Greg Williamson Withdraws from Maribor World Cup After Injuries

Unfortunately at European Champs last weekend I dabbed my foot and damaged my ankle pretty bad, so I’m not going to be racing this weekend at Maribor but I am looking to make a recovery for World Champs hopefully... It sucks, but it’s racing. — Greg Williamson

All eyes on recovery.

Greg Williamson is the latest to join a string of riders who have pulled out of the Maribor World Cup due to injury.Greg posted on Instagram that he damaged tendons and ligaments in his ankle by dabbing his foot in a rock garden. He didn't crash, but is now off the bike to recover.Greg sustained a concussion right after the Les Gets World Cup, so he missed British Nationals to recover. When he was cleared to race the following week, he traveled to Maribor for some time on the course at the iXS Downhill Cup European Championships and unfortunately suffered the ankle injury. "Seems like I've been going through it this last while," he said on Instagram. Since his injury he has flown home and is now focusing on making a full recovery to return strong for the end of the season.We wish Greg all the best in his recovery.