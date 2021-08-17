Great Britain Announces 44 Riders for World Championships, Olympic Champion Pidcock Won't Compete for Rainbow Stripes

Thanks to the fantastic performances by both Evie and Tom Pidcock at the Olympic Games, mountain bike is firmly on the British public’s radar, and this gives the team an extra boost as we approach this year’s world championships.



“Evie will be carrying with her the momentum she built for the Games, and I think we can expect to see some strong performances from other members of the team across the categories too, with their training targeted to this race.



“I’ll also be looking for the junior and under-23 riders to make the most of being teammates with Evie, and indeed Annie Last who has a history of major event race results to her name. These world championships will offer an invaluable development opportunity to these riders. — Stephen Park, Performance Director for the Great Britain Cycling Team