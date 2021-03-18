Greg Minnaar Shares his Training Difficulties Following a COVID-19 Diagnosis

Greg Minnaar has announced on social media that he caught COVID-19 while on a trip to Europe. Thankfully it was only a mild dose of the disease and he recovered "pretty quickly" but the aftermath of the disease is still disrupting his training.
The South African racer came into the offseason on the back of taking his record-extending 22nd World Cup win
and finishing 3rd in the World Cup overall
. Unfortunately, it sounds like the lingering effects of the disease will affect his preparation to build on that for the year ahead. He said, "I'm now two weeks post-COVID and I thought I'd be back training which isn't the case". He is currently working on keeping his heart rate down and letting his body fully recover for the next two weeks so he can resume normal training as soon as possible.
|Well, we had a good trip to Europe a couple weeks back and I came back to South Africa to continue training and unfortunately came down with COVID. I must be honest I was really fortunate to have a mild dose and recovered pretty quickly.
I'm now two weeks post-COVID and I thought I'd be back training which isn't the case. So, I've been chained to my doctors and my trainer Stefan out of Norway to come up with a solution over the next couple of weeks to return to full training.
And it's not quite what I'm used to so I thought I'd share a bit over the next couple of weeks on what we're doing to try and keep the heart rate down and let the body fully recover before we return to full steam ahead training for this World Cup season.— Greg Minnaar
We wish Greg a speedy recovery and hope to see him back at full fitness soon.
