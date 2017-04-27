Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check

We let Fox do that. All that stuff changes so much. Greg can really feel changes in the bike, and he'll come down and explain to the Fox guys what's actually happening to the bike and they'll do a click, and click. I just can't keep track. At the end of the day I'll count the settings. Some days I don't even like doing, that just in case I count them differently than the Fox guys – I'll just leave it, go and see the Fox guys and see what settings they have.



Most races that we go to Fox is always there, so I rely on them a lot to get the suspension dialed; I don't really touch it. Unless we (Greg and Fox) disagree, and then we have a little fiddle ourselves and don't tell Fox.



We did a bit of data acquisition with the Fox guys and figured out he uses his back travel twice as much as the front travel, so that was quite interesting to learn that, and it was pretty much bang-on 50% as well, so we're pretty happy with how that's panned out, really.