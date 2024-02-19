Granite Design's New RocknRoll TQ Torque Wrench Kit - Core Bike 2024

There is a choice of colour for the bag with black, grey, red and green options.

Granite Design has launched its latest portable tool solution with the new RocknRoll TQ Torque Wrench Tool Kit.The stashable torque wrench kit includes 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 8mm bits, T20/T25 Torx heads and a Philips head screwdriver. Granite Design has set the torque range to be between 2Nm and 10Nm with a precision of +/- 15%. The whole tool kit comes wrapped in a 600D polyester bag, which should be able to fit into a bag or internal storage when out on a ride.The complete kit has a claimed weight of 190 grams and costs $59.99/£54.99. You can find out more here