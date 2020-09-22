Great Britain Announces 33 Athletes for Leogang World Championships

Sep 22, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Seagrave in her GB glad-rags romping towards a silver medal after her time out with injury.

The British Squad is the latest to be revealed for the Leogang World Championships following the announcements of Canada and the USA last week.

Britain will be sending 33 athletes over to Austria including 19 downhill riders and 14 cross country riders. Downhill has always been Britain's strong suit when it comes to the Worlds and it looks like that will be the case again with former World Champions Rachel Atherton and Danny Hart and former junior World Champions, Laurie Greenland, Matt Walker and Tahnee Seagrave all part of the squad.

The race will mark Rachel Atherton's return to racing after rupturing her Achilles' Tendon in July last year and Tahnee Seagrave's after she broke her tibia and fibula in Feburay.

Stephen Park, performance director, said, "The Great Britain Cycling Team has a history of success in downhill mountain bike and, while it isn’t an Olympic discipline, it still provides a great sense of pride and inspiration for our team.

“I think this year’s downhill world championships has the makings of another successful year for British downhill riders. Looking through the team we have selected, there is a lot of talent, experience and consistently strong results, and additionally Leogang is a regular location for the world cup series, which means the team has familiarity with the course and the environment.

“It’s good news to have both Tahnée Seagrave and Rachel Atherton back from injury and ready to race, and I look forward to supporting the team out in Austria.”

The XC team will be led by Commonwealth Champion Annie Last who lines up alongside Evie Richards and Isla Short in the Elite women's race. Keep an eye out for Tom Pidcock who was the 2018-2019 World Under 23 cyclocross champion and just signed a deal with Ineos Grenadiers after winning the under-23 Giro d'Italia on the road.

DH

Elite Men

Danny Hart
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Laurie Greenland
Matt Walker
Greg Williamson
Reece Wilson

Elite Women

Rachel Atherton
Maya Atkinson
Stacey Fisher
Mikayla Parton
Tahnée Seagrave

Junior Men

Ethan Craik
James Elliott
Dennis Luffman
Luke Mumford
Dan Slack
Connor Smith
Luke Williamson

XC

Elite Men
Frazer Clacherty

Elite Women
Annie Last
Evie Richards
Isla Short

Under-23 Men
Charlie Aldridge
Harry Birchall
Sean Flynn
Tom Pidcock

Under-23 Women
Hattie Harnden
Anna McGorum

Junior Men
Corran Carrick Anderson
Rory McGuire

Junior Women
Anna Flynn
Eleana McGorum


Regions in Article
The epic Bikepark Leogang

Posted In:
Racing and Events Danny Hart Laurie Greenland Matt Walker Rachel Atherton Tahnee Seagrave World Championships 2020


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
134400 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
67083 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
61863 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
54677 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
47299 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
44638 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
44561 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler
36462 views

10 Comments

  • 16 0
 No Gee Atherton ?????????????????????????????????????
One badly timed injury now kept him out the team for 2 years?
  • 4 0
 Would love to see Laurie Greenland get a win. Really enjoy watching him ride. He seems like a nice chap too.
  • 1 0
 I agree
  • 3 0
 There's no JR Women in Great Britain who would qualify?
  • 1 0
 The era of Britain dominating the women's event is probably nearly over.

It's a shame in a way, now Höll, Newkirk & Johnset are up in the senior women it'd be good to see who's coming through.
  • 2 0
 Should of called the Rat up. I bet he would have given it a go as a one off.
  • 1 0
 I would put money in gofundme to send him there !!
  • 1 0
 I'll get the first "Danny stay on yer bike!" in Smile
  • 1 0
 Only 33?
  • 1 0
 #brendoggotrobbed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009130
Mobile Version of Website