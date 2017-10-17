EVENTS

Graphic Content: Brendan Fairclough Out Of Red Bull Rampage, R-Dog In

Oct 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Brendan Fairclough at RedBull Rampage 2015 Virgin Utah USA
No chance of this getting ridden this year, Brendog is out.

News just in that Brendan Fairclough is out of Red Bull Rampage, leaving the space open for Ryan 'R-Dog' Howard to take his place. Some of you may recall seeing this injury on Brendan's Instagram, but with no evidence on the internet of it happening this may either be the shin tearing open again or it is indeed a new injury. Either way, it's pretty horrific looking.

Brendan s open wound

Don't say you weren't warned! Apparently, this wound called for forty stitches and he is, of course, pretty upset about missing the big show in Utah. You'll remember this isn't the first time this has happened to Brendan; after a brutal case last year, he was out of finals also.


Ryan is, on the other hand, pretty stoked to be taking part in Rampage, and you can see him in action next week.

Better late than never I guess. #rideordie

A post shared by Ryan Howard (@r_doggystyles) on


Our theory was that with Remy Metailler reportedly out of Rampage this year due to visa issues, R-Dog was taking his place, but that doesn't seem to be the case now. So if Remy doesn't make it, who's in?

203 Comments

  • + 397
 It's like the Eye of Sauron. I can't look away.
  • + 13
 You win internet today! Hilarious.
  • + 0
 lol
  • + 30
 He could easily get away with 35 stitches if he rides a boxxer.
  • - 52
flag WAKIdesigns (Oct 17, 2017 at 23:16) (Below Threshold)
 La vajina sans labia
  • + 65
 @WAKIdesigns: so the last time you saw one it was your mothers?
  • - 28
flag WAKIdesigns (Oct 18, 2017 at 2:39) (Below Threshold)
 @Ride406orDie: really?
  • + 5
 @chyu: dermabond would have totally worked on that
  • + 6
 @schlockinz: slap some Flex Seal tape on that and he should be good to go.
  • + 93
 I thought "GRAPHIC" meant there was a graphical visual aid and I was like "huh, how would a graphic help portray thi..." (barfs in mouth a little bit)

That is a nasty gash right there.
  • - 30
flag src248 (Oct 17, 2017 at 19:12) (Below Threshold)
 Same, I did not need to see that. Just link it or something next time D:
  • + 47
 @src248: oh suck it up ya fanook!
  • + 8
 @src248: HTFU!
  • + 28
 I love a nasty gash Wink
  • - 18
flag Rastis1 (Oct 18, 2017 at 5:27) (Below Threshold)
 That's what I thought when I saw your mom
  • + 30
 @Rastis1: Shut up dad you're embarrassing yourself!
  • + 1
 @nvranka: lol fanook love the sopranos slang Wink
  • + 83
 Be jordie! Be jordie!
  • + 23
 Agreed. Not one to back down from a big hit, massive trick bag including cork 7's on lock, and gets downright nasty on a bike.
  • + 12
 He had a post on Instagram today showing a map and an arrow going from Canada to Utah, and then he showed a picture in Boise. So, looks like he's on his way, just not sure if it's as a spectator or rider.......I am hoping as a rider
  • + 10
 @Twoplanker110: he's headed down with berrecloth, instagram has informed me
  • + 12
 He is perfect for Rampage. He is comfortable hitting his own massive features .
  • + 16
 @redbull stop sleeping on jordie
  • + 9
 It would be AMAZING to see Jordie at Rampage!
  • + 7
 Hopefully J Lunn, he deserves to be there over everybody
  • + 4
 He did just post that 30+ foot cliff drop on his insta
He's my vote anyway @emccurrie:
  • + 1
 Hell yeah Jordie jordie
  • + 2
 He deserves it... ROUGHAF
  • + 50
 Shin pads arent cool anymore. Ive considered going back to my faithful troy lee methods after two seasons of destroying my shins wearing only "kneepads". Seeing this makes me cringe once more. Funny thing ive never hurt my knees. My shins on the other hand look like theyve met the business end of flat pedals on many occasion. Oh and above ankle socks wont reduce er visits.
  • + 26
 I don’t hear a lot of terrible stories about shin injuries and recoveries. Knees on the other hand...
  • + 6
 get the leatt hybrid kneeguard i have a set and there are amazing
  • + 18
 I've spent this whole summer riding bikepark in full knee/shin pads feeling like a Joey, thinking maybe I might get away with wearing kneepads only. Then on the first trail ride in Squamish where I took only my kneepads - pretty deep shinner. Yeah, I'll stick to the unfashionable shin pads in the park, thank you very much.
  • - 1
 One of the many pluses I've found too riding clips
  • + 5
 The skin on my shins will tear if its blown on too hard from years of abuse. Ive also considered going back......
  • - 10
flag WAKIdesigns (Oct 17, 2017 at 23:15) (Below Threshold)
 My calves tend to get much more abuse than shins when it comes to flats, but I'd rather be dead than wear those trials shin/calf protectors on trail. I don't judge anyone doing it but I would personally feel like a dudley dork wearing these, not to mention the heat
  • + 1
 Look at the Rockingtor transparent shinguards. I think soon on the market.
  • + 5
 my calfs and shins look like the moon. It's all sharp stones flying of the front wheel for me.
  • + 7
 @Pedro404: I've never understood the 'fashion' thing with pads. Knee-only pads only seem to have become a thing since Enduro started doing it's marketing thing. I've been using my Dainese knee/skin armour for years, back when everyone else was using them. I certainly don't feel embarrassed to turn up at the bike park in them. I prefer my blood inside my body where it belongs instead of following trends I can't see the point of.
  • - 12
flag WAKIdesigns (Oct 18, 2017 at 4:47) (Below Threshold)
 @gibbon-on-an-orange: the "fashion" thing with pads used to be a "function" thing with pads as well as a "convenience" thing with pads. You could simply pedal up the mountain in them. Off course there were specimens of mankind whom you could see cranking it out at warp cadence with full body armor, roach knee/shin pads and mx fullface, but well, out of all things they were, they were definitely not fashionistas and they weren't fast either. They smelled badly too, since amount of protection they were wearing was limiting the amount of water they had carried, so, dehydrated sweat smells nasty. But wow, they indeed pissed right in the face of fashion oriented shills. What a bunch of heroes true to the spirit of mountain biking. Roach - Keeping it real

Now short pads got popularized by 661 inform of KS and Tomcats, some people were even wearing skate pads at some point. I think it was Blenki and Bryceland who pushed those through into the public. Quite simply, once you clip in, you don't really need shin pads. And if some folks adopted it for riding DH on flats, it's their problem.
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: youtu.be/Z8uY79zQeak
The evidence is right there. Look at the picture. Well just come back from riding and glad I wore my pads. I seriously doubt you actually ride. Always use protection. You can buy new pads but not body parts.
  • - 7
flag WAKIdesigns (Oct 18, 2017 at 6:51) (Below Threshold)
 @Keit: yes I don't ride at all. But all these people riding with knee pads in no shin protection, which stand for vast majority of riders out there, are obviously dying or becoming cripple. You know what I think? People who love to wear lots of protection and speak judgmentally of those who don't, are simply projecting their overblown, irrational fears of scratching themselves on others. The moment someone calls "no shin" guards, goggles on half lid, or 160 bikes, or plus bikes a "fashion" I know he's just Like a lost child in town of strangers. Generally you can frame anything you don't understand or don't agree with (or both) as "fashion" in order to uplift yourself and diminish others. Well I would not ride flats in proper mountains so I could not give a flying fk about your problems. You may as well switch to clipless, learn to keep those feet on your pedals or just shut up, because if you keep losing your feet off these pedals so often, then no amount of protection will save you. Wear whatever you want and bugger off, because I'm not telling you or anyone what to wear or not to wear. If you are into saving people from themselves business, or bring awareness about abuse and oppression of shins and calves in Western Countries you may as well start a church
  • - 5
flag pogan (Oct 18, 2017 at 8:47) (Below Threshold)
 shin pads r lame
  • + 1
 @gibbon-on-an-orange: Well the full ones on the most part DO look terribly bulky compared to knee pads, I'll be the first to admit that.
  • + 0
 www.evaglory.com/upfiles/en/menu21461306416.jpg

YES!
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: don't get me wrong, for a ride that involves sitting and grinding a climb I wouldn't wear the full ones because they'd be too warm, but for lift or shuttle trails I'll go with being branded a Joey all day long.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: parking lot or let's race. Your choice either way matey you can have it. Put your money where your mouth is.
  • + 3
 @Keit: you want to race on internet?
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: good grief you keyboard ninja. Actually ride a bike. We have a saying in England and your are just full of it.
  • - 1
 @Keit: ok... so you want to ride a bike, I don't know, you want to invite me over, pay for flight ticket, hotell? Want to come here, I don't know... and how do you want to race? Strava? BMX track? Road?

That last bit, I don't give a tiniest bit of it. I definitely suck at riding bikes, I wish someone would teach me. Would you? I mean look at my videos. I am barely keeping it up right. You won this online battle right away.
  • - 1
 @Keit: I'm also an absolute wimp, you can kick my butt, I will just cry and whisper please stop, please stop. I also fall straight under the table after a second beer. My wife is ugly and my kids are stupid. You can be such an Alpha when you meet me.
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: its mathematics. The amount of time you spend writing on pinkbike and what you write implies you dont ride. You are foul mouthed which implies you are poorly educated and a simple minded person. Sorry about your wife and kids, you drew them into the conversation which implies you are not the best of fathers and a coward. If you only like your opinion that is fine. Your behaviour is very very trumpian. There are a lot of kids on pinkbike who read this.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: no you put your money where your big mouth is. You can read can you not.
  • + 1
 So true - I cut my shin pretty bad (maybe half Brendon’s) and have always worn pads with shin coverage.
I think if your a flat pedal DHer it’s a must.
It’s only as there’s more clipped in riders than don’t need shin protection as much I think. The pedal slip and terror pin dig in and slash is the fear.
Like your said I’ve never in 20 years of biking seriously hurt a knee (I don’t ride clipped in though)
I reckon I’d rather cut a shin than screw up a knee.
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: fashion is not for mountain bikers - screw em do your thing and what makes you feel safe
  • - 1
 @WAKIdesigns: love the PB yoof. WAKI makes the best , experienced and erudite points on here and gets negged for it!!
It just means you really are right mate - love reading your views.
  • + 1
 @kelownakona: I am, as I stated in my first post.
  • - 1
 @kelownakona: same. f*ckers like to downvote waki when he's right
  • + 1
 @kelownakona: you should Google waki designs and see what you find.Wink
  • + 1
 @Keit: you mean my bum? www.instagram.com/p/BV5cPqdhjEh/?taken-by=wakidesigns
or my dick pics: www.instagram.com/p/BVpL8SlBSzi/?taken-by=wakidesigns
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: would I click a link you posted? Let's race! Not man enough?
  • + 1
 I am starting to suspect that you actually are 17...
  • + 46
 my dog has licked worse
  • + 9
 Absolutely horrific, how are you still alive haha
  • + 6
 It’s dog eat dog out thar
  • + 42
 Rub some Vagisil on it
  • + 14
 That will only make it grow more hair. I know from experience.
  • + 3
 No, bacon is better youtu.be/wSReSGe200A
  • + 4
 Savage.
  • + 38
 Brendan: 'TIS BUT A SCRATCH

Redbull: what do you mean, you've chopped your leg off

Brendan: A MERE FLESH WOUND, I'VE 'AD WORSE

Redbull: you're a nutter
  • + 2
 Hahahaha, love it
  • + 2
 COMEBACK HERE AND FIGHT LIKE A MAN!
  • + 29
 Maybe he was humbled by @mikelevy !!
  • + 29
 JORDIE LUNN!!
  • + 1
 FK YEAH!
  • + 20
 Cleaning that out would have suuuucked.
  • + 21
 hose.
  • + 30
 Power washer,......just stay away from the bearings.
  • + 16
 Little bit of Robitussin and he'll be good to go. When the bottle runs out, just put some water in it and shake it up you got mo' Tussin.
  • + 1
 Let that soak on down to the bone.
  • + 15
 Came to check out photos of the crash sequence. Left wondering what the rest of my insides would look like if I was unzipped like a duffel bag.
  • + 0
 www.pinterest.ca/sarahcychowski/plastination
  • + 1
 @stacykohut: hahaha excellent
  • + 11
 Well damn, Brendon, Graham, and Remy out so close to the event date. These switch-ups are building a lot of intensity for Rampage
  • + 10
 I can't wait for season 13!
  • + 1
 Doerfling is out too
  • + 2
 @JoseBravo: But with a good reason
  • + 2
 @A813H: Everyone has a good reason to not be at Rampage. Including Sam Reynolds
  • + 0
 @JoseBravo: excluding Metailler
  • + 6
 I have a friend that had a similar injury a few years ago + it got infected afterwards. Ruined his summer. I've also had a giant hematoma from a blow to the shin...now I have this permanent lump in that spot.
Shin pads are a must for DH if you ride hard IMO...
  • + 3
 *if you ride flats.
  • + 5
 @wipz07: you've obviously never unclipped one side due to pending doom. The unclipped pedal swings pretty hard.
  • + 2
 @wipz07: that's what I use to think, but both incidents were clipped in.
  • + 11
 I was not ready for that
  • + 9
 Is anyone going to be left to ride be rampage?
  • + 7
 A flesh wound like this is a blessing amidst the Caliber of injury possible at rampage but heck....I wouldn't ride with it! Gonna miss ya Brendan!
  • + 4
 Well wishes to you Brendog! 2 bad injuries in one day; here's another one albeit in a different sport...

www.nydailynews.com/sports/basketball/gordon-hayward-suffers-gruesome-leg-injury-celtics-debu-article-1.3570146
  • - 2
 "sport"
  • + 8
 I'd tap that
  • + 3
 please stop.
  • + 2
 fuck, i choked on an apple reading that
  • + 6
 Dylan Stark should replace Remy.. dooo itttt Red Bull
  • + 1
 yeeeeee! dylan stark!
  • + 2
 VU FACTOR
  • + 1
 lol hell no, he needs to prove himself more
  • + 1
 @emccurrie: he's proven to me that he will huck just about anything and possibly even land it. Bender 2.0
  • + 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SJ0fLF0708

I'd say he'd do well.
  • + 1
 Hes a good rider no doubt, but other riders such as Jordie lunn and nicoli would deff deserve an invite over him, even dj Brandt. @bilumburg:
  • + 1
 Yup
  • + 1
 @emccurrie: nicholi isn't in? Damn, how did I not notice that? The roster this year definitely has a lot of notable holes in it.
  • + 1
 Yup, what pisses me off is that remi isn’t deffently not going to make it and has missed out on 3 days of digging but is still not giving up.....mabey be a decent person and just accept it and let the next rider in who is Jordie Lunn. @bilumburg:
  • + 5
 That's too bad. Must be super hard waiting to be apart of such a tad event and then getting injured. Heal quick buddy!
  • + 6
 According to insta Rogatkin is competing now
  • + 3
 What!!!! Really!!!!!
  • + 2
 Dammit
  • + 1
 @DigRenno: Check his most recent post and comments from his buddys like Ethan Nell saying they can't wait to see his line, seems pretty solid evidence
  • + 7
 Oh god I hope that is true! Rogatkin should have been on the invite list to begin with.
  • + 2
 first 1080 at rampage
  • + 2
 Kirill Benderoni
  • + 8
 Nah mate plenty of big mountain shredders deserve an invite before Batshitspin
  • + 0
 @jonaslp1: cashroll on the canyon gap will be lit
  • + 2
 Waki message to Keit:"I like you, we are very similar, however just like me you fall short with your assumptions as soon as you elaborate them further. Data shortage. I just wanted to prove to you that you cannot hurt me more than I can hurt myself. Race me? Uneducated? Trumpian? Coward? Honestly? Do people actually get intimidated when you speak to them this way or you just haven't tried it in real life? You talk like a 16 year old looking for a fight. Do you know how many "discussions" like that I have had? What the hell do you think you're doing here? Trying to outsmart a fool in his own game? You can try to get on your high horse all you want. Many many tried, I am just typing sht online, I don't give a flying f*ck what people like you think of me, I am just entertaining myself. Maybe because I got more friends than enemies by putting a stick into an anthill... journos, engineers from bike companies, sales reps, mechanics and racers on WCup race. and I will care about you?

You took a wrong turn man.

Oh and no hard feelings... honestly, you're just another pissed off dude. I can understand that. Make this a better day for yourself and ignore me"
  • + 4
 There's a Jerry of the day worthy video somewhere. I'll be waiting @Pinkbike
  • + 2
 Fox launch knee and shin guards $99. Last time I didn't wear shin guards it was $115 per stitch roughly, for a uninsured American, you do the math. I don't care if I look like a kook. It ain't a fashion show.
  • + 1
 Message for Waki to Keit: "I like you, we are very similar, however just like me you fall short with your assumptions as soon as you elaborate them further. Data shortage. I just wanted to prove to you that you cannot hurt me more than I can hurt myself. Race me? Uneducated? Trumpian? Coward? Honestly? Do people actually get intimidated when you speak to them this way or you just haven't tried it in real life? You talk like a 16 year old looking for a fight. Do you know how many "discussions" like that I have had? What the hell do you think you're doing here? Trying to outsmart a fool in his own game? You can try to get on your high horse all you want. Many many tried, I am just typing sht online, I don't give a flying f*ck what people like you think of me, I am just entertaining myself. Maybe because I got more friends than enemies by putting a stick into an anthill... journos, engineers from bike companies, sales reps, mechanics and racers on WCup race. and I will care about you?

You took a wrong turn man.

Oh and no hard feelings... honestly, you're just another pissed off dude. I can understand that. Make this a better day for yourself and ignore me"
  • + 1
 @Keit: you must have really irritated @WAKIdesigns for him to DM you with this diatribe.
  • + 1
 @elpsstoffo: I called him out and he ist man enough to stand by his words. Nothing more needs be said. Anybody who condones doping and only accepts his opinion is not fit for public forums.
  • + 1
 Waki message to Keit:"I like you, we are very similar, however just like me you fall short with your assumptions as soon as you elaborate them further. Data shortage. I just wanted to prove to you that you cannot hurt me more than I can hurt myself. Race me? Uneducated? Trumpian? Coward? Honestly? Do people actually get intimidated when you speak to them this way or you just haven't tried it in real life? You talk like a 16 year old looking for a fight. Do you know how many "discussions" like that I have had? What the hell do you think you're doing here? Trying to outsmart a fool in his own game? You can try to get on your high horse all you want. Many many tried, I am just typing sht online, I don't give a flying f*ck what people like you think of me, I am just entertaining myself. Maybe because I got more friends than enemies by putting a stick into an anthill... journos, engineers from bike companies, sales reps, mechanics and racers on WCup race. and I will care about you?

You took a wrong turn man.

Oh and no hard feelings... honestly, you're just another pissed off dude. I can understand that. Make this a better day for yourself and ignore me"
I assure you we are nothing alike. Should have raced.
  • + 5
 Every one is out shoping for shin armour right now..
  • + 3
 m.pinkbike.com/photo/15282424

This was me 7 weeks ago, I think Brendog is trying to outdo me.....? 46 Stitches for me
  • + 1
 and that was from your pedal?
  • + 1
 How in the hell did that happen?!
  • + 5
 Can someone please send me the link to unsee what I've just seen?
  • + 1
 The better you get the more confident you feel and the less need for body protection. Knee/shin pads always a must when DH or jumping. Hope you recover. Keep you in my prayers.
  • + 5
 Good luck R-Dog.
  • + 3
 Nooo! Brendog can't catch a break. I've been rooting for him to win every year. Heal up quickly and kill it next year.
  • + 3
 A reason why i will never just use knee guards. I dont get that trends. Its not worth slicing up you leg.
  • + 3
 Can’t be real! Was racing with him on Sunday.
  • + 2
 Agree- this is odd. I thought this was what put him out of Redbull hardline, but since then he's raced a number of local events (Pedal Hounds enduro and then Rogate this Sunday)....
  • + 1
 @POBaker: I'm pretty sure this was posted on his IG/Facebook a few weeks ago. Perhaps he's fit enough for trail riding but doesn't feel it's healed enough to throw himself down the Rampage hill so has had to call it?
  • + 3
 Was he riding through Butcher's Knife forest?
  • + 2
 he was riding at the weekend killing it at rogate and road pedalhounds i call bull shit
  • + 2
 I'd say riding Rogate and pedalhounds is slightly different and a bit easier on the body and mind than throwing yourself off a cliff in Utah.
  • + 1
 I am not sure about everyone else but since I work full time I typically check out Pink Bike during my lunch break. Perfect timing as I had a mouth full of pizza...
  • + 1
 Anyone know how it happened? Probably riding trail without knee pads ha! I'm always worried this will be me; guess it's a bit low for that, though

bummer!
  • + 1
 I'm guessing it was because he was wearing knee guards
  • + 2
 Only knee guards*
  • + 3
 I think Emil johansson should get an invite to rampage. Just an idea
  • + 3
 Claudio for the rampage !!!
:o)
  • + 4
 Jordi fucking Lund!
  • + 3
 And Remy can't even jump a border to make it, what a joke...
  • + 2
 Looks like the there were stitches that failed. Time for a wound vac. Secondary intention time.
  • + 4
 A fellow practitioner I assume? A surgeon myself and tend to agree...
  • + 2
 It almost looks fake.. that is nasty
  • + 3
 Pshhh excuses excuses
  • + 0
 First Remy and now my fav rider Brendog Frown

This sucks....Redbull this year just won't be the same. I hope he heals up soon and is back in good form for next years season.
  • + 1
 Sorry for brendog. But about damn time they let r-dog show his steel in an event.
  • + 0
 Well I usually wear shin guards when I’m gonna be hitting anything gnarly. Now I don’t feel like it’s overkill after looking at that!!
  • + 2
 do they make band aids that big?
  • + 2
 Yup, that's a good excuse.
  • + 2
 Ax wound.....what a gash....knee deep....
  • + 1
 Heal up. Nasty gash but it couldve been worse as Rampage is a total beast.
  • + 2
 Adolf Silva
  • + 1
 Off topic.. #LETREMIIN #LETREMIIN #LETREMIIN
  • + 1
 KICKSTAND FOR RAMPAGE!!!! or jordie lunn hahaha
  • + 1
 He looked OK on sunday,at a local race near to his home , he won it !
  • + 1
 this must have happened recently coz I was riding with him on sunday
  • + 2
 PLEASE BE JORDIE!
  • + 1
 He clearly didn't fake it. Get well soon!
  • + 1
 Any footage of what happened ???
  • + 2
 Jordie Lunn!!!
  • + 2
 Grody to the max.
  • + 1
 I believe Jordie is on Bearclaws build team he was last year.
  • + 1
 Poor lad has been humbled by rocks. Get well soon !
  • + 2
 Trump's fault
  • - 2
 most likely
  • + 1
 Freeride is a dog eat dawg world
  • + 1
 A dog to replace a dog....
  • + 1
 That's one too many gruesome injuries for one night thank you very much.
  • + 1
 Red Bull Rampage isn’t the same without Brendog. What a bummer... :-/
  • + 1
 So gutted for Brendan, I expected big free racing from him!
  • + 1
 Brendog: "It's just a flesh wound, I've got another one!"
  • + 1
 I almost barfed up my shin pads.....
  • + 1
 WOOOO that is a scar Rampage is turning in to a freak show
  • + 1
 I don't see a problem.
  • + 1
 Such a shame Frown
  • + 1
 #LetRheederin
  • + 1
 Oh szajse! :S
  • + 0
 Nurse, Google eyes. Stat!!!
  • + 1
 that's gross
  • + 1
 Leg Pads anyone ?
  • + 0
 THE JOY OF FLAT PEDALS

#SPD4THEWIN
  • + 1
 he needs some milk
  • + 0
 Spoiler alert, Remy isn’t making it.
  • + 0
 anyone else wondering if rampage is cursed this year?
  • + 1
 Nice scar
  • + 1
 Harsh toke for sure
  • - 1
 where is the graphic stuff?
  • - 3
 New Bike
  • - 2
 Brendan ScarClough.

Post a Comment



