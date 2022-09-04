Greg Minnaar Fractures 3 Vertebrae at the Val di Sole World Cup

After missing finals Greg Minnaar has shared on social media that he has fractured three vertebrae.
Following a horrible crash in practice, Greg Minnaar was taken to hospital in a helicopter before having a series of tests. While not all the results are in from the injuries Greg has shared that he has three fractured vertebrae. Luckily they are all stable but he will be in a neck brace for the next few months.
|Not quite how I pictured wrapping up the season but s*it happens.
Pretty horrible crash in practice resulted in a quick helicopter ride to hospital and a scary couple of hours figuring out what the damage was. Still getting a couple of results back, but what we know is that I have three fractured vertebrae. The good news is that they are stable, the bad news is I’m in a neck brace for the next three months.
Gutted to not have been able to race the final race but I’m pretty stoked to have ended up 10th in the overall and still be protected for 2023.
Thanks for all the kind messages from everyone and I’ll keep you updated as and when I know more.— Greg Minnaar
We wish Greg all the best with his recovery and hope he is back on a bike soon.
It was a crazy weekend for the Syndicate with Laurie smashing his wrist. Go Pro just upload Jackson's race run where he lost it in the last corner and snapped his handlebar... He was on a heater.
youtu.be/qWEcPEEstP8
I also fractured 3 vertebrae in a crash (a lot of years ago now). If a mere mortal like me can recover and get back on the bike, for sure Greg can. Heal up soon Greg.
I know kneck braces are now out of ‘fashion’ but would have been interesting to see if it would have made any difference to the outcome.
Best healing vibes Mister Minnaar.
Heal up a Greg !