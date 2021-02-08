Granite Design Releases AUX Bottle Cage for Bikes That Can't Fit One in the Traditional Spot

A few years ago, I had a bike that didn’t have space for a bottle cage, and I caught a lot of shit from my friends for riding with a bottle cage ski strapped to my top tube. Now, I can tell myself I was just ahead of the curve.
Granite Design has released a carbon fiber side-loading bottle cage that’s designed to be strapped just about anywhere it will fit. The company bills it as the answer to our “Why can’t I fit a bottle cage on my bike?!” prayers.
Like tire inserts, this thing
, or anything on this list
, the AUX Bottle Cage is an example of a simple solution to what some tinkerer identified as a problem that needed solving.
The AUX Bottle Cage is available with or without the AUX Strap Kit, which includes a grippy silicone pad for frame protection and two sets of silicone-coated straps to fit tubes from 27.2 mm to 70 mm outer diameter.
The bottle cage alone weighs 23 g and sells for $20.99 USD. The full kit sells for $27.99 USD. More information is available on the AUX Bottle Cage webpage
.
