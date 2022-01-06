Greg Callaghan Signs for Another Two Years with Devinci

Since everyone’s posting about team changes lately, I’m stoked to announce that I’ve re-signed with Devinci Global Racing for at least another 2 years! We’re all happy with how things have gone so far and with the last couple of years being a bit tricky, we feel like we’ve got a lot more to give, especially having the new Spartan HP at our disposal now!



It’s not all gonna be the same though as we’re losing two fine men in Keegan Wright & Philippe Ricard. There’s never a dull moment with Keegs around and that energy will definitely be missed. As for Phil, the worlds fastest mechanic and hardest worker. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to travel and ride with these last couple of years, I’ll miss the big man but I'm sure we’ll still get some skids and time together this year!



Excited for what’s to come for Devinci Global Racing, 2022 is shaping up to be a good’un! — Greg Callaghan