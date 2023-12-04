Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024

Dec 4, 2023
by Brian Park  
It would be a big day for Minnaar after shaky start to his season.
Despite 15th place in the 2023 overall, Greg did take 2nd at the rain-soaked Andorra round this year.


Greg Minnaar is widely regarded as the greatest DH racer of his generation. He's been on the Santa Cruz Syndicate team for many years, but over the past few months there have been persistent rumours about his future for 2024. Would he retire after a challenging 2023 season? Would he chase a short term, high dollar deal elsewhere? Would Santa Cruz offer him a long term deal to finish out his career? Is he targeting an Alonso-style resurgence?

It now appears that the Minnaar off Syndicate rumours are likely to be true. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation have told Pinkbike that Greg is not on Santa Cruz in 2024. Further, we are told that a deal with Norco has been agreed. It should be stressed that this hasn't been officially announced by any of the people involved, and should still be taken with a grain of salt.


Greg Minnaar out for revenge following the back injury here that side-lined him in 2022.
Minnaar showed flashes of brilliance in a difficult 2023 season.


Minnaar first joined the Santa Cruz Syndicate in 2008, alongside Steve Peat, Nathan Rennie, and Josh Bryceland. The 42-year-old South African DH racer is a four-time world champion, has earned three UCI world cup DH overall titles, and won a record 22 world cup victories in his career.

A hat tip to the Making Up the Numbers podcast. They were not the source of our reporting, but they were the first to address the rumour publicly yesterday. (listen below around the 10-minute mark) Norco's 2024 world cup race team lineup hasn't been confirmed, but in 2023 it was Gracey Hemstreet, Lucas Cruz, and Mark Wallace. We weren't able to independently verify this, but according to the podcast, Mark Wallace is off Norco for next year. Surprising if true, he seems a great fit for the brand. Again, a massive pinch of salt here.



Greg Minnaar is synonymous with the Syndicate and Santa Cruz in the eyes of many fans, and we are genuinely surprised to see him not finishing out his career there. And for Norco, this seems like a huge, costly gamble with a legend of the sport and new bike in development for ~2025. It should be noted that Norco's new bike is a high pivot and quite different from the V10 that Greg's spent the last 15 years on—and he's famously had some things to say about high pivot designs during the development of the latest V10. Similarly, Greg has been on Fox for the past 12 years, and the Norco team is currently on RockShox. Do we see changes there?

If this reporting is accurate, it could be a huge boost for Norco, and we wish the GOAT well wherever he ends up in 2024. We look forward to hearing more details as they emerge.

We reached out to everyone involved for comment. Norco and Santa Cruz declined to comment, but it sounds like an announcement is imminent. At time of publication Minnaar and Wallace are yet to respond.



Update: Santa Cruz has confirmed via Instagram that he's off the team.

bigquotesAfter 16 epic years of racing, puzzling, and making incredible memories together, Greg Minnaar is hanging up his Syndicate jersey. We wish Greg nothing but the best, and want to extend a huge thanks for everything he and the Santa Cruz Syndicate have accomplished together. From the dominant 00’s to his current status as the Greatest Of All Time. It’s been one hell of a ride.@santacruzbicycles


36 Comments
  • 93 0
 Minnaar will get Jackson in the weekends as part of the divorce agreement
  • 5 0
 And everyother major holiday weekend
  • 10 0
 Now that was funny as hell!
  • 13 0
 I can't believe he's not getting a Peaty style retirement season on the Syndicate.
  • 11 0
 Seems like Norco‘s cash flow is fluid enough for Greg‘s salary range. Hope the podium won‘t be out of sight on a Norco.
  • 3 0
 I mean, Norco picking him up is good optics for sure. Hopefully I'll get to see him race when he comes to shore for the North American part of the circuit next year. I hear he flies down the hill like a torrent.
  • 8 2
 Biggest corporate L since cannondale gave up Tinker. Legends deserve better than this.
  • 1 0
 How did this come about? You seem to know.
  • 5 0
 Tinker nowhere near the GOAT of XC...
  • 2 0
 Not a good comparison. Tinker was a diva and a jerk. Cannondale were delighted to drop him.
  • 5 0
 The real question is will his rear tire stay on the rim in 2024?
  • 1 1
 ringa ding ding.... i almost wonder if Greg said "seeya" because he hated that bike
  • 3 1
 Never thought he would leave SC! This would be cool for Canada though! Hopefully they can find him a tire setup where he won't have so many punctures. Lost count how many flats he got this season.
  • 2 0
 It's official now www.instagram.com/reel/C0cL2HNsvYe (Syndicate Insta)
How can Norco afford him though? Didn't they kick Blenki because racing was too expensive for them?
  • 5 2
 Norco have gone through 3 or 4 rounds of staff layoffs in the past year, probably where they found the cash.
  • 4 0
 Way to go Norco! And he will be riding what questionably could be the fastest bike out there too!
  • 1 0
 Pon holdings is bleeding out serious cash after the buy out of Canondale from Dorel . Santa Cruz layoffs have been massive the last three months. Sales have collapsed and Pon is going to keep cutting to save off potential a sale or merger of some of it's brands .
  • 1 0
 There is zero loyalty in "Any" business in the modern era. No matter how good you do for them when they are done it is F-you, sayonara & don't let the door hit you in the ass when you leave.

Part of the reason no one gives a f*ck anymore about much of anything .
  • 5 1
 Well, RockShox better find themselves a Jordi!!
  • 2 0
 They have one
  • 1 0
 @trelleder: I think Timmy is retiring.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: He is out, but I heard there´s a new one
  • 5 1
 The PON shareholders probably saw his salary and got jealous
  • 1 0
 Our chancellor would likely say: this date marks a global turning point, unless in this case real change is likely, money is going to be spent and a organisation is going to gain in power and reputation.
  • 2 0
 huge for Norco. Would love to see this man win at least one more...
  • 1 0
 This reminds me of cyclocross GOAT Sven Nys racing his last season on Trek after a career on Colnago.
  • 2 0
 Kapow!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 Mind. Blown.
  • 2 0
 Absolutely nuts.
  • 2 0
 Tallboy!
  • 1 0
 Never could have imagined that was possible.
  • 2 0
 wut!?
  • 2 0
 holy cow
  • 1 0
 Wow did not expect this. Looking forward
  • 1 0
 Didn’t see that coming
  • 1 0
 What!







