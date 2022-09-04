Greg Minnaar Fractures 3 Vertebrae at the Val di Sole World Cup

Sep 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Greg the Goat out to defend the stripes with speed and style.

After missing finals Greg Minnaar has shared on social media that he has fractured three vertebrae.

Following a horrible crash in practice, Greg Minnaar was taken to hospital in a helicopter before having a series of tests. While not all the results are in from the injuries Greg has shared that he has three fractured vertebrae. Luckily they are all stable but he will be in a neck brace for the next few months.


bigquotesNot quite how I pictured wrapping up the season but s*it happens.

Pretty horrible crash in practice resulted in a quick helicopter ride to hospital and a scary couple of hours figuring out what the damage was. Still getting a couple of results back, but what we know is that I have three fractured vertebrae. The good news is that they are stable, the bad news is I’m in a neck brace for the next three months.

Gutted to not have been able to race the final race but I’m pretty stoked to have ended up 10th in the overall and still be protected for 2023.

Thanks for all the kind messages from everyone and I’ll keep you updated as and when I know more. Greg Minnaar

We wish Greg all the best with his recovery and hope he is back on a bike soon.

Racing and Events Injuries Greg Minnaar DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


 Hope the GOAT heals up well. I heard he’s looking to at least keep racing until next years Worlds at Fort Bill. Be a shame if he had to end such an illustrious carreer due to an injury.
 Get better soon the GOAT!

It was a crazy weekend for the Syndicate with Laurie smashing his wrist. Go Pro just upload Jackson's race run where he lost it in the last corner and snapped his handlebar... He was on a heater.

youtu.be/qWEcPEEstP8
 lol carbon bars
 Shit, that's horrible news. Sounds like he has full neurology and hopefully it's just a case of taking it easy until things stitch back together. There's never a good time for these things to happen, but better the last race of the season than the first.
I also fractured 3 vertebrae in a crash (a lot of years ago now). If a mere mortal like me can recover and get back on the bike, for sure Greg can. Heal up soon Greg.
 That crash was massive- want the GOAT back well.as needs to retire on his own terms rather than an injury made that decision.

I know kneck braces are now out of ‘fashion’ but would have been interesting to see if it would have made any difference to the outcome.
 Very true. For many years I rode without one but for the past 2 seasons I've been wearing a Leatt... have yet to "test" it out (and I hope I don't have to)
 Hard to say as that happens so fast but it appears as if compression was also a huge issue on the impact and I don’t think the brace would have helped too much on that. But we don’t know if they don’t wear them.
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
Best healing vibes Mister Minnaar.
 No retreat, no surrender! Forza Minnaar!
 Dang! All the best and good and speedy recovery! Get well soon, Greg!
 Jacksons crash - Good advert for burgtec bars…..!
Heal up a Greg !





