Greg Minnaar vs Luca Shaw vs Steve Peat: 3 Santa Cruz V10s Head to Head

Apr 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Santa Cruz Bicycles

With no racing scheduled for the near future, the Syndicate are launching their new colors and bikes virtually instead. There haven't been any huge changes to the bike this year but there has been a change-up in the team. With Loris Vergier moving on to Trek, the Syndicate will be down to just two racers this year in Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw with Steve Peat continuing on his coaching role. Santa Cruz has custom-painted three bikes for the team this year so let's get into the details and check out what they'll be racing in 2021.

About the riders

Greg Minnaar

G.O.A.T. 1.

Age 38
Height 6'3" (195cm)
Weight 87kg
Instagram @gregminnaar

Luca Shaw

Luca Shaw

Age 24
Height 6'0" (183cm)
Weight 79kg
Instagram @luca_shaw

Steve Peat

9 years ago he was king out in Canberra. Nowadays Steve Peat has to settle for just being a legend.

Age 46
Height 6'3" (195cm)
Weight 97kg
Instagram @stevepeat


Frames

All the riders are on XL Santa Cruz V10s with Greg and Steve on full 29ers and Luca sticking with the MX mullet version that was launched last year. Luca and Steve are riding stock geometry, but Greg has stretched out his bike to match his height with a Chris King Buzzworks headset adding 8mm on the front and a custom chainstay extender adding 5mm on the rear.

Greg Minnaar


Frame size: XL
Adjustments: Greg runs an XL frame with the addition of the chainstay extenders he was seen riding last year and an 8mm Buzzworks headset.

Greg extends his chainstays by +5mm with this custom machined piece.

Luca Shaw


Frame size: XL
Adjustments: Standard headset, mid chip shock and mid chip chainstay


Steve Peat


Frame size: XL
Adjustments: None



Wheels

The Syndicate will continue with Santa Cruz's own Reserve wheels shod in Maxxis tires with tape and sealant provided by Peaty's. The Syndicate generally don't run inserts with the only exception coming in the fearsomely rocky Losinj track that was last raced in 2018. Each rider has their own tire preference with Greg running his signature Assegai front and rear, Peaty opting for the classic DHR II front and rear and Luca using the DHRII front and High Roller II rear.


Greg Minnaar


Wheel size 29" front and rear
Tyre Width: 2.5" front, 2.4" rear
Tyre Pressure 26psi front, 28psi rear
Inserts No


Luca Shaw


Wheel size 29" front, 27.5" rear
Tyre Width 2.4"
Tyre Pressure Front 21-25psi, rear 23-29psi
Inserts Only in Croatia


Steve Peat


Wheel size 29" front and rear
Tyre Width 2.5" front, 2.4" rear
Tyre Pressure 23psi (1.6 bar) front, 25psi (1.6 bar)
Inserts No, just Peaty's tubeless rim tape and Peaty's Tubeless Sealant


Suspension

The Syndicate continue their long running relationship with Fox this year with all riders running the Fox 40 forks and DHX2 coil shocks. If you've watched any of the Syndicate web edits, you'll know how close the team works with Jordi and the rest of the Fox engineers so you can guarantee their suspension will be working sweetly. Here are all the nerdy details (all clicks are measured from fully closed):


Greg Minnaar


Fork
Fork Pressure 116psi
Volume Tokens 4
High-Speed Compression Open
Low-Speed Compression 7
High Speed Rebound 3
Low Speed Rebound 4
Shock
Spring Weight 550lbs
High-Speed Compression Open
Low-Speed Compression 6
High Speed Rebound 3
Low Speed Rebound 8


Luca Shaw


Fork
Fork Pressure 90psi
Volume Tokens 8
High-Speed Compression 8
Low-Speed Compression 6
High Speed Rebound 5
Low Speed Rebound 6
Shock
Spring Weight 550lbs
High-Speed Compression 8
Low-Speed Compression 6
High Speed Rebound 3
Low Speed Rebound 10


Steve Peat


Fork
Fork Pressure 92psi
Volume Tokens 6
High-Speed Compression 7
Low-Speed Compression 8
High Speed Rebound 4
Low Speed Rebound 5
Shock
Spring Weight 600lbs
High-Speed Compression 6
Low-Speed Compression 7
High Speed Rebound 4
Low Speed Rebound 8


Contact Points

The contact points for the Syndicate come mainly from Burgtec with saddles, seatposts and bars. Luca and Greg both run 30mm rise bars but Steve uses the 38mm Ride High Josh Bryceland signature bar. Riders all run different grips with Minnaar on Burgtec, Luca on ODI and Peaty on his own Lizard Skins.


Greg Minnaar


Bar width 800mm
Bar rise 30mm


Luca Shaw


Bar width 790mm
Bar rise 30mm


Steve Peat


Bar width 800mm
Bar rise 38mm


Drivetrain

The groupset comes from Shimano with all riders on the DH-specific Saint collection. We spotted a new Saint derailleur last year but it looks like the Syndicate are currently running the old-reliable at the moment as the 'X' shape parallelogram is still in place.


Greg Minnaar


Chainring Size 34t
Cassette Size 11-24t
Brake rotor size 203mm


Luca Shaw


Chainring Size 36t
Cassette Size 11-24t
Brake rotor size 203mm


Steve Peat


Chainring Size 36t
Cassette Size 11-28t
Brake rotor size 203mm


Details


Greg Minnaar






Luca Shaw






Steve Peat







