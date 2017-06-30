Graves Out of EWS Millau

Jared Graves' tough luck continues at Millau, with him taking a hit on the first stage of racing today. He says that he tried to conitnue on but noticed right away that the left side of his body was numb. Once the numbness wore off, Graves said the stiffness and pain set in and he had to pull out as a result of it. Full details below in his post from Instagram.









2017 is really turning into the year for new riders to take charge and push for the top step, with the likes of Dailly looking more and more consistent while the past, dominant forices of the EWS; the likes of Jared Graves and Richie Rude, struggling every round.



Here's hoping that Graves injury is not bad and he can rest up and be ready to hammer it for the next round.





MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries

2017 is really turning into the year for new riders to take charge and push for the top step, with the likes of Dailly looking more and more consistent while the past, dominant forices of the EWS; the likes of Jared Graves and Richie Rude, struggling every round.Here's hoping that Graves injury is not bad and he can rest up and be ready to hammer it for the next round.

Must Read This Week