Greg Minnaar vs Luca Shaw vs Steve Peat: 3 Santa Cruz V10s Head to Head

With no racing scheduled for the near future, the Syndicate are launching their new colors and bikes virtually instead. There haven't been any huge changes to the bike this year but there has been a change-up in the team. With Loris Vergier moving on to Trek, the Syndicate will be down to just two racers this year in Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw with Steve Peat continuing on his coaching role. Santa Cruz has custom-painted three bikes for the team this year so let's get into the details and check out what they'll be racing in 2021.About the ridersFrames
All the riders are on XL Santa Cruz V10s with Greg and Steve on full 29ers and Luca sticking with the MX mullet version that was launched last year. Luca and Steve are riding stock geometry, but Greg has stretched out his bike to match his height with a Chris King Buzzworks headset adding 8mm on the front and a custom chainstay extender adding 5mm on the rear.Greg MinnaarLuca ShawSteve Peat
Wheels
The Syndicate will continue with Santa Cruz's own Reserve wheels shod in Maxxis tires with tape and sealant provided by Peaty's. The Syndicate generally don't run inserts with the only exception coming in the fearsomely rocky Losinj track that was last raced in 2018. Each rider has their own tire preference with Greg running his signature Assegai front and rear, Peaty opting for the classic DHR II front and rear and Luca using the DHRII front and High Roller II rear. Suspension
The Syndicate continue their long running relationship with Fox this year with all riders running the Fox 40 forks and DHX2 coil shocks. If you've watched any of the Syndicate web edits, you'll know how close the team works with Jordi and the rest of the Fox engineers so you can guarantee their suspension will be working sweetly. Here are all the nerdy details (all clicks are measured from fully closed):Contact Points
The contact points for the Syndicate come mainly from Burgtec with saddles, seatposts and bars. Luca and Greg both run 30mm rise bars but Steve uses the 38mm Ride High Josh Bryceland signature bar. Riders all run different grips with Minnaar on Burgtec, Luca on ODI and Peaty on his own Lizard Skins.Drivetrain
The groupset comes from Shimano with all riders on the DH-specific Saint collection. We spotted a new Saint derailleur last year but it looks like the Syndicate are currently running the old-reliable at the moment as the 'X' shape parallelogram is still in place.Details
