Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check

Apr 27, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Greg Minnaar V10 29er


It shouldn't come as a complete surprise that Greg Minnaar showed up to the first round of the 2017 DH World Cup with a 29" wheeled Santa Cruz V10. After all, the 6'3" rider's quest for longer and bigger bikes has been well documented, making him a prime candidate for a downhill 29er. Now that forks, tires, and wheels are truly up to snuff, the doors have been opened for riders to experiment with the bigger wheels. Will they make a difference? We'll have to wait until race day to find out, but in the meantime, read on to find out the full details on Minnaar's new ride from Jason Marsh, Greg's longtime mechanic.


Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29 Details

• Rider height: 6'3"
• Rider weight: 187lbs / 85kg
• Frame size: XXL
• Wheelsize: 29"
• Travel: 210mm
• Wheelbase: 1300mm (center of axle to center of axle)
• Chainstay length: 462mm
• Head angle: Approximately 64°
• Tires: 29 x 2.5" Maxxis Shorty WT 3C compound
• Weight: Approximately 36 pounds
• Handlebar width: 815mm (end of grip to end of grip)

Greg Minnaar V10 29er



What has Greg's initial feedback been about the new bike?

bigquotesHe just loves the fit of it. I think it fits him really well. Each time we get a new bike we go bigger and bigger and we haven't got to a point where we think it's too big yet. It'll be nice when we do (potentially) change to a new front end as well - we're probably going to stretch the bike out again. I mean, he's like 6'3” - there's not many bikes out there that fit him and that he feels comfortable on. It's just finding that size.


Greg Minnaar V10 29er


Last year Greg raced at the EWS round in Finale aboard a Hightower - was that what got this project underway?

bigquotesYeah, before that he'd ridden the Hightower a lot but he'd never actually raced it, he'd never pushed it. We just got the big fork, stuck it on the Hightower and did some runs. He just loved it because he was close to a bike that actually fit him. He seems confident and he's happy; that's the main thing.

We've tried a few different linkages to get the feel of the bike right. Of course, with the bigger wheels you've got more mass on there. We've actually dropped down to a 500 lb spring – we were on a 550 before but we've changed the linkage ratios. I would like him to be on a 400 spring, just because it gives us a lot of options. When we were on a 550, Fox don't make a great deal above that, where with the smaller sizes they make them in 25-pound increments. 500 is good because we can go 475, which we tried out a bit, I don't know if we'll be 475 or 500. It gives us a little bit of a playing area there. 


Greg Minnaar V10 29er

How much does the complete bike weigh?

bigquotesI think it's about 36 pounds or something – it's not super light. He kind of likes a bike that's not too light – that's why we've shied away from titanium bolts and stuff like that. He seems to think he can feel if the bike's too light, and he definitely has an optimum weight of what he thinks the bike should be.



Greg Minnaar V10 29er

Is there anything particular about the setup of the bike's front end?

bigquotesGreg will do minute changes in lever height if he feels like he's getting sore hands. He wants a straight line between his braking finger and his arm, and if he feels like he's crimped up he'll get arm pump, and same the other way as well. Depending on the steepness of the track he does play with his brake levers quite a bit.

We normally raise and lower the front end as well, but I think we're pretty dialed with where it is now. We'll see – he'll come back after his first run and then we'll change all that, or he'll be happy with it. 


Greg Minnaar V10 29er


Can you reveal any details about Greg's suspension settings?

bigquotesWe let Fox do that. All that stuff changes so much. Greg can really feel changes in the bike, and he'll come down and explain to the Fox guys what's actually happening to the bike and they'll do a click, and click. I just can't keep track. At the end of the day I'll count the settings. Some days I don't even like doing, that just in case I count them differently than the Fox guys – I'll just leave it, go and see the Fox guys and see what settings they have.

Most races that we go to Fox is always there, so I rely on them a lot to get the suspension dialed; I don't really touch it. Unless we (Greg and Fox) disagree, and then we have a little fiddle ourselves and don't tell Fox.

We did a bit of data acquisition with the Fox guys and figured out he uses his back travel twice as much as the front travel, so that was quite interesting to learn that, and it was pretty much bang-on 50% as well, so we're pretty happy with how that's panned out, really.



Greg Minnaar V10 29er
Greg Minnaar V10 29er


Full audio of Ross Bell's interview with Jason Marsh:


44 Comments

  • + 27
 Feel like #26Ain'tDead folks wanna get so mad about this, but the bike was one of the best DH riders ever's idea, so they're just sitting their shaking silently while turning purple.
  • + 8
 i can confirm this is true #istilllovemy26
  • + 18
 Quite the opposite. We may become the #weneverfellfor650 boys
  • + 10
 Might be minority over here, but I think this bike is sick AND I still ride and love my 26er DH bike. Mind you, I only ride my DH for fun so if I'm a few seconds slower than I could be I couldn't care less. So long as I can get new wheels and tires I'll keep riding it.
  • + 1
 I am still on my 26in bike and I'm actually delighted. 650b struck me as masses of marketing balls so companies could shove some planned obsolescence down everyone's throats while they figured out 29ers. Now tyres and wheels have caught up and the big travel 29ers have arrived. I've demo'd a couple of 29ers this year (Enduro, RocketMax) and they've been the kind of step forward over my 26in bike from 2012 that no 650b machine has been. So here come the 29ers! Meanwhile 650b has an appointment with a nice man from DEFRA with a bolt gun, try not to cry children...
  • + 1
 I gotta say, for as anti-progression as the message goes, @Fix-the-Spade is onto something. Right when everybody has switched over to 650B the next chassis is rolled off the press. I respect Greg and anything he does or says to the highest degree, but just like plus tires, this is nothing new but being revamped with monoque carbon and boost hubs.
There is some tinkering going on beneath the curtain. No conspiracy theory about it.

I hate to bring in the shorter travel bikes for an argument but when Evil bikes (who I would consider very effected by the market demand, being rather notorious for their first frames) was pushing out the 26" Trail bike people called them crazy and they swung the 29" axe back around for a while. They made the change in one succinct motion and people were overjoyed with the results. They hit a home run and became a household name.

A lot of people hate bigger wheels, and have stuck to 26". Great for them if that makes them happy.
But making everything you sell an FRO-type bike isn't a model I don't want to see.
Santa Cruz still makes the 5010, and the Chameleon is far from a race bike and I respect that. Evil has gone on to make The Calling which is commonly referred to as the funnest bike money can buy.

Nothing wrong with it, just weird.
  • + 2
 Pretty happy to keep riding a 26 and skip the 650 stuff. I'll happily go 29 for my next DH rig =)
  • + 11
 When the news first came out, I thought it was crazy. Now reading comments about why he went for it now makes it sensible, but only for Greg. The general public that rides DH is not 6'3". So brands, please don't shove 29er DH bikes on us. Thank you
  • + 10
 28.25" is where its at... Im just ahead of time that's all.... watch this space
  • + 1
 I honestly dont know for DH, but I can see the appeal at least even for smaller guys (i mean 5"10 or 5"11, not smaller).
I sure love my HT 29er more than the 27.5ers (I'm 5"11) and I ride it like a lightish enduro bike i guess.

I think i'd be a little scared on a 29er DH bike. But I don't know.
  • + 8
 Well I'm 6'5" and have endured two decades of bikes that were too small for me, now it's your turn. Prepare to get your arses abraded short people!
  • + 2
 @Fix-the-Spade: I always lulz at the term "arse". +1 points
  • + 12
 I don't care what anyone else thinks. That bike is gorgeous.
  • + 8
 The V10 TwentyNiners sounds like a bad indie band. Toss in the Boost Brothers and the 15 Millimeters as the supporting act, and you got one bad show.
  • + 4
 This is what I always though to make more sense, at least for the gravity oriented bikes. Bigger frames can fit, and look better, with bigger wheels.
A few centuries ago, XL bikes looked ridiculous with 26" wheels. But take a good look at this, the proportions fit really well. If you're tall and strong enough, I don't see why you shouldn't go with the 29ers.
  • + 5
 You've got a legend riding a 29er DH bike. All wheel size arguments are now effectively dead. Ride whatever wheel size you want to. Although seems like all manufacturers have stopped making 26" wheeled bikes.
  • + 3
 I remember spending a lot of time and money getting my bikes under 40lbs. Then I got a turner DHR to 37 and it was amazing! I love how the sport has progressed that a 29" wheeler bike with proper tires is "not that light" at 36 lbs!!! Amazing technology and development.
  • + 3
 The industry has us hoodwinked into endless debates about what wheel size is best. There is no best. It's all relative according to a bunch of variables and rider size is one of the prime factors. In general, it makes sense for a bigger rider to be on a bigger bike with bigger wheels. I'm 6'3" and I've been waiting decades for bikes to match my size with more than just a longer seat tube and top tube. The only catch is that the trail is not variable, and in my experience bigger bikes with bigger wheels handle differently in tight corners, berms, and on some jump transitions. I'm curious how they deal with those challenges. Maybe the gains in open, rough terrain supersede the losses. In any case, this is all setting us up for an exciting season of DH racing. Stoked.
  • + 2
 I'm glad to see this touched on the point of rider size, I'm 6'4" and the first time I rode a proper 29er it felt like my bike actually fit for once. That Santa Cruz is a XXL and looks right, find an XXL 26" bike and it looks weird and disproportionate.
  • + 2
 "Greg can really feel changes in the bike, and he'll come down and explain to the Fox guys what's actually happening to the bike and they'll do a click, and click" By "feel" do you mean bouncing it off the concrete of a garage at 2am before the race?
  • + 1
 I remember back in the day when you had 26" tires and you had courses that were not built for speed alone there were other kinds of challenges on the trail like ladders and technical chutes. You sometimes had to slow down to work out what path to take you could not simply wagon wheel over everything. People rode bikes after work to escape all the BS and feel FREE. I can't remember what they called those types of bikes. Free bikes or something, been replaced now with some larger tire bikes that we are forced to ENDURE.
  • + 1
 Greg, ride the hell out of this bike! And have a safe and successful season! As far as wheel size, etc., just give me options. I'm not baller or pushing for record time but I would mind feeling like I it. And to my V10 out there... I'm coming for ya, just as soon as daddy can pull the scratch.
  • + 1
 29 is a racer bike. If you're going to the bike park 26 or 27.5 is fine. The only way they can make a solid 29 dh bike is to get EVERYONE on board. Fox, maxxis, etc. This is what held up 29 all along. With evil and yeti showing their steezy low 29 trail rigs, it's time.
  • + 1
 Pros ride the tool that they believe will get them across the finish line the fastest. For some it's 27.5 and for a few it's 29". It's not like either are going away any time soon. #ownerofa26anda29
  • + 2
 Everyone is talking about the wheel size, but I think the weirdest thing in that bike is the orange suspension/shock... yuk
  • + 2
 Maybe more company's will start marking XXL bikes as well. I am 6' 5 and a bit.
  • + 3
 Mother of god... this bike
  • + 3
 Being 6'5", this is great news!
  • + 1
 Santa Cruz's sizing is as wonky as their pricing. 6'3" needs XXL?

is the owner of SC like 5'6" and really wants to ride a L? lol
  • + 1
 Kick all the Asses Minnaar!!!! Beauty bike...Ride what wins. No one cares about wheel size much out in the real world btw, right?..heehee HA!
  • + 1
 The Goat has been winning WC on 'not properly fit' bike all this while ... my money on him this year onwards
  • + 2
 Bug wheels making big dreams
  • + 3
 #29isthriving
  • + 1
 SC should change their frame's size chart, it becomes quite stupid ... XXL frame seriously ?? shoul become an L!
  • + 2
 Looks great with the big wheels!
I'd rock that for sure Smile
  • + 1
 Loved the audio content! More like this please!!
  • + 1
 Makes sense to me, XXL bike needs bigger wheels too.
  • + 1
 It looks amazing with 29" wheels. Would love to see a Syndicate 1-2-3.
  • + 1
 Eager to see a Session 29 as well this weekend
  • + 1
 next up 29+ DH wheels HAHAHAHAHAHAH
  • + 0
 Time to circle the wagons!
  • + 1
 I like to ride bikes
  • + 1
 New benchmark
  • - 3
 I hope Greg wins this weekend.... come on Greg Williamson. You can do it Smile

