Great Britain Announces 33 Athletes for Leogang World Championships

DH



Elite Men



Danny Hart

Charlie Hatton

Bernard Kerr

Laurie Greenland

Matt Walker

Greg Williamson

Reece Wilson



Elite Women



Rachel Atherton

Maya Atkinson

Stacey Fisher

Mikayla Parton

Tahnée Seagrave



Junior Men



Ethan Craik

James Elliott

Dennis Luffman

Luke Mumford

Dan Slack

Connor Smith

Luke Williamson



XC



Elite Men

Frazer Clacherty



Elite Women

Annie Last

Evie Richards

Isla Short



Under-23 Men

Charlie Aldridge

Harry Birchall

Sean Flynn

Tom Pidcock



Under-23 Women

Hattie Harnden

Anna McGorum



Junior Men

Corran Carrick Anderson

Rory McGuire



Junior Women

Anna Flynn

Eleana McGorum



The British Squad is the latest to be revealed for the Leogang World Championships following the announcements of Canada and the USA last week.Britain will be sending 33 athletes over to Austria including 19 downhill riders and 14 cross country riders. Downhill has always been Britain's strong suit when it comes to the Worlds and it looks like that will be the case again with former World Champions Rachel Atherton and Danny Hart and former junior World Champions, Laurie Greenland, Matt Walker and Tahnee Seagrave all part of the squad.The race will mark Rachel Atherton's return to racing after rupturing her Achilles' Tendon in July last year and Tahnee Seagrave's after she broke her tibia and fibula in Feburay.Stephen Park, performance director, said, "The Great Britain Cycling Team has a history of success in downhill mountain bike and, while it isn’t an Olympic discipline, it still provides a great sense of pride and inspiration for our team.“I think this year’s downhill world championships has the makings of another successful year for British downhill riders. Looking through the team we have selected, there is a lot of talent, experience and consistently strong results, and additionally Leogang is a regular location for the world cup series, which means the team has familiarity with the course and the environment.“It’s good news to have both Tahnée Seagrave and Rachel Atherton back from injury and ready to race, and I look forward to supporting the team out in Austria.”The XC team will be led by Commonwealth Champion Annie Last who lines up alongside Evie Richards and Isla Short in the Elite women's race. Keep an eye out for Tom Pidcock who was the 2018-2019 World Under 23 cyclocross champion and just signed a deal with Ineos Grenadiers after winning the under-23 Giro d'Italia on the road.