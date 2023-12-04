Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024

Greg Minnaar is widely regarded as the greatest DH racer of his generation. He's been on the Santa Cruz Syndicate team for many years, but over the past few months there have been persistent rumours about his future for 2024. Would he retire after a challenging 2023 season? Would he chase a short term, high dollar deal elsewhere? Would Santa Cruz offer him a long term deal to finish out his career? Is he targeting an Alonso-style resurgence?
It now appears that the Minnaar off Syndicate rumours are likely to be true. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation have told Pinkbike that Greg is not on Santa Cruz in 2024. Further, we are told that a deal with Norco has been agreed. It should be stressed that this hasn't been officially announced by any of the people involved, and should still be taken with a grain of salt.
Minnaar first joined the Santa Cruz Syndicate in 2008, alongside Steve Peat, Nathan Rennie, and Josh Bryceland. The 42-year-old South African DH racer is a four-time world champion, has earned three UCI world cup DH overall titles, and won a record 22 world cup victories in his career.
A hat tip to the Making Up the Numbers
podcast. They were not the source of our reporting, but they were the first to address the rumour publicly yesterday. (listen below around the 10-minute mark) Norco's 2024 world cup race team lineup hasn't been confirmed, but in 2023 it was Gracey Hemstreet, Lucas Cruz, and Mark Wallace. We weren't able to independently verify this, but according to the podcast, Mark Wallace is off Norco for next year. Surprising if true, he seems a great fit for the brand. Again, a massive pinch of salt here.
Greg Minnaar is synonymous with the Syndicate and Santa Cruz in the eyes of many fans, and we are genuinely surprised to see him not finishing out his career there. And for Norco, this seems like a huge, costly gamble with a legend of the sport and new bike
in development for ~2025. It should be noted that Norco's new bike is a high pivot and quite different from the V10 that Greg's spent the last 15 years on—and he's famously had some things to say
about high pivot designs during the development of the latest V10. Similarly, Greg has been on Fox for the past 12 years, and the Norco team is currently on RockShox. Do we see changes there?
If this reporting is accurate, it could be a huge boost for Norco, and we wish the GOAT well wherever he ends up in 2024. We look forward to hearing more details as they emerge.
We reached out to everyone involved for comment. Norco and Santa Cruz declined to comment, but it sounds like an announcement is imminent. At time of publication Minnaar and Wallace are yet to respond.
Update: Santa Cruz has confirmed via Instagram
that he's off the team.
|After 16 epic years of racing, puzzling, and making incredible memories together, Greg Minnaar is hanging up his Syndicate jersey. We wish Greg nothing but the best, and want to extend a huge thanks for everything he and the Santa Cruz Syndicate have accomplished together. From the dominant 00’s to his current status as the Greatest Of All Time. It’s been one hell of a ride.—@santacruzbicycles
How can Norco afford him though? Didn't they kick Blenki because racing was too expensive for them?
Part of the reason no one gives a f*ck anymore about much of anything .