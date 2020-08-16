Greg Minnaar and Jason Marsh End Successful Partnership After 8 Years and 28 World Cup Podiums

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Lyle Hyslop to the circus. Lyle’s been the Santa Cruz wrench in Morzine for the past few years and is now on race duty for me, coming into the end of this season.



He’s got big shoes to fill, but luckily he’s got big feet and knows a thing or two about length being 6’10 himself!



Finals day in Les2Alpes today and I’m fired up to be doing my first race of the year with Lyle and the crew. — Greg Minnaar