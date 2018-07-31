Greg Minnaar Heads to Red Bull Hardline... To Commentate

I love coming back to the UK where my career as a professional rider all started. Red Bull Hardline is one of those events I’ve always wanted to be a part of, it’s tough, gnarly and generally looks like a good time. When the opportunity arose for me to join a long-time friend in the commentary booth, there really wasn’t much hesitation. I can now experience this incredible event first hand, feel the pressure of being in the commentary booth and hanging out with all my old friends. Sounds like a pretty awesome weekend! — Greg Minnaar