Great Britain Announces Riders Selected for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

I am delighted for each and every one of the riders we have announced today to represent Team GB in Paris and have no doubt that they will make the nation proud over the 18 days of cycling competition in Paris.



This group includes four previous Olympic medallists, with Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayter, Katy Marchant and Jack Carlin all looking to get themselves on the podium once again, while on the other side of the coin I’m proud once again of our work to support & nurture the best of British talent through our performance pathway, and to see 10 debutants announced as part of the squad today.



We’re blessed with an incredibly talented, passionate and hungry squad of riders, and we are now fully focused on supporting their final preparations so that they can be at their very best come Paris. — Performance Director for the Great Britain Cycling Team, Stephen Park CBE