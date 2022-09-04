Greg Minnaar Fractures 3 Vertebrae at the Val di Sole World Cup

Not quite how I pictured wrapping up the season but s*it happens.



Pretty horrible crash in practice resulted in a quick helicopter ride to hospital and a scary couple of hours figuring out what the damage was. Still getting a couple of results back, but what we know is that I have three fractured vertebrae. The good news is that they are stable, the bad news is I’m in a neck brace for the next three months.



Gutted to not have been able to race the final race but I’m pretty stoked to have ended up 10th in the overall and still be protected for 2023.



Thanks for all the kind messages from everyone and I’ll keep you updated as and when I know more. — Greg Minnaar