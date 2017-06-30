Graves Out of EWS Millau

Jun 30, 2017 at 13:12
Jun 30, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Jared Graves' tough luck continues at Millau, with him taking a hit on the first stage of racing today. He says that he tried to conitnue on but noticed right away that the left side of his body was numb. Once the numbness wore off, Graves said the stiffness and pain set in and he had to pull out as a result of it. Full details below in his post from Instagram.



2017 is really turning into the year for new riders to take charge and push for the top step, with the likes of Dailly looking more and more consistent while the past, dominant forices of the EWS; the likes of Jared Graves and Richie Rude, struggling every round.

Here's hoping that Graves injury is not bad and he can rest up and be ready to hammer it for the next round.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries
Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
107574 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
96870 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
68921 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
66241 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
61710 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
59636 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
52242 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
47818 views






7 Comments

  • + 6
 I suspect that the rock has broken in half, graves is built like a tank.
  • + 4
 Heal up Jared!
  • + 1
 Apparently today's stage was insanely brutal, lots of riders at their physical limits and breaking points...
  • + 2
 Graves is a huge inspiration. Healing vibes bro.
  • + 1
 Such shitty news. Heal up Grubby and come back strong and ready for redemption!
  • + 1
 The guy can't catch a break
  • + 1
 Suck

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029546
Mobile Version of Website