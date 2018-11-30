Video: Off Season Ripping with Greg Williamson

Each new year brings changes, it may be new goals to be reached, new race tracks to be faced or a new team and a new bike. The important thing is to see each change as a strength, to consider each new challenge as a great opportunity. Never look back, but always stay focused on the horizon in front of us. Changing can be scary at times, but a journey of a thousand miles begins with a small step.
|“Change can be intimidating, but if you don’t try you’ll never know”. – Greg Williamson
All photos by: Alex Luise
