Great Britain Announces Riders Selected for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Team Great Britain has qualified two women’s and two men’s spots in the mountain bike events for the first time.
Commonwealth Champion Evie Richards suffered a concussion at round 2 in Brazil earlier this season, but proved she's back in form with a fifth place in the Olympic distance race this weekend in Crans Montana. She will be joined by rising star Ella Maclean-Howell who finished fifth in the U23 XCO in Crans Montana. Richards will be making her second Olympics appearance while Maclean-Howell will make her first appearance at Olympic level.
Another Games debutant will be current under-23 World Champion Charlie Aldridge who will be joined by current Olympic and World Champion Tom Pidcock, who has his sights set on two targets in Paris, as a member of both the mountain bike and road teams.
|Team GB has a rich tradition with Olympic cycling, and I am thrilled that we will be taking our largest ever cycling team to Paris.
“It is very exciting to see the next generation of cyclists selected to compete for Team GB in Paris, alongside some of our seasoned Olympians and Olympic medalists in Katy, Tom, Ethan and Jack. I am fully confident that all the athletes selected today will put in some fantastic performances this summer.—Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England MBE
Team GB cycling team:Men’s mountain bike
|I am delighted for each and every one of the riders we have announced today to represent Team GB in Paris and have no doubt that they will make the nation proud over the 18 days of cycling competition in Paris.
This group includes four previous Olympic medallists, with Tom Pidcock, Ethan Hayter, Katy Marchant and Jack Carlin all looking to get themselves on the podium once again, while on the other side of the coin I’m proud once again of our work to support & nurture the best of British talent through our performance pathway, and to see 10 debutants announced as part of the squad today.
We’re blessed with an incredibly talented, passionate and hungry squad of riders, and we are now fully focused on supporting their final preparations so that they can be at their very best come Paris.—Performance Director for the Great Britain Cycling Team, Stephen Park CBE
Charlie Aldridge
Tom PidcockWomen’s mountain bike
Ella Maclean-Howell
Evie RichardsMen’s road
Ethan Hayter (TT)
Tom Pidcock
Josh Tarling (TT/RR)
Stevie Williams
Fred WrightMen’s track endurance
Dan Bigham
Ethan Hayter
Charlie Tanfield
Ethan Vernon
Ollie Wood
Mark Stewart (travelling reserve)Men’s track sprint
Jack Carlin
Ed Lowe
Hamish Turnbull
Joe Truman (travelling reserve)Women’s track sprint
Sophie Capewell
Emma Finucane
Katy Marchant
Lowri Thomas (travelling reserve)