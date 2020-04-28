Greg Minnaar vs Luca Shaw vs Loris Vergier: 3 Santa Cruz V10s Head to Head

Apr 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Sven Martin/Santa Cruz Bicycles

With no racing scheduled for the near future, the Syndicate are launching their new colours and bikes virtually instead. The V10 hasn't seen any major overhauls however the team that popularised bigger wheels in downhill racing now has two riders re-introducing 27.5" wheels into the mix. Greg Minnaar is sticking with the full 29er option but his shorter teammates, Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier, have both gone to the mullet set up, with a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" wheel in the rear on a new frame called the V10 MX. We decided to take all three builds and give them the side-by-side treatment to understand the nuances in the riders' set ups.

About the riders

Greg Minnaar

Steve Peat and Greg Minnaar trying to make sense of it all.

Age 38
Height 6'3" (195cm)
Weight 86kg
Instagram @gregminnaar

Luca Shaw

Luca Shaw is the fastest rider in the World right now he just needs a break on a finals run to prove it.

Age 23
Height 6'0" (183cm)
Weight 79kg
Instagram @luca_shaw

Loris Vergier

Loris Vergier s wrist doesn t seem to be holding him back. Can he go one better than last week

Age 23
Height 5'10" (178cm)
Weight 73kg
Instagram @lorisvergier


Frames

All the riders are on Santa Cruz V10s with Greg and Luca on XLs and Loris on a large. Only Luca is riding stock geometry though as Greg and Loris are both using Chris King Buzzwork headsets to give them 8mm extra reach. The Buzzworks was first developed in 2014 with the Syndicate and they've been using them to stretch out V10s for more than half a decade. Going one step further, Greg also extends his chainstays with a specially machined piece that gives him an extra 5mm on the swingarm.

Greg Minnaar


Frame size XL
Adjustments Greg runs an XL frame with the addition of the chainstay extenders he was seen riding last year and an 8mm Buzzworks headset.

Greg extends his chainstays by +5mm with this custom machined piece.

Luca Shaw


Frame size XL
Adjustments Luca runs a stock XL with no adjustements on either end

Loris Vergier


Frame size Large
HAdjustments Loris runs a Chris King Buzzworks headset with +8mm of extension

Loris gets +8mm on the top tube length thanks to this Chris King Buzzworks headset


Wheels

The Syndicate have been on 29" wheels longer than anyone on the downhill circuit with Greg now entering his fourth year on the bigger hoops. Both Luca and Loris are taking a small sidestep this year though and will be running a mullet set up on the V10 MX. Luca and Loris's bikes use an entirely new swingarm specific to the mixed wheel design that keeps the geometry the same as the 29ers they were running last year. It also made switching back and forth for testing only about the rear wheel size with no other major variables. Want to know why each rider chose their wheel size? Watch the latest Syndicate vlogs here to get the lowdown.

We tried to get some tyre pressure info from the Syndicate as well but as it varies from track to track, it's tough to give an exact number.


Greg Minnaar


Wheel size 29" front and rear
Tyre Pressure Depends on the track
Inserts No


Luca Shaw


Wheel size 29" front, 27.5" rear
Tyre Pressure Depends on the track
Inserts No


Loris Veriger


Wheel size 29" front, 27.5" rear
Tyre Pressure Depends on the track
Inserts No


Suspension

OK, time to get super dorky. The Syndicate's close relationship with Jordi and the Fox team is no secret and the result are some strikingly different set ups. Bear in mind that these are fine-tuned for the riders' weights, riding style, individual preference and World Cup tracks so emulating them won't get you much further than some very sore arms. But still, that's no reason not to get stuck into the nerdy details on the new Fox suspension below (all clicks are measured from fully closed):


Greg Minnaar


Fork
Fork Pressure 115psi
Volume Tokens 5
High-Speed Compression Open
Low-Speed Compression 8
High Speed Rebound 5
Low Speed Rebound 6
Shock
Spring Weight 575lbs
High-Speed Compression 6
Low-Speed Compression 8
High Speed Rebound 3
Low Speed Rebound 10


Luca Shaw


Fork
Fork Pressure 95psi
Volume Tokens 5
High-Speed Compression 7
Low-Speed Compression 8
High Speed Rebound 6
Low Speed Rebound 7
Shock
Spring Weight 550lbs
High-Speed Compression 7
Low-Speed Compression 8
High Speed Rebound 2
Low Speed Rebound 12


Loris Vergier


Fork
Fork Pressure 86psi
Volume Tokens 5
High-Speed Compression 15
Low-Speed Compression 8
High Speed Rebound 6
Low Speed Rebound 7
Shock
Spring Weight 525lbs
High-Speed Compression 10
Low-Speed Compression 12
High Speed Rebound 3
Low Speed Rebound 11


Contact Points

The contact points are one of the few areas of the bikes where we see some spec changes between the riders. Greg and Luca are running Shimano Saint brakes but Loris breaks the mould, and runs XTR. There are also some different bar widths and rises to analyse.


Greg Minnaar


Bar width 800mm
Bar rise 20mm
Brakes Shimano Saint - 203mm rotors
Stem Length 50mm


Luca Shaw


Bar width 790mm
Bar rise 30mm
Brakes Shimano Saint - 203mm rotors
Stem Length 50mm


Loris Vergier


Bar width 790mm
Bar rise 20mm
Brakes Shimano XTR - 203mm rotors
Stem Length 50mm


Details


Greg Minnaar





Luca Shaw





Loris Vergier






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Downhill Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Greg Minnaar Loris Vergier Luca Shaw


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 I was using the official Loris Vergier soundboard to verify the accuracy of the setup numbers, but I was unable to determine how you came up with them.

Source:
www.pinkbike.com/news/the-fantabulous-loris-vergier-soundboard-uses-all-the-sounds-he-makes-during-suspension-set-up.html
  • 1 1
 Why say tyre pressures depend on the track and then give exact details of suspension set-ups, which they will also adjust depending on the track (as evidenced in the Fox videos with both Loris and Greg continually tinkering with their suspension settings). Why not just give the usual tyre pressures they will start with on a standard rough WCDH track? They likely have a 'go to' pressure F+R that they will then adjust from maybe 1-2 PSI depending on rain, sharp rocks etc..
  • 3 0
 CANT WAIT FOR THE WORLD CUP!!! ...... whenever that may be
  • 2 0
 115 psi in the fork? Has Minnaar considered just switching to a rigid fork?
  • 1 0
 Nice looking bikes!
Yes they are set up really different for the same job of going fast?
How would you set up your bike, for racing round your house?
  • 2 0
 Wow those new colors are niiiice
  • 1 0
 *Minnaar numbers rounded to nearest one

Post a Comment



