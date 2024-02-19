Granite Design's New RocknRoll TQ Torque Wrench Kit - Core Bike 2024

Feb 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Granite Design has launched its latest portable tool solution with the new RocknRoll TQ Torque Wrench Tool Kit.

The stashable torque wrench kit includes 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8mm bits, T20/T25 Torx heads and a Philips head screwdriver. Granite Design has set the torque range to be between 2Nm and 10Nm with a precision of +/- 15%. The whole tool kit comes wrapped in a 600D polyester bag, which should be able to fit into a bag or internal storage when out on a ride.


There is a choice of colour for the bag with black, grey, red and green options.

The complete kit has a claimed weight of 190 grams and costs $59.99/£54.99. You can find out more here.

Author Info:
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,945 articles
14 Comments
  • 10 0
 I had to check the website, and yes, +/- 15%. Might as well use the tried and true self-calibrated torque-wrist and call it a day. It's 2024, carbon is prevalent, parts cost more, and the last thing we need are garbage tools like this.
  • 2 0
 No joke. When your elbow clicks it’s tight enough.
  • 11 0
 please tell me +/- 15% is a typo...
  • 2 0
 So, set it to 10Nm and it could be between 8.5 and 11.5Nm.

I wonder for how long it stays that accurate and/or whether they offer a recalibration service later on to bring it back to the factory accuracy (of 15%).
  • 7 0
 With +/- 15% you may as well just say "click" while using a multitool.
  • 3 0
 Hard pass. I just recently picked up a Sata bit driver and a Klein bit ratchet to go with a Leyzne bit torque wrench. Think it was advertised at 3 degrees of pickup? Been good for me. Bit driver for stuff I don't want to risk snapping the ratchet on.

I think my all in for the Sata and the Klein was about $35 CAD plus shipping.
  • 2 0
 I know its for out on the trail, but +/-15% accuracy?!? Proper torque wrenches are supposed to be about 2%. That level of inaccuracy kinda negates the whole point, especially when a lot of torque numbers are to a tenth of a nm.
  • 2 0
 Do people even use torque wrenches out on the trail?
  • 4 1
 I think people vastly overestimate the accuracy of competing cheap torque wrenches.
  • 1 0
 I can also say for the vast majority of the components this can be used on, the manufacturers of said components are vastly overestimating the accuracy of the threading on their components, the outsourced fasteners, and the proofing of the materials used.

The torque spec would be more accurately described "don't strip it our break it, but make it tight enough or use loctite" rather than "8.2nm". People love the numbers Solidworks FEA spits out though.
But clicking makes me feel better.
  • 1 0
 No, people are correctly estimating how low quality and over priced bike specific tools are. If your torque wrench has a 30% window you dont need it.
  • 2 0
 Is this just a rebrand of the feedback sports one? It looks exactly the same
  • 1 0
 Granite is a total knock-off company. I have some of their stuff and its decent enough but there are no new ideas coming from them.
  • 1 0
 I like that purple pouch.







