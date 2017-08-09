Pinkbike.com
Great Whites, Elephants and Massive Jumps: Monet Adams Heads to South Africa - Video
Aug 9, 2017 at 1:00
Aug 9, 2017
by
SCOTT Sports
South Africa is wild. Monet headed down to document some sending, ride some sweet singletrack, swim with sharks and hang out with elephants. Check it out!
MENTIONS:
@SCOTT-Sports
/
@monty15
Score
Time
+ 1
twelvemonths
(38 mins ago)
Sweet
[Reply]
