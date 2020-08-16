Greg Minnaar and Jason Marsh End Successful Partnership After 8 Years and 28 World Cup Podiums

One of the most successful racer/mechanic pairings has come to an end as Greg Minnaar has announced he will no longer be supported by Jason Marsh on the World Cup circuit. Marshy and Minnaar first started working together in 2012 and in an 8-year partnership they have claimed 2 World Championships, 6 World Cup wins and 28 World Cup podiums.
Off the racetrack, the pair were instrumental in bringing 29er wheels to World Cup racing after Greg raced a Hightower at the Enduro World Series in Finale Ligure and Marshy worked with Santa Cruz and Fox to make it a reality. Marshy also provided plenty of laughs and good times through his appearance on the Syndicate's team videos, where he was open and insightful about the racing process and the attention to detail that goes into refining a race winning bike.
|After 8 incredible years of podiums, puzzling and a few cheeky panaches, it’s unfortunately time to say au revoir to my right hand man and mechanic, Marshy.
I’m stoked to have shared all the highs and lows of racing and travelling the globe with him since 2012, it’s been a hell of an adventure and I can’t wait to see where things take him going forward.—Greg Minnaar
Greg Minnaar's new mechanic will be Lyle Hyslop, who works in the Santa Cruz showroom in Morzine. The pair will be working together at their first race this weekend at round 2 of the French Cup in Les 2 Alpes
.
|Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Lyle Hyslop to the circus. Lyle’s been the Santa Cruz wrench in Morzine for the past few years and is now on race duty for me, coming into the end of this season.
He’s got big shoes to fill, but luckily he’s got big feet and knows a thing or two about length being 6’10 himself!
Finals day in Les2Alpes today and I’m fired up to be doing my first race of the year with Lyle and the crew.—Greg Minnaar
We wish Marshy all the best in his future endeavours.
