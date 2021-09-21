Granite Design Introduces New Portaledge Tube & Tool Holders

Earlier this year I wrote a hard-hitting piece titled 'Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
' Deep stuff, I know. At the time it seemed like every new bike had two bolts under the top tube, but there was a decided lack of useful things to actually bolt to them. That changed quickly, and it wasn't long before I started receiving messages about all sorts of new products that were exactly what I was looking for.
The latest option for those two bolts comes from Granite Design in the form of their new Portaledge and Portaledge XE. The Portaledge uses a 6061 aluminum plate with a 30mm hook-and-loop strap to secure a tube, tire levers, or maybe a summer sausage underneath your top tube. The $16.99 price is quite reasonable, and that combined with the 40 gram weight nicely fulfills the criteria I'd set out in my original article.
The Portaledge XE adds a storage plate below your water bottle. The plate has mounting holes for a bottle cage, and can be slid up or down to ensure there's room for the bottle and the tube that's strapped below it – Granite says the plate should work as long as there's at least a fist-sized space behind the water bottle. The XE is 186mm long, and 54mm wide at the base. Claimed weight is 50 grams, and the price is $21.99 USD.
More info: granite-design.com/products/portaledge
9 Comments
Post a Comment