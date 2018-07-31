PRESS RELEASES

Greg Minnaar Heads to Red Bull Hardline... To Commentate

Jul 31, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  
PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Hardline

Greg Minnaar, the most successful downhill mountain biker the sport has ever seen, will be joining Rob Warner in the commentary box at this year's Red Bull Hardline on 15th September 2018.

The South African's illustrious career has spanned over 21 years and has seen him dominate the sport. With three World Championship titles, a record-breaking 19 World Cup titles and 71 podiums to his name, Minnaar is a force to be reckoned with.

Minnaar will be swapping the bike for the microphone in Wales as he joins presenter Rob Warner to commentate on the toughest downhill mountain bike race in the world. Minnaar will be on hand to provide his expert opinions and insights whilst the riders tackle the brutal course built by Dan Atherton.

bigquotesI love coming back to the UK where my career as a professional rider all started. Red Bull Hardline is one of those events I’ve always wanted to be a part of, it’s tough, gnarly and generally looks like a good time. When the opportunity arose for me to join a long-time friend in the commentary booth, there really wasn’t much hesitation. I can now experience this incredible event first hand, feel the pressure of being in the commentary booth and hanging out with all my old friends. Sounds like a pretty awesome weekend!Greg Minnaar

Hard by name, hard by nature, Red Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the 2018 edition of Red Bull Hardline returns to the hills of Dyfi Valley in the north of Wales on September 15th, 2018. The intense course, built by Dan Atherton, combines tricky technical downhill features with huge freeride-style jumps.

For more information, click here. Spectating tickets have now sold out, viewers can watch the action on RedBull.TV

12 Comments

  • + 7
 can we make this Greg's feet, just to make this the perfect situation for the front page.
  • + 3
 Would there be particular reasons why the likes of Minnaar and Gwin never rode Hardline? Does this have anything to do with how rider invitations are decided or simply them not wanting to participate?
  • + 1
 I think it's the later. Like in the NBA, some of the best players might skip on being on the Olympic team because that's not where they make their money (or any money in the case of NBA players). Minnaar (even his last name is spelled cool) and Gwin are no doubt fast but racing for the World Championship and all the Cups is their money maker.
  • + 2
 Probably because the risk for injury is so high and has nothing to do with winning a DH championship.
  • + 1
 @Perry1: Yeah, don't think it's a money issue. The risk/reward thing just doesn't look like it works out for a lot of people at the pointy end of the World Cup.
  • + 1
 I hope Greg loosens up a bit for this event. As more or less the epitome of the professional when on camera (for the most part anyway), it always feels like he's holding back a bit to make sure he doesn't say anything too controversial. It'd be good to hear what really thinks.
  • + 3
 Minnaar for Course preview. going once going twice.
  • + 2
 At least it's not being being done by an American
  • + 0
 this is it, the beginning of the end. I'll always remember you as the Goat. Even long after Gwin takes all your records
  • + 1
 Even if Gwin takes overall wins, he'll never come close to Minnaars podiums.
  • + 1
 So it's not live then? When does the reply go up online?
  • + 1
 Probably some time after 15 September, when the race is Smile

