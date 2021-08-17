Great Britain Announces 44 Riders for World Championships, Olympic Champion Pidcock Won't Compete for Rainbow Stripes

British Cycling has announced a 44 rider squad that will be heading to the World Championships in Val di Sole at the end of August.
The team includes riders in cross-country, downhill, four-cross and eMTB disciplines as Team GB will hope to build on its strong performance in Leogang last year that included finishing second in the medal table.
The downhill team includes reigning downhill World Champion Reece Wilson
, two time downhill World Champion Danny Hart
and former junior World Champion Tahnee Seagrave. On the XC side, Olympian Evie Richards will be hoping for a strong result as will 2019 junior World Champion Charlie Aldridge. Enduro racer Elliott Heap will have another crack at the 4X World Championships following the silver medal he won in Val di Sole in 2019. Finally, it's great to see Tracey Moseley back at her first Championships since 2012 as she races in the eMTB category.
One big name from Britain that won't be making the trip over is recently crowned Olympic Champion and two-time World Champion from 2020, Tom Pidcock
. Pidcock is currently racing in the Vuelta a Espana, his first road Grand Tour that runs until September 5 so was not available for selection. The full team for all disciplines is listed below
|The world championships is undoubtedly a highlight of the racing calendar, and with so many podium contenders in the squad I’m looking forward to a brilliant five days of racing.
“It’s been brilliant to watch the emergence of a new and exciting generation of riders over recent years, culminating in Great Britain taking six of the top 11 places in the junior men’s downhill event at last year’s world championships. With the new long-term plan for the gravity disciplines we announced earlier this year and the expansion of our talent development hub activities, the future is incredibly bright.—Michael Vickers, British Cycling’s Mountain Bike Downhill and Four-Cross Co-ordinator
British Cycling's 2021 World Championships Squad:
|Thanks to the fantastic performances by both Evie and Tom Pidcock at the Olympic Games, mountain bike is firmly on the British public’s radar, and this gives the team an extra boost as we approach this year’s world championships.
“Evie will be carrying with her the momentum she built for the Games, and I think we can expect to see some strong performances from other members of the team across the categories too, with their training targeted to this race.
“I’ll also be looking for the junior and under-23 riders to make the most of being teammates with Evie, and indeed Annie Last who has a history of major event race results to her name. These world championships will offer an invaluable development opportunity to these riders.—Stephen Park, Performance Director for the Great Britain Cycling Team
Downhill
Elite Women
Stacey Fisher
Mikayla Parton
Tahnée Seagrave
Katherine Sharp
Elite Men
Joe Breeden
Laurie Greenland
Danny Hart
Charlie Hatton
Bernard Kerr
Matt Walker
Greg Williamson
Reece Wilson
Junior Women
Phoebe Gale
Junior Men
Ryan Brannen
William Brodie
Ethan Craik
Dennis Luffman
Jack Piercy
Connor Smith
Jordan Williams
Preston Williams
Cross-country
Elite Women
Annie Last
Evie Richards
Isla Short
Elite Men
Under-23 Women
Harriet Harnden
Anna Kay
Under-23 Men
Charlie Aldridge
Harry Birchill
Cam Orr
Junior Men
Joe Blackmore
Corran Carrick-Anderson
Nathan Smith
Junior Women
Ella Maclean-Howell
Elena McGorum
Four-cross
Elite Women
Josie McFall
Elite Men
Scott Beaumont
Charlie Currie
Will Evans
Elliott Heap
Connor Hudson
Zac Hudson
Daniel Wagstaff
eMTB
Women
Harriet Harnden
Tracy Moseley
Karen Pepper
Men
