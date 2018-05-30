RACING

Greg Minnaar Out Of Fort William With Fractured Right Arm

May 30, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Greg Minnaar has fractured his right arm while testing the newest iteration of the Santa Cruz V10 and won't be racing at the Fort William World Cup this weekend.

bigquotesShe’s a beauty! The V10 is an ongoing project and this latest prototype is another step up in terms of refinement and performance. Unfortunately she was a little too quick for me in testing, and I went down fracturing my right arm. We’ll be back to solve the puzzle soon bru’s!Greg Minnaar



We're gutted for Greg, who's split was up on the rough section at the first round of the World Cup in Losinj before flatting. Minnaar has won Fort William a record seven times.

Looks like he's trying to make the most of it with a little hiking with his cast... We've reached out to Greg and there will be more news as we get it.

You may want to update your DH Fantasy Team if you had Greg on there...

37 Comments

  • + 100
 Send up the Rat signal!
  • + 3
 maybe time for Luca/Loris to fill some big shoes for the syndicate
  • + 3
 LOL! I logged in just to + you.
  • + 69
 Shouldn't we just put the WC on hold until the GOAT is back ?..
  • + 1
 « Never count this man out »

Well this time ....
  • + 0
 « Never count this man out »

Well this time...
  • + 20
 RIP your fantasy team.
  • + 1
 my top pick for this course - had to redo team
  • + 1
 You can change your team every round!
  • + 14
 Riots in the streets, crying babies, etc all because Minnaar’s out Frown
  • + 23
 cat and dogs living together mass hysteria
  • + 10
 That sucks hard, Fort Bill & Minnaar go together like fish & chips. I'm now waiting for the #Assegaidestroyinggregsseason theories to start.
  • + 11
 There is no god
  • + 7
 was looking forward to seeing Minnaar crush it... but this opens the door for Eddie Masters to drink from the sweet chalice of victory!
  • + 8
 probably nothing to get in the way of a repeat for Gwin, now.
  • + 16
 Except for Jack Moir. Wait...damnit.
  • + 1
 Troy???
  • + 1
 Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown Frown
  • + 3
 It's okay. Luca Shaw's got this
  • + 3
 Bad luck minnar hope you heal quick mate
  • + 1
 That riding looked incredibly smooth, sad to see him not compete. I love his style and hope he gets well soon!
  • + 1
 Cripes, has anyone had worse luck than Minnaar lately? Flat after flat and now this. Damn.
  • + 3
 Gutted for the GOAT!
  • + 1
 Shoot! That sucks!... heal up quick GM!
  • + 1
 No! The Fort is his race! Frown
  • + 1
 Gutted! Get well soon GOAT!
  • - 1
 There is no choice but to deploy the atomic ninjas specially trained to take out Gwin. With no GOAT, there eill be no one to stop him!
  • + 4
 Danny Hart
  • + 1
 THANKS ROBERT!!! YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE!!!
  • + 1
 NOT IT!!!!
  • + 2
 @pagandroid: I'M TELLING ANDREW AND RYAN ABOUT THIS!!
  • + 1
 @jason-99: par for course...
  • + 1
 OH NOOO! Heal fast and well man!
  • + 1
 NOOOOOOOOOO!
  • + 0
 Opens it up for someone else to challenge gain now
  • - 1
 Not the same without Minaar, get well soon bruh. P.S. new v10 looks retro FUGLY!
  • + 1
 Oh dear!

Post a Comment



