Granite Design Releases AUX Bottle Cage for Bikes That Can't Fit One in the Traditional Spot

Feb 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

A few years ago, I had a bike that didn’t have space for a bottle cage, and I caught a lot of shit from my friends for riding with a bottle cage ski strapped to my top tube. Now, I can tell myself I was just ahead of the curve.

Granite Design has released a carbon fiber side-loading bottle cage that’s designed to be strapped just about anywhere it will fit. The company bills it as the answer to our “Why can’t I fit a bottle cage on my bike?!” prayers.

Like tire inserts, this thing, or anything on this list, the AUX Bottle Cage is an example of a simple solution to what some tinkerer identified as a problem that needed solving.

The AUX Bottle Cage is available with or without the AUX Strap Kit, which includes a grippy silicone pad for frame protection and two sets of silicone-coated straps to fit tubes from 27.2 mm to 70 mm outer diameter.

The bottle cage alone weighs 23 g and sells for $20.99 USD. The full kit sells for $27.99 USD. More information is available on the AUX Bottle Cage webpage.

The AUX also works as a standard bolt-on cage.


19 Comments

  • 9 1
 ......“designed to be strapped just about anywhere it will fit.”

Strap on, eh?
  • 6 0
 Bell and other companies have made things like this for years, why is this news?
  • 3 0
 I was just thinking that. Hell, one of my kids bought me one made by Bell from Walmart, I think, for like father's day a year or two ago.
  • 4 0
 would really be annoying tho to see that thing on my top tube, id rather use a waist hydro pack
  • 1 0
 I think that this has been along time coming. Triathletes have used this style for years but with a straw out the top for easy drinking. I think that this might not go over well with mountain bikers but it definitely is an option for people who need it.
  • 3 0
 Careful, it might evolve into a higher-capacity pouch of some kind with a longer flexible straw system...
  • 1 0
 Let's see the huck to flat test with the water bottle cage. On second thought, during the huck to flat they should do tests on different water bottle cages and tire inserts too. Get three tests for the price of one.
  • 3 0
 Carbon fiber + velcro... what is this, the joint strike fighter?
  • 1 0
 It seems to me that most people who might be interested in this don't have a thin top tube like that. The fit might not be optimal, beginning by the strap lenght.
  • 2 0
 Are they using a hardtail to show off the lack of water bottle clearance?
  • 1 0
 I have been using zip ties on my Nomad for 10 years to secure a bottle mount and it works great
  • 1 0
 I don’t understand why there aren’t already bottle / tool mounts in this position already.
  • 1 0
 Sweet, I can attach it to the stanchion of my fox 40 between the upper and lower crown!
  • 1 0
 This can't be a new thing, right?
  • 1 0
 I LOVE this ...silly me for not inventing it ...
  • 1 0
 If made of alloy & leather...hipsters would have an eargasm.
  • 1 0
 I like this.
  • 1 0
 No more barspin then
  • 1 0
 Never.

