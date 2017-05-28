Greg Callaghan's Emerald Gem: Cube Stereo Bike Check – EWS Ireland 2017

Before the rain came, day one of practice was full of sunshine and dust, just like the race the last two years in Ireland. Before the rain came, day one of practice was full of sunshine and dust, just like the race the last two years in Ireland.



The Hometown Hero, the mountain biking gem of the Emerald Isle, the only man ever to win an EWS in Wicklow, Greg Callaghan, has a special custom paint job on his Cube Stereo for Round Four. The 140mm travel 29er might seem underpowered compared to many rider's rigs, but that doesn't stop Greg choosing this bike whatever the terrain, and it's clearly not slowing him down.



Alloy DT Swiss EX1501 wheelset with Schwalbe Magic Mary's front and rear in Soft and Ultra Soft Addix compounds. Shimano XTR Di2 handles his brutal pedaling power, and Shimano Saints with IceTec rotors slow him down after his silly-fast acceleration. Fox units are employed for all telescopic parts and RaceFace finish of the front end of the bike. Let's hope this bike gives him the speed to make it 3/3.







Metallic green combined with orange and currently being the fastest enduro rider in the world. What more could this young racer have dreamed of five years ago, living in his van and delivering parcels to pay for potatoes?





Greg is using a Fox Float X to control the 140mm travel instead of the larger and more adjustable Float X2 like many riders.









What custom paint job would be complete without the rider's name and country's flag?





Electrical tape to keep the cable housings under wraps.





Greg has been racing on 29" wheels since this time last year.





XTR 11-speed and even the rear axle locator has been anodized emerald. Added carbon protection on the chainstays to keep that custom paint chip-free.





The orange Fox lowers are no longer reserved for series leaders like last year, but, coming into his home race Greg is at the head of the field and would ride the orange anyway. Addix Ultra-Soft compound on the front for Greg, maybe he should have taken the orange striped Soft compound front and rear for true coordination?





Saint brakes for added stopping power. Pro riders brake much less than mortals, but when they do, they have a lot more speed to scrub off. RaceFace SixC handlebars are Greg's choice.





Greg is one of the few riders in the whole series to still run a double chainring up front. He opts for a narrower ratio cassette than most, and Di2 shifting takes care of the front derailleur without the need for another gear shifter on the handlebar.






