Greg Williamson Out of Les Gets DH World Cup with a Dislocated Shoulder

Jul 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Williamson stetching out in the second open section.

Greg Williamson has announced on social media that an early crash in practice has taken him out of racing in Les Gets with a dislocated shoulder.

After a great start to the season making every World Cup final and taking seventh at Fort William, Williamson will be missing the action in Les Gets. Medics were able to pop Williamson's shoulder back in and his team, Madison Saracen, says he will be back soon.

bigquotesBummed, Dislocated shoulder with an early slam in practice. Thanks team & the medics for getting me down and it popped back in quickly and safely. Greg Williamson


bigquotesGreg Williamson took a wee tumble early on in practice resulting in a dislocated shoulder. He’s all sorted and on the mend.

He’ll be back swinging soon enough!! Madison Saracen

We wish Greg all the best and hope he is back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Injuries World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


