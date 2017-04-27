Greg Minnaar Signs with O'Neal for 2 Further Seasons

I’ve been with the guys at O’Neal now since 2012. It’s been a great experience working with them. in terms of getting behind the products. I’ve developed some products of my own as well as worked on products with the guys. It’s really been a great experience and now, after ending my relationship with Kubuto, it made a lot of sense for us to merge and expand our partnership further. We’ve been working on a helmet project which will be launching later this year. Very exciting time for us, especially going into this World Cup season with all the new developments we’re working on together. - Greg Minnaar