VIDEOS

Video: Off Season Ripping with Greg Williamson

Nov 30, 2018
by Formula  

Each new year brings changes, it may be new goals to be reached, new race tracks to be faced or a new team and a new bike. The important thing is to see each change as a strength, to consider each new challenge as a great opportunity. Never look back, but always stay focused on the horizon in front of us. Changing can be scary at times, but a journey of a thousand miles begins with a small step.

























bigquotes“Change can be intimidating, but if you don’t try you’ll never know”. – Greg Williamson

All photos by: Alex Luise
Discover more on: rideformula.com

Must Read This Week
Exclusive: Richie Rude & Jared Graves Failed Drug Test at EWS France
173340 views
Interview: Richie Rude Comments on Failed Drug Test
71504 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's 'AIM'
55083 views
Interview: Jared Graves Comments on Failed Drug Test
53705 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Neuron
50440 views
Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
50130 views
Higenamine & Oxilofrine: What Are the Banned Substances that Jared Graves & Richie Rude Tested Positive For?
43827 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
43180 views

7 Comments

  • + 3
 His bike is a 11/10 would ride
  • + 3
 and 0/10 could afford
  • + 1
 @qreative-bicycle: Amen
  • + 1
 @qreative-bicycle: If you invest in a degree in dentistry, you might be able to afford one
  • + 1
 Unno Dos Pffffffffffff... Disappeared without a Tres
  • + 1
 What's an "off season"?
  • + 1
 Part of the year the riders don't compete - during winter months they have their off - training for next season and sometimes an edit like this!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036704
Mobile Version of Website