Greg Callaghan Signs for Another Two Years with Devinci

Greg Callaghan has announced on social media that he will be sticking with his current racing setup for the next two years as he re-signs with Devinci.
The three-time EWS winner has revealed that 2022 sees him stay with Devinci for another two seasons after joining the team in 2020
. During the EWS Tweed Valley race
, Greg took his best result in recent years with his first top ten since Finale Ligure in 2018. Devinci Global Racing sees a few changes in 2022 as Keegan Wright
and mechanic Philippe Ricard leave the team. One change for Greg in 2022 is he will be swapping coaches after working with Point1athletic for the past eight years.
|Since everyone’s posting about team changes lately, I’m stoked to announce that I’ve re-signed with Devinci Global Racing for at least another 2 years! We’re all happy with how things have gone so far and with the last couple of years being a bit tricky, we feel like we’ve got a lot more to give, especially having the new Spartan HP at our disposal now!
It’s not all gonna be the same though as we’re losing two fine men in Keegan Wright & Philippe Ricard. There’s never a dull moment with Keegs around and that energy will definitely be missed. As for Phil, the worlds fastest mechanic and hardest worker. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to travel and ride with these last couple of years, I’ll miss the big man but I'm sure we’ll still get some skids and time together this year!
Excited for what’s to come for Devinci Global Racing, 2022 is shaping up to be a good’un!— Greg Callaghan
There is no word yet about what the rest of the Devinci Global Racing team will look like, but we will keep you updated when we know more.
