VIDEOS
Greg Minnaar Helmet Cam Run – Fort William DH World Cup
Jun 2, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Minnaar was the fastest man in qualifying - can he hold that pace and take the hat trick on Sunday?
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 12
Arnoodles
(1 hours ago)
I'd love to see Minnaar win for the
7th freaking time
at Fort Bill like a boss.
[Reply]
+ 3
MrEtnie
(52 mins ago)
Me too.
[Reply]
+ 2
enki
Plus
(29 mins ago)
He makes this all look so effortless too.
"Just going for a little ride down the mountain, no big deal"
Except he's carrying more speed over disgusting chunder and rocks than the average rider does on a perfectly groomed park trail.
[Reply]
+ 3
anthony3vans
(1 hours ago)
I don't care what size wheels the GOAT is on, any time he wins full respect.
[Reply]
+ 2
gapos999
(28 mins ago)
Goat, is the "neck" of bike industry.
Wherever he's looking, others will follow...
[Reply]
+ 3
JimmyI
(1 hours ago)
Can't help but notice the huge wagon wheel whip he threw Down also.
[Reply]
+ 2
Grimes1405
(1 hours ago)
He killed it on WynTV, he killed in qualies. The man is a legend.
[Reply]
+ 1
hollowing2000
(56 mins ago)
It looks like he rolled faster over anything on that mountain. That's fo sho.
[Reply]
+ 1
Fliberico
(4 mins ago)
Down the mountain Milano-style
[Reply]
+ 2
rollchal
(1 hours ago)
So awesome to watch.
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
I m definitly not faster than him
[Reply]
