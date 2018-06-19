Greg Callaghan on the Downtime Podcast: Making it Happen

Greg Callaghan - Making it Happen
Words Chris Hall // Photos Mathieu Valbuena
The best things in life don’t come easy, and while it can sometimes seem like people have had pro deals thrown at them, there is often a back story of hard work and dedication needed to get there. Greg Callaghan is certainly someone who put in the effort, and made the sacrifices necessary to get to where he is today, a pro rider at the top of his sport.
We sat down with Greg at the recent Fort William World Cup to talk about his career so far, what it takes to make it to the top, some of the mental cues he uses to help his performance, and much more. So pop your headphones on, hit play, and get to know a bit more about Greg Callaghan…
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Play, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/greg-callaghan/
