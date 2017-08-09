Great Whites, Elephants and Massive Jumps: Monet Adams Heads to South Africa - Video

Aug 9, 2017 at 1:00
Aug 9, 2017
by SCOTT Sports  
 
South Africa is wild. Monet headed down to document some sending, ride some sweet singletrack, swim with sharks and hang out with elephants. Check it out!

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports / @monty15
