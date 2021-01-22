Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding

Gravaa has set their sights on solving the issue of perfect tire pressures with their new electronic wheels that will adjust your pressure while you ride.
The new system from Gravaa uses a miniature pump stored in the hub to allow tire pressure changes throughout a ride. Using the hub system you could potentially add pressure for harder surfaces or drop pressures when tackling looser trails. Gravaa claims their system will also stop the problem of small leakages dropping pressure as the system can continuously add in more air to ensure it keeps to your desired settings.
|We all know riding on gravel roads and mountain bike trails can be demanding. Because the surface of the trail changes throughout the ride it’s always a gamble which tyre pressure you need for the front and rear tyre when you go out for your ride. In the end you often settle for the middle ground regarding tyre pressure. After years of research and engineering we have developed high-end wheelsets which enable you to manage your tyre pressure during your ride.— Gravaa
Using carbon rims and their own 'advanced hubs' Gravaa has incorporated a miniature high-pressure pump, driven by the wheels using an integrated clutch unit that can be disengaged when it's not needed. A hose runs from the hub to the wheel's valve to accomplish the pressure changes. Gravaa has also fitted an electro-pneumatic control system to ensure the pump is only activated when it is needed. To control the system the hubs can connect to devices using ANT+ and they aim to be able to display relevant information about pressures onto cycle computers.
The idea of a tire inflation system is nothing new as off-road vehicles have been using these systems for years, but only a few companies have tried to bring these systems to MTB. White Crow also created a hub-based inflation product back in 2015; unlike the Gravaa wheels it used a mechanical system rather than an electrical solution. White Crow's solution meant it added a lot of weight with an additional 350 grams per hub and a 200 grams chamber inside each tire. It remains to be seen how much weight Graava's system adds, and the price hasn't been announced yet either.
Gravaa is looking to open orders for their wheels later this year. You can find out more here
.
It’s just the solution is dumb.
Do I want lower pressure on the climbs for better traction, but then I roll slower.
Do I want higher pressure on the downs to not bottom out on the rim, but then I have less traction.
Maybe I want that sweet spot that I’ve already found.
We want more moving parts and points of failure. [CHECK]
Also weight, hopefully that adds at least a pound. [CHECK]
Any chance of future updates to add a battery? Would love something to charge. [CHECK]
More cost and maintenance [CHECK]
Limited application [CHECK]
PS Pinkbike ran the article on the people who created a handlebar alignment tool back in November, and everyone hated on that too. www.pinkbike.com/news/dnr-designs-reveal-a-new-tool-to-align-your-handlebars.html?trk=rss
it is 1 April ?
