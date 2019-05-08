RACING

Greg Callaghan to Miss Madeira EWS With Broken Foot

May 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Greg Callaghan is the latest in a string of riders forced to drop out of the Madeira round of the EWS. He posted on Instagram last night that he broken bones and ruptured ligaments in his foot in a training crash and will be unable to take to the start line on the Portugese island.

Greg kept the news under his hat for a couple of weeks in case he would be recovered in time but it seems it just wasn't enough time.

After throwing a lead away on the final stage in Tasmania last round Greg Callaghan kept his cool down Stage 9 to take his first win of the season.
Greg on his way to the win in Madeira in 2017.

bigquotesThis should be the generic "cant wait to race this weekend, feeling great on my bike etc" post but unfortunately it's not. No Madeira EWS for me this weekend! I had an awkward crash two weeks ago, breaking a couple of bones and rupturing some ligaments in my foot. There was a small chance that I could be able to race this week so I've been doing everything possible to give my body the best chance to heal but unfortunately there just wasn't enough time.

Seriously gutted as after a rough start to the year I was looking forward to getting things back on track at one of my favourite places to race, Madeira. After 7 years of racing EWS this is only the second race I've missed through injury and it could have been much worse, I was really lucky not to do more damage considering how I fell, so I cant complain too much. I'll still be there to watch the Cube Action Team smash it and I'm actually excited to see one of these races from the other side of the tape for the first time! Huge thanks to all my sponsors and everyone around me for being so supportive the last few weeks!Greg Callaghan

Greg was the winner last time out in Madeira in 2017 so he will be no doubt gutted he won't be able to go for the repeat. The next EWS race isn't until the end of June so we expect Greg to be fighting fit by the time that rolls around.

