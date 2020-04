Greg Minnaar vs Luca Shaw vs Loris Vergier: 3 Santa Cruz V10s Head to Head

Photos: Sven Martin/Santa Cruz Bicycles

Greg Minnaar





Age 38

Height 6'3" (195cm)

Weight 86kg

Instagram @gregminnaar

Luca Shaw





Age 23

Height 6'0" (183cm)

Weight 79kg

Instagram @luca_shaw

Loris Vergier





Age 23

Height 5'10" (178cm)

Weight 73kg

Instagram @lorisvergier

Frames

Greg Minnaar

Frame size XL

Adjustments Greg runs an XL frame with the addition of the chainstay extenders he was seen riding last year and an 8mm Buzzworks headset.



Greg extends his chainstays by +5mm with this custom machined piece.

Luca Shaw

Frame size XL

Adjustments Luca runs a stock XL with no adjustements on either end



Loris Vergier

Frame size Large

HAdjustments Loris runs a Chris King Buzzworks headset with +8mm of extension



Loris gets +8mm on the top tube length thanks to this Chris King Buzzworks headset

Wheels



Greg Minnaar





Wheel size 29" front and rear

Tyre Pressure Depends on the track

Inserts No





Luca Shaw





Wheel size 29" front, 27.5" rear

Tyre Pressure Depends on the track

Inserts No





Loris Veriger





Wheel size 29" front, 27.5" rear

Tyre Pressure Depends on the track

Inserts No





Suspension



Greg Minnaar





Fork Fork Pressure 115psi

Volume Tokens 5

High-Speed Compression Open

Low-Speed Compression 8

High Speed Rebound 5

Low Speed Rebound 6

Shock Spring Weight 575lbs

High-Speed Compression 6

Low-Speed Compression 8

High Speed Rebound 3

Low Speed Rebound 10

Luca Shaw





Fork Fork Pressure 95psi

Volume Tokens 5

High-Speed Compression 7

Low-Speed Compression 8

High Speed Rebound 6

Low Speed Rebound 7

Shock Spring Weight 550lbs

High-Speed Compression 7

Low-Speed Compression 8

High Speed Rebound 2

Low Speed Rebound 12

Loris Vergier





Fork Fork Pressure 86psi

Volume Tokens 5

High-Speed Compression 15

Low-Speed Compression 8

High Speed Rebound 6

Low Speed Rebound 7

Shock Spring Weight 525lbs

High-Speed Compression 10

Low-Speed Compression 12

High Speed Rebound 3

Low Speed Rebound 11

Contact Points



Greg Minnaar





Bar width 800mm

Bar rise 20mm

Brakes Shimano Saint - 203mm rotors

Stem Length 50mm





Luca Shaw





Bar width 790mm

Bar rise 30mm

Brakes Shimano Saint - 203mm rotors

Stem Length 50mm





Loris Vergier





Bar width 790mm

Bar rise 20mm

Brakes Shimano XTR - 203mm rotors

Stem Length 50mm





Details



Greg Minnaar











Luca Shaw











Loris Vergier











With no racing scheduled for the near future, the Syndicate are launching their new colours and bikes virtually instead. The V10 hasn't seen any major overhauls however the team that popularised bigger wheels in downhill racing now has two riders re-introducing 27.5" wheels into the mix. Greg Minnaar is sticking with the full 29er option but his shorter teammates, Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier, have both gone to the mullet set up, with a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" wheel in the rear on a new frame called the V10 MX. We decided to take all three builds and give them the side-by-side treatment to understand the nuances in the riders' set ups.All the riders are on Santa Cruz V10s with Greg and Luca on XLs and Loris on a large. Only Luca is riding stock geometry though as Greg and Loris are both using Chris King Buzzwork headsets to give them 8mm extra reach. The Buzzworks was first developed in 2014 with the Syndicate and they've been using them to stretch out V10s for more than half a decade. Going one step further, Greg also extends his chainstays with a specially machined piece that gives him an extra 5mm on the swingarm.The Syndicate have been on 29" wheels longer than anyone on the downhill circuit with Greg now entering his fourth year on the bigger hoops. Both Luca and Loris are taking a small sidestep this year though and will be running a mullet set up on the V10 MX. Luca and Loris's bikes use an entirely new swingarm specific to the mixed wheel design that keeps the geometry the same as the 29ers they were running last year. It also made switching back and forth for testing only about the rear wheel size with no other major variables. Want to know why each rider chose their wheel size? Watch the latest Syndicate vlogs here to get the lowdown We tried to get some tyre pressure info from the Syndicate as well but as it varies from track to track, it's tough to give an exact number.OK, time to get super dorky. The Syndicate's close relationship with Jordi and the Fox team is no secret and the result are some strikingly different set ups. Bear in mind that these are fine-tuned for the riders' weights, riding style, individual preference and World Cup tracks so emulating them won't get you much further than some very sore arms. But still, that's no reason not to get stuck into the nerdy details on the new Fox suspension below (all clicks are measured from fully closed):The contact points are one of the few areas of the bikes where we see some spec changes between the riders. Greg and Luca are running Shimano Saint brakes but Loris breaks the mould, and runs XTR. There are also some different bar widths and rises to analyse.