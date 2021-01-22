Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding

Jan 22, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Gravaa has set their sights on solving the issue of perfect tire pressures with their new electronic wheels that will adjust your pressure while you ride.

The new system from Gravaa uses a miniature pump stored in the hub to allow tire pressure changes throughout a ride. Using the hub system you could potentially add pressure for harder surfaces or drop pressures when tackling looser trails. Gravaa claims their system will also stop the problem of small leakages dropping pressure as the system can continuously add in more air to ensure it keeps to your desired settings.

bigquotesWe all know riding on gravel roads and mountain bike trails can be demanding. Because the surface of the trail changes throughout the ride it’s always a gamble which tyre pressure you need for the front and rear tyre when you go out for your ride. In the end you often settle for the middle ground regarding tyre pressure. After years of research and engineering we have developed high-end wheelsets which enable you to manage your tyre pressure during your ride. Gravaa

Using carbon rims and their own 'advanced hubs' Gravaa has incorporated a miniature high-pressure pump, driven by the wheels using an integrated clutch unit that can be disengaged when it's not needed. A hose runs from the hub to the wheel's valve to accomplish the pressure changes. Gravaa has also fitted an electro-pneumatic control system to ensure the pump is only activated when it is needed. To control the system the hubs can connect to devices using ANT+ and they aim to be able to display relevant information about pressures onto cycle computers.



The idea of a tire inflation system is nothing new as off-road vehicles have been using these systems for years, but only a few companies have tried to bring these systems to MTB. White Crow also created a hub-based inflation product back in 2015; unlike the Gravaa wheels it used a mechanical system rather than an electrical solution. White Crow's solution meant it added a lot of weight with an additional 350 grams per hub and a 200 grams chamber inside each tire. It remains to be seen how much weight Graava's system adds, and the price hasn't been announced yet either.

Gravaa is looking to open orders for their wheels later this year. You can find out more here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Wheels Gravaa


48 Comments

  • 22 7
 Holy smokes. Another solution for a problem nobody has.
  • 3 2
 I mean it’s a decent problem; optimizing tires pressure depending on terrain.

It’s just the solution is dumb.
  • 13 2
 I’m thinking through this.

Do I want lower pressure on the climbs for better traction, but then I roll slower.

Do I want higher pressure on the downs to not bottom out on the rim, but then I have less traction.

Maybe I want that sweet spot that I’ve already found.
  • 5 9
flag jaydawg69 (46 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 actually you get better rolling resistance (not on road) with lower air pressure. Schwalbe did a study on it.
  • 3 0
 Makes a lot of sense for fat tires and bike packing
  • 4 0
 I mean if you ride to your trails from city it makes sense especially when you are going back to home, low pressure on tarmac sucks
  • 2 1
 Which is great that you've found the sweet spot, but the benefit to me would be keeping it there. If this made it so I didn't need to check my tires before every ride, that would be huge. I'd pay for that. But I wouldn't want it tied to a proprietary wheel set.
  • 1 0
 @jaydawg69: well look at the big brain on Jay......
  • 1 1
 Just NO. its simple and this potential fix/solution is not.
  • 1 0
 Cushcore then?
  • 1 0
 @jaydawg69: Linky? I'd be interested to see what they say.
  • 14 3
 This checks so many boxes for us!

We want more moving parts and points of failure. [CHECK]
Also weight, hopefully that adds at least a pound. [CHECK]
Any chance of future updates to add a battery? Would love something to charge. [CHECK]
More cost and maintenance [CHECK]
Limited application [CHECK]
  • 9 3
 Are you serious!!!! I thought this was at least 20 years away! I will pay. I cant afford it but I have 2 kidneys and 2 testicals, as far as I know .
  • 5 3
 I think it’s a neat idea, though how many people will be in the market for one of these is a mystery. Maybe for XC, but it’ll add weight. It would definitely make Tubeless setups more foolproof, eliminating the need for constant fill ups.
  • 2 0
 Would actually be good for dh racing. Pump up for flatter pedal sections. Would need a toggle. Low and high or something. Would be nice to have another button for a slime charge to coat the inside if there's a puncture.
  • 4 1
 the only application this seems feasible is on fat bikes. Where weight matters a bit less, and you genuinely change tire pressures quite a bit day to day.
  • 3 2
 This is perfect for e-bikers who spend 90%of their time on tarmac where higher pressures are needed and are too lazy to use a pump to adjust tyre pressure on the occasion they go off road, integration with the computer means they don't even need to get off the saddle to adjust.
  • 5 1
 just invent a bike that rides itself
  • 5 5
 What's with all the hate in the comments here? If the weight is low (and especially if the price is also low) this could be really beneficial. Maybe it could be paired with automatic traction requirement detection, like Fox live valve, to crank up tire pressure when the system detects riding on a smooth trail or road.
  • 6 0
 Seriously. Pinkbike Comment Community motto: "Try to do something new or different and we will tear you to pieces." It's a lot easier to criticize something than it is to create something, that's for sure. If, and this a big if, it didn't add a bunch of weight and cost, I'd love to have wheels that could keep themselves at a certain air pressure without checking them every ride.
  • 4 0
 Jfc
  • 2 0
 Jesus Fried Chicken
  • 3 0
 Does your tire go flat when you run out of batteries?
  • 3 1
 This reminds me of the stuff that used to pop up in MTB Action mag 25 years ago.
  • 5 3
 This is stupid. Can’t these engineers put their efforts into something we need, light handlebar alignment tools?
  • 2 0
 Sorry for the salt but I get frustrated with this attitude. Every cool thing humans ever created came because somebody had the brains and the guts to try to make something that didn't already exist. Sure, the vast majority of those attempts are failures, but we don't get the cool stuff without all those failures. While I may not want to buy everything they come up with, I applaud everyone who tries to make something new and beneficial.

PS Pinkbike ran the article on the people who created a handlebar alignment tool back in November, and everyone hated on that too. www.pinkbike.com/news/dnr-designs-reveal-a-new-tool-to-align-your-handlebars.html?trk=rss
  • 2 1
 This is really cool, but I've gotten quotes for similarly-complex machined parts and I have a bad feeling that the price is going to make everyone queasy.
  • 4 1
 Sorry bro, I can't ride today. I forgot to charge my wheels...
  • 1 0
 But the real question is, does it sound like the offspring of bees and rattlesnakes?
  • 4 3
 Thats a cool idea. Im sure they will continue to lighten and refine it in which case I would defiantly check it out.
  • 4 3
 I legit hate pumping up my tires. I would not be mad if this came standard on high end bikes.
  • 1 0
 downvoted by people who love adding air to their tires? Smile
  • 3 1
 Just because you can doesn't mean you should.
  • 1 0
 Welp, I'm overweight, slow and drunk a lot but this might just be the thing I need to get faster.
  • 2 0
 Don't these dyno hubs add extra drag?
  • 5 3
 Take my money.
  • 1 0
 Wow the mtb world keeps surprising me!
  • 2 0
 sounds sketch I'm in!
  • 1 0
 Let the e-wheel/tire/hub hate begin!
  • 2 2
 The price?!? What is the price for that thing?!?!
  • 2 2
 More shit to leak Frown and how do you keep sealant out of the pump chump?
  • 1 1
 ????
  • 1 2
 whoever has tire pressure problems should switch to maxxis
  • 2 3
 Another example of COVID driving people kookoo.
  • 2 4
 The lol is beyond on this one!!!!!
  • 1 4
 Interesting how there is no pictures of the hose connecting the valve!.
  • 6 0
 Look closer, I can see it in all three photos showing the wheel
  • 1 4
 wait!
it is 1 April ?

Post a Comment



