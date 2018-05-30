Greg Minnaar Out Of Fort William With Fractured Right Arm

She’s a beauty! The V10 is an ongoing project and this latest prototype is another step up in terms of refinement and performance. Unfortunately she was a little too quick for me in testing, and I went down fracturing my right arm. We’ll be back to solve the puzzle soon bru’s! 🎥 @steelcitymedia @santacruzbicycles @fox @rideshimano @maxxistires @oakleybike @onealracing @clifbar @fiveten_official @crankbrothers @vallnord @burgtec

A post shared by Greg Minnaar (@gregminnaar) on May 30, 2018 at 8:55am PDT