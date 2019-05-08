Greg Callaghan to Miss Madeira EWS With Broken Foot

This should be the generic "cant wait to race this weekend, feeling great on my bike etc" post but unfortunately it's not. No Madeira EWS for me this weekend! I had an awkward crash two weeks ago, breaking a couple of bones and rupturing some ligaments in my foot. There was a small chance that I could be able to race this week so I've been doing everything possible to give my body the best chance to heal but unfortunately there just wasn't enough time.



Seriously gutted as after a rough start to the year I was looking forward to getting things back on track at one of my favourite places to race, Madeira. After 7 years of racing EWS this is only the second race I've missed through injury and it could have been much worse, I was really lucky not to do more damage considering how I fell, so I cant complain too much. I'll still be there to watch the Cube Action Team smash it and I'm actually excited to see one of these races from the other side of the tape for the first time! Huge thanks to all my sponsors and everyone around me for being so supportive the last few weeks! — Greg Callaghan