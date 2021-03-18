Greg Minnaar Shares his Training Difficulties Following a COVID-19 Diagnosis

Mar 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Fastest in timed runs and with style to boot Greg Minnaar is not afraid of pushing on a natural track.

Greg Minnaar has announced on social media that he caught COVID-19 while on a trip to Europe. Thankfully it was only a mild dose of the disease and he recovered "pretty quickly" but the aftermath of the disease is still disrupting his training.

The South African racer came into the offseason on the back of taking his record-extending 22nd World Cup win and finishing 3rd in the World Cup overall. Unfortunately, it sounds like the lingering effects of the disease will affect his preparation to build on that for the year ahead. He said, "I'm now two weeks post-COVID and I thought I'd be back training which isn't the case". He is currently working on keeping his heart rate down and letting his body fully recover for the next two weeks so he can resume normal training as soon as possible.


bigquotesWell, we had a good trip to Europe a couple weeks back and I came back to South Africa to continue training and unfortunately came down with COVID. I must be honest I was really fortunate to have a mild dose and recovered pretty quickly.

I'm now two weeks post-COVID and I thought I'd be back training which isn't the case. So, I've been chained to my doctors and my trainer Stefan out of Norway to come up with a solution over the next couple of weeks to return to full training.

And it's not quite what I'm used to so I thought I'd share a bit over the next couple of weeks on what we're doing to try and keep the heart rate down and let the body fully recover before we return to full steam ahead training for this World Cup season. Greg Minnaar

We wish Greg a speedy recovery and hope to see him back at full fitness soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Greg Minnaar Coronavirus


11 Comments

  • 7 0
 Healing vibes Greg - heard of lots of young fit healthy people who have a mild dose but ‘Long COVID’ lingers. Good reminder to us all to keep being sensible both on & off the bikes until it’s all a distant memory ????
  • 5 0
 Long COVID is the real deal. My wife's friend has been suffering with symptoms since May of 2020. She's just starting to feel normal, but back in November she still couldn't catch a breath or perform any strenuous activity, sever brain fog, and no taste or scent which resulted in excessive weight loss, real nasty shit. She is in her 30's and was pretty healthy previously to the best of my knowledge. Between the weight and muscle loss she'll be recovering for years, plus I don't know about any long term impact to her lungs or other organs. Stay Healthy People.
  • 9 1
 Best looking male DH racer ever !!!
  • 2 0
 It does mess you up a bit. I had it in August 2020 and was back on the bike gently at the end of that month. I am now fitter than I was before I had it.
  • 2 0
 terrible circumstances, but I do appreciate any content that gives insight into how pro athletes approach things like injury and illness so I'll be following along!
  • 2 0
 so finally we know who brought the "Ischgl-mutation" to south africa... oh wait...
  • 2 0
 Shit is real...I hope it does one for good...
  • 1 0
 Oh my gosh. Hope this is all over soon. It struck so many. Wish you the best and full recovery to blast the trails!!!
  • 2 0
 Keep off the beers Greg
  • 1 0
 God Speed
  • 9 0
 *Goat Speed

