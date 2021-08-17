Great Britain Announces 44 Riders for World Championships, Olympic Champion Pidcock Won't Compete for Rainbow Stripes

Aug 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Dreams come true.

British Cycling has announced a 44 rider squad that will be heading to the World Championships in Val di Sole at the end of August.

The team includes riders in cross-country, downhill, four-cross and eMTB disciplines as Team GB will hope to build on its strong performance in Leogang last year that included finishing second in the medal table.

The downhill team includes reigning downhill World Champion Reece Wilson, two time downhill World Champion Danny Hart and former junior World Champion Tahnee Seagrave. On the XC side, Olympian Evie Richards will be hoping for a strong result as will 2019 junior World Champion Charlie Aldridge. Enduro racer Elliott Heap will have another crack at the 4X World Championships following the silver medal he won in Val di Sole in 2019. Finally, it's great to see Tracey Moseley back at her first Championships since 2012 as she races in the eMTB category.

One big name from Britain that won't be making the trip over is recently crowned Olympic Champion and two-time World Champion from 2020, Tom Pidcock. Pidcock is currently racing in the Vuelta a Espana, his first road Grand Tour that runs until September 5 so was not available for selection. The full team for all disciplines is listed below

bigquotesThe world championships is undoubtedly a highlight of the racing calendar, and with so many podium contenders in the squad I’m looking forward to a brilliant five days of racing.

“It’s been brilliant to watch the emergence of a new and exciting generation of riders over recent years, culminating in Great Britain taking six of the top 11 places in the junior men’s downhill event at last year’s world championships. With the new long-term plan for the gravity disciplines we announced earlier this year and the expansion of our talent development hub activities, the future is incredibly bright.Michael Vickers, British Cycling’s Mountain Bike Downhill and Four-Cross Co-ordinator

bigquotesThanks to the fantastic performances by both Evie and Tom Pidcock at the Olympic Games, mountain bike is firmly on the British public’s radar, and this gives the team an extra boost as we approach this year’s world championships.

“Evie will be carrying with her the momentum she built for the Games, and I think we can expect to see some strong performances from other members of the team across the categories too, with their training targeted to this race.

“I’ll also be looking for the junior and under-23 riders to make the most of being teammates with Evie, and indeed Annie Last who has a history of major event race results to her name. These world championships will offer an invaluable development opportunity to these riders.Stephen Park, Performance Director for the Great Britain Cycling Team

British Cycling's 2021 World Championships Squad:

Downhill

Elite Women

Stacey Fisher
Mikayla Parton
Tahnée Seagrave
Katherine Sharp
Elite Men

Joe Breeden
Laurie Greenland
Danny Hart
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Matt Walker
Greg Williamson
Reece Wilson

Junior Women

Phoebe Gale
Junior Men

Ryan Brannen
William Brodie
Ethan Craik
Dennis Luffman
Jack Piercy
Connor Smith
Jordan Williams
Preston Williams


Cross-country

Elite Women

Annie Last
Evie Richards
Isla Short
Elite Men

Under-23 Women

Harriet Harnden
Anna Kay 
Under-23 Men

Charlie Aldridge
Harry Birchill
Cam Orr 

Junior Men

Joe Blackmore
Corran Carrick-Anderson
Nathan Smith
Junior Women

Ella Maclean-Howell
Elena McGorum


Four-cross

Elite Women

Josie McFall
Elite Men

Scott Beaumont
Charlie Currie
Will Evans
Elliott Heap
Connor Hudson
Zac Hudson
Daniel Wagstaff


eMTB

Women

Harriet Harnden
Tracy Moseley
Karen Pepper
Men


25 Comments

  • 10 0
 Wonder if Dan Slack was left out because of his team manager Jack Reading's comments regarding the lack of support that BC provided to DH at last years World Champs? That interview on Making up the Numbers was quite an eye opener.
  • 4 0
 Either BC have no idea what they’re doing or this was decided before Maribor and nobody decided to check the results and injury list, either way total incompetence from BC.
  • 1 0
 @jimmythehat: Possibly both
  • 1 0
 You got a link to this?
  • 12 0
 Hopefully Dan Slack can replace Kerr, if he's unable to ride.
  • 6 0
 Surely Kade over Dan? Dan’s only just qualified for his first senior WC.

If both Joe and Bernard are out, I’d go for Kade and Phil to replace.

Dan’s time will come!
  • 4 1
 Kade never showed Top ten speed
  • 3 0
 What's the "new long term plan for gravity disciplines", was it mentioned somewhere? I felt like the UK used to have a really strong local DH scene with BDS, Dragon series and everything. And ten, fifteen years ago loads of great riders came from that and dominated the World Cup races. So cool to hear if they've got something similar going on again.

As for the athletes mentioned, would be cool to see Phil Atwill up there too. Or would he race for Greece now?
  • 1 0
 A lot of the organisers shut down, guess they just couldn't make the money, especially as riding has shifted more to enduro there seems to be very few downhill races apart from the national series. I remember a few races started struggling to actually get enough people in the run the races.
  • 4 1
 Breeden?! Why not Slack????
  • 1 0
 Last year (maybe or 2019..COVID) Becci Skelton was not selected while reigning UK DH champ but this year KJ Sharp is???? not sure this adds up....
  • 3 0
 Also Martha Gill is reigning 4x uk champ....
  • 1 0
 Glad someone’s mentioned Martha after her performance in 4X .I thought that was one of the main names missing ..Disgraceful
  • 1 0
 @commer13: national champs was not part of the selection window, the team had been picked ahead of that weekend. A friend of mine confirmed who had been selected at the champs weekend. I won't say who as riders who are picked cannot announce they have been chosen before the official press release.....
  • 1 0
 I'll race the e-bike category if no one else is going for it. On a completely un-related subject, who sells the best de-restrictors for e-bikes that can't be detected?
  • 2 0
 Edwards and Slack hopefully replacing the injured riders !?
  • 2 0
 COME ON HUDSON!
  • 2 0
 Slack got robbed!
  • 1 0
 Strong team, good luck to you all!!
  • 1 0
 Why announce injured riders?
  • 1 0
 Because MTB for British cycling is an afterthought and they probably didn't check.
  • 1 0
 So we have an eMTB world champs but no enduro world champs
  • 3 3
 Bernard gonna make it with his hand? #MakeCathroAnAlternate
  • 1 0
 T-MO
  • 4 0
 T-eMO

Post a Comment



