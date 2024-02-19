Granite Design's New RocknRoll TQ Torque Wrench Kit - Core Bike 2024

Granite Design has launched its latest portable tool solution with the new RocknRoll TQ Torque Wrench Tool Kit.
The stashable torque wrench kit includes 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8mm bits, T20/T25 Torx heads and a Philips head screwdriver. Granite Design has set the torque range to be between 2Nm and 10Nm with a precision of +/- 15%. The whole tool kit comes wrapped in a 600D polyester bag, which should be able to fit into a bag or internal storage when out on a ride.
There is a choice of colour for the bag with black, grey, red and green options.
The complete kit has a claimed weight of 190 grams and costs $59.99/£54.99. You can find out more here
.
I wonder for how long it stays that accurate and/or whether they offer a recalibration service later on to bring it back to the factory accuracy (of 15%).
I think my all in for the Sata and the Klein was about $35 CAD plus shipping.
The torque spec would be more accurately described "don't strip it our break it, but make it tight enough or use loctite" rather than "8.2nm". People love the numbers Solidworks FEA spits out though.
But clicking makes me feel better.