The Portaledge uses a 6061 aluminum plate with a 30mm hook-and-loop strap to secure a tube, tire levers, or maybe a summer sausage underneath your top tube. The $16.99 price is quite reasonable, and that combined with the 40 gram weight nicely fulfills the criteria I'd set out in my original article.

The Portaledge...
...and the Portaledge XE

The Portaledge XE adds a storage plate below your water bottle. The plate has mounting holes for a bottle cage, and can be slid up or down to ensure there's room for the bottle and the tube that's strapped below it – Granite says the plate should work as long as there's at least a fist-sized space behind the water bottle. The XE is 186mm long, and 54mm wide at the base. Claimed weight is 50 grams, and the price is $21.99 USD.



More info: granite-design.com/products/portaledge

9 Comments

  • 6 0
 What we really need is something to attach this to before attaching directly to the bike.
  • 6 0
 Granite strap-on...
  • 1 0
 I much prefer a wooden one
  • 2 0
 My Salsa strap-on comes with a very nice sack.
  • 1 0
 How is this solving anything? Rather than strapping your tube directly to the frame, you can bolt a $16.99 part onto your frame and then strap your tube to that. You are in the exact same place, but $17 poorer and just added weight.
  • 1 0
 Keeps your carbon frame looking fresher for when you flip it in 10 months.
  • 1 0
 This doesn't rub your paint or shift out of place. And lots of bikes have those bolts there now, so it makes sense to use 'em.
  • 1 0
 I've strapped my tube to the top tube. Over time it really trashes the paint. I like to keep my things looking nice.
  • 3 0
 Now hooolllddd on a minute...

