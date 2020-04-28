Greg Minnaar vs Luca Shaw vs Loris Vergier: 3 Santa Cruz V10s Head to Head

With no racing scheduled for the near future, the Syndicate are launching their new colours and bikes virtually instead. The V10 hasn't seen any major overhauls however the team that popularised bigger wheels in downhill racing now has two riders re-introducing 27.5" wheels into the mix. Greg Minnaar is sticking with the full 29er option but his shorter teammates, Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier, have both gone to the mullet set up, with a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" wheel in the rear on a new frame called the V10 MX. We decided to take all three builds and give them the side-by-side treatment to understand the nuances in the riders' set ups.About the ridersFrames
All the riders are on Santa Cruz V10s with Greg and Luca on XLs and Loris on a large. Only Luca is riding stock geometry though as Greg and Loris are both using Chris King Buzzwork headsets to give them 8mm extra reach. The Buzzworks was first developed in 2014 with the Syndicate and they've been using them to stretch out V10s for more than half a decade. Going one step further, Greg also extends his chainstays with a specially machined piece that gives him an extra 5mm on the swingarm.Greg MinnaarLuca ShawLoris Vergier
Wheels
The Syndicate have been on 29" wheels longer than anyone on the downhill circuit with Greg now entering his fourth year on the bigger hoops. Both Luca and Loris are taking a small sidestep this year though and will be running a mullet set up on the V10 MX. Luca and Loris's bikes use an entirely new swingarm specific to the mixed wheel design that keeps the geometry the same as the 29ers they were running last year. It also made switching back and forth for testing only about the rear wheel size with no other major variables. Want to know why each rider chose their wheel size? Watch the latest Syndicate vlogs here to get the lowdown
.
We tried to get some tyre pressure info from the Syndicate as well but as it varies from track to track, it's tough to give an exact number. Suspension
OK, time to get super dorky. The Syndicate's close relationship with Jordi and the Fox team is no secret and the result are some strikingly different set ups. Bear in mind that these are fine-tuned for the riders' weights, riding style, individual preference and World Cup tracks so emulating them won't get you much further than some very sore arms. But still, that's no reason not to get stuck into the nerdy details on the new Fox suspension below (all clicks are measured from fully closed):Contact Points
The contact points are one of the few areas of the bikes where we see some spec changes between the riders. Greg and Luca are running Shimano Saint brakes but Loris breaks the mould, and runs XTR. There are also some different bar widths and rises to analyse.Details
