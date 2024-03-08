Greg Callaghan Reveals 2024 Racing Plans

It’s really exciting to have full accountability for my own racing, it’s completely on me to perform on and off the bike now and that’s something I’ve been relishing. Having the freedom and flexibility of a smaller programme is really exciting and something that fits well with enduro racing. I think it’s going to be a really fun year, and as we know, fun is fast.



The term privateer gets thrown around quite loosely these days and I definitely wouldn’t consider myself one this year, that would be an injustice to the true privateers out there grafting behind the scenes to get to the races and make things work. While this might not be an official team, I will have a mechanic with me at the races and have the same level of support that I’ve been lucky enough to come accustomed to over the past 10 years, it will just look a bit different this time around. — Greg Callaghan