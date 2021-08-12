Greg Williamson Withdraws from Maribor World Cup After Injuries

Aug 12, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Greg Williamson is the latest to join a string of riders who have pulled out of the Maribor World Cup due to injury.

Greg posted on Instagram that he damaged tendons and ligaments in his ankle by dabbing his foot in a rock garden. He didn't crash, but is now off the bike to recover.


bigquotesUnfortunately at European Champs last weekend I dabbed my foot and damaged my ankle pretty bad, so I’m not going to be racing this weekend at Maribor but I am looking to make a recovery for World Champs hopefully... It sucks, but it’s racing.Greg Williamson

All eyes on recovery.

Greg sustained a concussion right after the Les Gets World Cup, so he missed British Nationals to recover. When he was cleared to race the following week, he traveled to Maribor for some time on the course at the iXS Downhill Cup European Championships and unfortunately suffered the ankle injury. "Seems like I've been going through it this last while," he said on Instagram. Since his injury he has flown home and is now focusing on making a full recovery to return strong for the end of the season.

We wish Greg all the best in his recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Greg Williamson DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


12 Comments

  • 20 0
 Maribor withdraws from World Cup after injuring its riders
  • 8 0
 How many riders will there be left
  • 8 0
 "That's a lot of damage, not even k-tape can fix that"
  • 3 0
 Lol. I feel duct tape might be more effective at this point for keeping riders in one piece through the season
  • 7 0
 The pull out game is strong Maribor.
  • 5 0
 Just tell us who will be racing instead.
  • 3 0
 Danish cycling should take note... this is appropriate use of tape. Get well soon Greg!
  • 3 1
 Sorry Greg, I'll take you off my fantasy team again.
  • 1 0
 High pivot bikes spit you out every now and then ?
  • 1 0
 Can we get a list of who IS racing? Lots of unfortunate withdrawals.
  • 1 0
 Covid, scary, heal up quick mo
  • 1 0
 Dropping like files

Post a Comment



