Greg Williamson Signs With Madison Saracen

PRESS RELEASE: Madison Saracen
Madison Saracen is delighted to announce the signing of Greg Williamson to complete its line-up for the 2023 season. With three World Cup podiums to his name, Greg knows a thing or two about mixing it with the best and teaming him with World Cup winner Matt Walker, Madison Saracen once again has a very strong line-up for the coming season.
As well as those podium finishes, Greg is a two-time British DH Champion and has finished top 10 at the World Championships as well as top 10 in the overall World Cup series. He’s been racing Elite level downhill for a decade and brings a wealth of talent and experience to Madison Saracen.
This news comes shortly after Madison Saracen announced the return of its Development Team to complete the all-British set-up for 2023. Having the experience on hand of two high-profile riders in Matt and Greg will undoubtedly help these young riders as they look to carve out their future in the sport.
Greg Williamson said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed with Madison Saracen. It has been a breath of fresh air having spent a decent amount of time away testing and training with the team already. Can’t thank them enough for making me feel welcome and comfortable on the bike so soon. Bring on the race season!”
Will Longden, Madison Saracen Team Manager, said: “It’s fantastic that Greg is joining the team this year, as British Champion and a well-respected rider worldwide, he makes the perfect team mate to Matt Walker. Both have the experience and respect to bring the best out in each other and I’m sure we are going to have a lot of fun along the way.
“It’s a big year for the World Cup as Warner Brothers Discovery come in to rejuvenate the series with some exciting new changes and plans that we’re all looking forward to. Along with this, the World Championships in Fort William Scotland, Greg’s homeland, is going to be an amazing event and a focus of our racing year. Bring it on!”
The 2023 Downhill World Cup season kicks off in Lenzerheide in early June and Madison Saracen will be on the start line, but they have plenty of other racing lined up as well so it won’t be long before you’ll get to see Matt and Greg in action.
