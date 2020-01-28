Greg Williamson Joins Thomas Estaque & Hugo Frixtalon on Commencal / 100%

Jan 28, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: COMMENCAL / 100%


The COMMENCAL / 100% team is ready to kick off the new year with a fresh face - we're excited to announce that Greg Williamson has been added to the 2020 roster! Williamson had a fantastic 2019 season with consistent Top 20 results and was finally able to crack the Top 10 in the final round at Snowshoe with a 7th place. He will be a great addition of experience to the team, joining Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque. We wish him all the best for this coming season and are excited for what this team can achieve this year.



"I’m very excited to join the Commencal / 100% team in 2020! The team is stacked with a great bunch of people who know how to race fast and also have a good time in the process. I’m currently out in New Zealand putting lots of time in on the new bike, which has been amazing so far."




"So keen to start another year with the COMMENCAL / 100% team! Some new goals, new project, new team mate. I'm working to be more consistent on my physical skills this winter and I hope this will pay off step by step."



"I feel my team is growing each year and I’m excited to evolve with this crew around me. I consider the arrival of Greg as an opportunity due to his bigger experience. My off-season is going pretty well, I’m in a good pace between my goals and my physical preparation. Can’t wait to hit the race tracks, ready to shred, to fight and to send it!"



"I feel this trio can shine on any Sunday with consistency and an amazing style. Greg and Thomas are used to World Cups Top 10 for the last 4 years while Hugo’s progression never stops to grow. We’re also pleased to add Fizik (saddles) and RaceFace (cockpits) as new sponsors."


Special thanks to David Trumpmore, Ross Bell, JB & Kifcat for the images.

12 Comments

  • 13 0
 Frix Frix = most stylish dude on the WC circuit...prove me wrong.
  • 2 0
 He's dope. Ok maybe Phil Atwill too.
  • 5 2
 2 words...Mitch Ropelato
  • 6 0
 2 more words..... Cat Piano Use them wisely
  • 4 0
 @lukeoct8: Does mitch even race World cups...?
  • 2 0
 Frix Frix & Kade Edwards. Equally as steezy.
  • 1 0
 @skidmarkbro: We're talking Elites here...not below 60 (sorry Kade)
  • 1 0
 What a team of absolute talent, although all slight underdogs each has the potential to top 10 regularly. Also didn't know Pich ran this team, loved his section with Nico Vink in an Earthed 3 - we ride how we ride.
  • 2 0
 good luck Greg.hope those regular top tens are on the horizon for you and the rest of the team.
  • 1 0
 Shame that UNNO didn't stick around to improve their bike, he'll have good results with this set up.
  • 1 0
 Ever come off an FSR bike racing DH to a single pivot? It's not an easy transition...high pulley or no.
  • 1 0
 Yaaaaaaaaaass. This that TEEEEAM fo' 2020. First.

