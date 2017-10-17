Graphic Content: Brendan Fairclough Out Of Red Bull Rampage, R-Dog In

News just in that Brendan Fairclough is out of Red Bull Rampage, leaving the space open for Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard to take his place. Some of you may recall seeing this injury on Brendan's Instagram, but with no evidence on the internet of it happening this may either be the shin tearing open again or it is indeed a new injury. Either way, it's pretty horrific looking.
Don't say you weren't warned! Apparently, this wound called for forty stitches and he is, of course, pretty upset about missing the big show in Utah. You'll remember this isn't the first time this has happened to Brendan; after a brutal case last year, he was out of finals also.
Our theory was that with Remy Metailler reportedly out of Rampage
this year due to visa issues, R-Dog was taking his place, but that doesn't seem to be the case now. So if Remy doesn't make it, who's in?
203 Comments
That is a nasty gash right there.
He's my vote anyway @emccurrie:
Now short pads got popularized by 661 inform of KS and Tomcats, some people were even wearing skate pads at some point. I think it was Blenki and Bryceland who pushed those through into the public. Quite simply, once you clip in, you don't really need shin pads. And if some folks adopted it for riding DH on flats, it's their problem.
The evidence is right there. Look at the picture. Well just come back from riding and glad I wore my pads. I seriously doubt you actually ride. Always use protection. You can buy new pads but not body parts.
YES!
That last bit, I don't give a tiniest bit of it. I definitely suck at riding bikes, I wish someone would teach me. Would you? I mean look at my videos. I am barely keeping it up right. You won this online battle right away.
I think if your a flat pedal DHer it’s a must.
It’s only as there’s more clipped in riders than don’t need shin protection as much I think. The pedal slip and terror pin dig in and slash is the fear.
Like your said I’ve never in 20 years of biking seriously hurt a knee (I don’t ride clipped in though)
I reckon I’d rather cut a shin than screw up a knee.
It just means you really are right mate - love reading your views.
or my dick pics: www.instagram.com/p/BVpL8SlBSzi/?taken-by=wakidesigns
Redbull: what do you mean, you've chopped your leg off
Brendan: A MERE FLESH WOUND, I'VE 'AD WORSE
Redbull: you're a nutter
Shin pads are a must for DH if you ride hard IMO...
www.nydailynews.com/sports/basketball/gordon-hayward-suffers-gruesome-leg-injury-celtics-debu-article-1.3570146
I'd say he'd do well.
You took a wrong turn man.
Oh and no hard feelings... honestly, you're just another pissed off dude. I can understand that. Make this a better day for yourself and ignore me"
You took a wrong turn man.
Oh and no hard feelings... honestly, you're just another pissed off dude. I can understand that. Make this a better day for yourself and ignore me"
You took a wrong turn man.
Oh and no hard feelings... honestly, you're just another pissed off dude. I can understand that. Make this a better day for yourself and ignore me"
I assure you we are nothing alike. Should have raced.
This was me 7 weeks ago, I think Brendog is trying to outdo me.....? 46 Stitches for me
bummer!
:o)
This sucks....Redbull this year just won't be the same. I hope he heals up soon and is back in good form for next years season.
#SPD4THEWIN
Post a Comment