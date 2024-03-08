Greg Callaghan Reveals 2024 Racing Plans

Video by Brendan Conroy // Photos by Paul Humbert
Greg Callaghan has announced his new independent race program for the 2024 season with the goal of "chasing performance over finances."
After the news last September of the shutdown of the Devinci Global Racing team
Greg Callaghan was left without a team heading into the off-season. Greg says: "With the landscape in enduro racing looking a bit different this year," he has decided to build his own program of sponsors for the 2024 race season.
In his approach to building a race program, Greg's target was a package allowing him "to perform to my full potential in 2024." Greg also states he has chosen bands and products he believes in by "chasing performance over finances." Ahead of the upcoming race season, Greg has switched to riding an Ibis HD6 enduro bike and will now be riding RockShox suspension.
|It’s really exciting to have full accountability for my own racing, it’s completely on me to perform on and off the bike now and that’s something I’ve been relishing. Having the freedom and flexibility of a smaller programme is really exciting and something that fits well with enduro racing. I think it’s going to be a really fun year, and as we know, fun is fast.
The term privateer gets thrown around quite loosely these days and I definitely wouldn’t consider myself one this year, that would be an injustice to the true privateers out there grafting behind the scenes to get to the races and make things work. While this might not be an official team, I will have a mechanic with me at the races and have the same level of support that I’ve been lucky enough to come accustomed to over the past 10 years, it will just look a bit different this time around.— Greg Callaghan
Alongside his new Ibis race bike and RockShox suspension, Greg has chosen Hayes brakes, SDG saddles, SRAM drivetrain, Silt wheels, a Cast cockpit and Wolftooth components for his race bike build. Continuing from his time on the Devinci team. Greg will still be running Leatt clothing and protection.
Greg has also shared a list of events he is targetting this year, with his first being this weekend at the Spanish DH Cup in Barcelona.
Spanish DH Cup 10/03 – Barcelona, Spain
Epic Enduro 31/03 – Olargue, France
Jura Sick Race 6-7/04 – Jura, France
EDR World Cup 10-12/05 - Finale Ligure, Italy
EDR World Cup 17-19/05 – Bielsko Biala, Poland
EDR World Cup 7-9/06 – Leogang, Austria
EDR World Cup 28-30/06 – Haute Savoie, France
EDR World Cup 12-14/07 – Valais, Switzerland
Irish Enduro National Championships 4/07 - Ravensdale, Ireland
EDR World Cup 6-8/09 – Loudenvielle, France
Original Press Release:
With the landscape in enduro racing looking a bit different this year, I’ve gone down the route of building my own race programme 2024 and to say I’m excited about it would be an understatement.
GC RACING LAUNCH
My main target has been to build a package that will allow me to perform to my full potential in 2024. Chasing performance over finances you could say. With that in mind, I’ve hand chosen brands and products that I believe are the best around and I’m super stoked with how it’s turned out! While this is a 1 year setup right now, I’m excited to build long lasting relationships with these brands into the future and build my programme year on year.
TEAM STRUCTURE
It’s really exciting to have full accountability for my own racing, it’s completely on me to perform on and off the bike now and that’s something I’ve been relishing. Having the freedom and flexibility of a smaller programme is really exciting and something that fits well with enduro racing. I think it’s going to be a really fun year, and as we know, fun is fast.
The term privateer gets thrown around quite loosely these days and I definitely wouldn’t consider myself one this year, that would be an injustice to the true privateers out there grafting behind the scenes to get to the races and make things work. While this might not be an official team, I will have a mechanic with me at the races and have the same level of support that I’ve been lucky enough to come accustomed to over the past 10 years, it will just look a bit different this time around.
BIKE AND PARTS
I’ve been riding the Ibis HD6 for the past couple of months and from the first run I knew I’d made a good choice. It’s been really easy to get on with straight away and combined with the Rockshox suspension, I think I’ve got a really good platform to go racing with this year.
In terms of what I’ll be running, I’ve got some familiar components and kit with Hayes brakes, SDG saddles, SRAM drivetrain and Leatt clothing and protection, but there are also quite a few changes too. The biggest of course being the frame with the Ibis HD6 and then the RockShox suspension. I’m stoked to be working with an Irish brand in Silt wheels and welcome Wolftooth components as my finishing kit and tool sponsor. I’ve got Cast looking after the cockpit, Rapid Racer Products keeping the mud out of my eyes, Precision fuel and Hydration keeping me fuelled, Crank brothers for shoes and pedals and of course Red Bull, Timbertrove and Flood Precast supporting me and helping to make this all possible.
All in all, I’ve got some really cool brands behind me and I owe a huge thanks to them for their support in these trying times. My main focus will continue to be the Enduro World Cups and I’m really stoked to get things started when the EDR World Cup season kicks off in a couple of months! Winter training has been going really well and I’ll be sure to be firing on all cylinders when the time comes!
RACE CALENDAR
These are some key races in my season but be sure to follow me on socials to keep up to date with what’s happening, with my first race of the season being the Spanish DH Cup in Barcelona this weekend.
All the best for 2024.