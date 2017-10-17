Graphic Content: Brendan Fairclough Out Of Red Bull Rampage, R-Dog In

News just in that Brendan Fairclough is out of Red Bull Rampage, leaving the space open for Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard to take his place. Some of you may recall seeing this injury on Brendan's Instagram, but with no evidence on the internet of it happening this may either be the shin tearing open again or it is indeed a new injury. Either way, it's pretty horrific looking.Don't say you weren't warned! Apparently, this wound called for forty stitches and he is, of course, pretty upset about missing the big show in Utah. You'll remember this isn't the first time this has happened to Brendan; after a brutal case last year, he was out of finals also.