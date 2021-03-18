Greg Minnaar Shares his Training Difficulties Following a COVID-19 Diagnosis

Well, we had a good trip to Europe a couple weeks back and I came back to South Africa to continue training and unfortunately came down with COVID. I must be honest I was really fortunate to have a mild dose and recovered pretty quickly.



I'm now two weeks post-COVID and I thought I'd be back training which isn't the case. So, I've been chained to my doctors and my trainer Stefan out of Norway to come up with a solution over the next couple of weeks to return to full training.



And it's not quite what I'm used to so I thought I'd share a bit over the next couple of weeks on what we're doing to try and keep the heart rate down and let the body fully recover before we return to full steam ahead training for this World Cup season. — Greg Minnaar