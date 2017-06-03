VIDEOS

Greg Minnaar Helmet Cam Run – Fort William DH World Cup

Jun 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Minnaar was the fastest man in qualifying - can he hold that pace and take the hat trick on Sunday?

11 Comments

  • + 12
 I'd love to see Minnaar win for the 7th freaking time at Fort Bill like a boss.
  • + 3
 Me too.
  • + 2
 He makes this all look so effortless too.
"Just going for a little ride down the mountain, no big deal"
Except he's carrying more speed over disgusting chunder and rocks than the average rider does on a perfectly groomed park trail.
  • + 3
 I don't care what size wheels the GOAT is on, any time he wins full respect.
  • + 2
 Goat, is the "neck" of bike industry.
Wherever he's looking, others will follow...
  • + 3
 Can't help but notice the huge wagon wheel whip he threw Down also.
  • + 2
 He killed it on WynTV, he killed in qualies. The man is a legend.
  • + 1
 It looks like he rolled faster over anything on that mountain. That's fo sho.
  • + 1
 Down the mountain Milano-style Smile
  • + 2
 So awesome to watch.
  • + 1
 I m definitly not faster than him

