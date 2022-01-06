close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Greg Callaghan Signs for Another Two Years with Devinci

Jan 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Greg Callaghan has announced on social media that he will be sticking with his current racing setup for the next two years as he re-signs with Devinci.

The three-time EWS winner has revealed that 2022 sees him stay with Devinci for another two seasons after joining the team in 2020. During the EWS Tweed Valley race, Greg took his best result in recent years with his first top ten since Finale Ligure in 2018. Devinci Global Racing sees a few changes in 2022 as Keegan Wright and mechanic Philippe Ricard leave the team. One change for Greg in 2022 is he will be swapping coaches after working with Point1athletic for the past eight years.

bigquotesSince everyone’s posting about team changes lately, I’m stoked to announce that I’ve re-signed with Devinci Global Racing for at least another 2 years! We’re all happy with how things have gone so far and with the last couple of years being a bit tricky, we feel like we’ve got a lot more to give, especially having the new Spartan HP at our disposal now!

It’s not all gonna be the same though as we’re losing two fine men in Keegan Wright & Philippe Ricard. There’s never a dull moment with Keegs around and that energy will definitely be missed. As for Phil, the worlds fastest mechanic and hardest worker. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to travel and ride with these last couple of years, I’ll miss the big man but I'm sure we’ll still get some skids and time together this year!

Excited for what’s to come for Devinci Global Racing, 2022 is shaping up to be a good’un! Greg Callaghan

There is no word yet about what the rest of the Devinci Global Racing team will look like, but we will keep you updated when we know more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Devinci Greg Callaghan


Must Read This Week
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
66999 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
44723 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
38181 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
36920 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
36788 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
31599 views
8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022
30485 views
Neko Mulally Parts Ways with Intense Factory Racing
30094 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Congrats Greg!
  • 1 0
 Yeah boeyyy

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007276
Mobile Version of Website