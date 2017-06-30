Graves Out of EWS Millau

Would love to caption this "on my way to a stage win....." but 3/4 of the way down stage 1 today I tucked my front end and sent the left side of my body into slab rock. Resulting in a loss of feeling in my left arm. For the rest of the stage I couldn't tell if I was braking or not. And as the numbness wore off the stiffness and weakness in my arm set in. After moving up the overall to contention since round 1 this DNF is a bit hard to take right now, but im super happy that this will only keep me off my bike for a few days and you better believe I'll be hitting the next @world_enduro in Aspen in full form and motivation higher than ever! Pic: seb schieck
