Great Britain Announces 33 Athletes for Leogang World Championships

The British Squad is the latest to be revealed for the Leogang World Championships following the announcements of Canada
and the USA
last week.
Britain will be sending 33 athletes over to Austria including 19 downhill riders and 14 cross country riders. Downhill has always been Britain's strong suit when it comes to the Worlds and it looks like that will be the case again with former World Champions Rachel Atherton and Danny Hart and former junior World Champions, Laurie Greenland, Matt Walker and Tahnee Seagrave all part of the squad.
The race will mark Rachel Atherton's return to racing after rupturing her Achilles' Tendon
in July last year and Tahnee Seagrave's after she broke her tibia and fibula
in Feburay.
Stephen Park, performance director, said, "The Great Britain Cycling Team has a history of success in downhill mountain bike and, while it isn’t an Olympic discipline, it still provides a great sense of pride and inspiration for our team.
“I think this year’s downhill world championships has the makings of another successful year for British downhill riders. Looking through the team we have selected, there is a lot of talent, experience and consistently strong results, and additionally Leogang is a regular location for the world cup series, which means the team has familiarity with the course and the environment.
“It’s good news to have both Tahnée Seagrave and Rachel Atherton back from injury and ready to race, and I look forward to supporting the team out in Austria.”
The XC team will be led by Commonwealth Champion Annie Last who lines up alongside Evie Richards and Isla Short in the Elite women's race. Keep an eye out for Tom Pidcock who was the 2018-2019 World Under 23 cyclocross champion and just signed a deal with Ineos Grenadiers after winning the under-23 Giro d'Italia on the road.
DH
Elite Men
Danny Hart
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Laurie Greenland
Matt Walker
Greg Williamson
Reece Wilson
Elite Women
Rachel Atherton
Maya Atkinson
Stacey Fisher
Mikayla Parton
Tahnée Seagrave
Junior Men
Ethan Craik
James Elliott
Dennis Luffman
Luke Mumford
Dan Slack
Connor Smith
Luke Williamson
XC
Elite Men
Frazer Clacherty
Elite Women
Annie Last
Evie Richards
Isla Short
Under-23 Men
Charlie Aldridge
Harry Birchall
Sean Flynn
Tom Pidcock
Under-23 Women
Hattie Harnden
Anna McGorum
Junior Men
Corran Carrick Anderson
Rory McGuire
Junior Women
Anna Flynn
Eleana McGorum
One badly timed injury now kept him out the team for 2 years?
It's a shame in a way, now Höll, Newkirk & Johnset are up in the senior women it'd be good to see who's coming through.
