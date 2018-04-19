PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Greg Williamson's Full Carbon Unno Ever - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Alex Evans  

Greg Williamson UNNO
BIKE CHECK
Greg Williamson's
UNNO Ever
Photography by Ross Bell

Coming off one of his best seasons to date, Scottish rider Greg Williamson has matured from lanky-legged junior to a full-on top-20 World Cup contender on any weekend. Scoring his best 2017 result at Val di Sole (12th place), we're sure that Greg is as hungry as ever. For 2018, Greg is riding for boutique Spanish brand, UNNO, the brainchild of ex-World Cup racer and mountain bike legend Ceasar Rojo. Greg has made the move from Cube to ride for the Spanish brand and if his previous year's racing performances are anything to go by, we're sure you'll be seeing a lot of more Greg in 2018 and beyond.

Greg Williamson's UNNO Ever is a thing of beauty. The entirely carbon fibre frame is enough to make even the carbon-sceptical people go weak at the knees. Although the Ever only comes in one size, it sounds like Greg lucked out and is already comfortable with Ceasar Rojo's DH creation without needing to adjust stem lengths or offset headsets. Greg's mainly been playing around with bar heights and fork crowns to help tailor the bike's feel to his needs. Greg has been seriously impressed with a Formula's Nero fork and thinks that we'll be seeing a lot more people running the three-chamber air fork in the future.
Greg Williamson
Rider Name: Greg Williamson
Age: 25
Hometown: Inerverness, Scotland
Height: 6ft, 182.8cm
Weight: 176lb, 80kg
Instagram: @gregwilliamson1

Greg's running the standard alloy version of the popular Renthal Fat Bar because he likes the feel of the thinner-clamped bars rather than the 35mm bar. He isn't running any inserts in his wheels for puncture prevention, and he's been running a standard tubeless tyre and rim setup without issue. That's his plan going forward over the race weekend but he will be adjusting tyre pressures to get the most amount of grip he can.

Greg Williamson UNNO
At World Cup number one in Losinj, Greg has chosen to bolt on an Ohlins TTX 22 shock to his Ever. But, UNNO intentionally chose to forego a shock sponsor and Greg thinks he'll probably run different shocks on different tracks. Greg says he prefers air shocks for jumpier tracks and coil shocks for rough tracks like Fort William and Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Greg Williamson UNNO
Model Name Details
Frame: UNNO Ever
Shock: Ohlins TTX 22 - compression and rebound 'set to feel'.
Fork: Formula Nero R - compression and rebound 'set to feel'.
Wheels: Prototype Crankbrokers SR56
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF
Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH mech / 7-sp cassette / e*thirteen cranks,
Brakes: Formula Cura 4
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar aluminium 780mm wide, 30mm rise / Renthal Inegra stem 50mm long, 10mm rise.
Size: One Size.
Weight: 33lbs / 14.96kg (unverified)
More info: UNNO

bigquotesOne thing I love so much about this bike is that I don't have to do much [to get it setup] at all! I felt comfortable from the get-go which was good.Greg Williamson

Greg Williamson UNNO
Greg Williamson UNNO
Greg likes his suspension set up to be very supple at the start of the stroke for lots of traction and grip on small bumps, and then with as much ramp up as possible without compromising comfort. Greg's fork pressures vary for each track, which is lucky because the Formula Nero R fork has adjustability.

Greg Williamson UNNO
With his setup in general, Greg knows what he wants and likes to keep it within certain limits so that it doesn't get too extreme one way or another. He used to be fussy, but now he's understanding why and the way his bike is set up he's more comfortable with how it rides. Last week he rode a similar track so isn't looking to change much.

Greg Williamson UNNO
Greg Williamson UNNO
The Crankbrothers wheels are a prototype full-carbon affair and Greg loves them! They're currently unbroken after loads of testing and that's a really big advantage - Greg's certain he doesn't want wheels to be cracking or breaking during race runs. He also commented that they're fast rolling, which could mean they're very light.

Greg Williamson UNNO
Although Greg isn't fussy about weight, the lighter his bike can be, the better and he says that if it's light it'll accelerate quicker, but heavy bikes can maintain their speed better. The UNNO is approx. 33lbs with some slightly different parts to the ones pictured.

Greg Williamson UNNO
A mix of SRAM and e.thirteen keep Greg pedaling to the finish line.

Greg Williamson UNNO
Greg Williamson UNNO
Greg changes his stack height and bar height according to each track. He says that you know when you walk the track what to expect so you can make the relevant adjustments. If you go from Leogang to Vallnord, then the setup is going to change.

Greg Williamson UNNO
Greg says the Formula Cura 4 brakes and seriously powerful – you could put them on a motorbike!

Greg Williamson UNNO

Greg Williamson UNNO
Greg Williamson UNNO
Protoype wheels from Crankbrothers and Formula 4-piston brakes.

Greg Williamson UNNO
e.thirteen cranks and Crankbrothers pedals

MENTIONS: @rideunno


Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
107312 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
69431 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
58170 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
53896 views
What the Heck is a Down-Country Bike? - Opinion
53802 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
50787 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
48063 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
47486 views

33 Comments

  • + 17
 I dUNNO if this will Ever win?
  • + 7
 yoUNNO you want one
  • + 1
 Ohlins all, the bike seems to be having a winning formula. Curious.
  • + 14
 Please no...aero downhill bikes. Just what specialized needed to hear. Next big thing enduaero...
  • + 7
 Aerduro, dude. It's ok, we all try too hard from time to time.
  • + 4
 Ermerger! Errdrrr!
  • + 1
 Specialized Venge + Demo =
Specialized Venmo?
  • + 9
 @alexcgevans: Cesar's name is CESAR, not Caesar, Ceasar, Cesarea, etc. CESAR.
  • + 7
 This is a seriously gorgeous bike and at 33 lb. WTH! This is Enduro-bike weight! In my old times, DH bikes weighed 45-50 lb...
  • + 2
 So how does this weigh only 3 pounds more than my carbon enduro bike with carbon wheels, carbon cranks, carbon bars, and air suspension at both ends???
  • + 2
 I still ride a 45lb beast and love it. It stays planted when I need it to thats for sure. Its wierd switching over to my 28lb trail bike.
  • + 2
 fairly certain it is lighter than my enduro bike haha
  • + 4
 Those Crank brothers wheels like suspiciously like Bouwmeister wheels. Bike looks awesome and I’ll be making sure to follow this team throughout the World Cup season. Good luck Team Unno.
  • + 3
 www.facebook.com/BouwmeesterComposites/photos/a.620703958014672.1073741828.617503185001416/1442740945810965/?type=3&theater
  • + 1
 A proof-of-concept bike or bike part is how we have what we ride today. I do feel taken back a little by some of the choices on his rig, but I am really interested in how it performs after these runs.
  • + 2
 looks like a 40mm seatpost diameter?
  • + 2
 Why did they cover the nice carbon layup with black foil? Frown
  • + 2
 when i look down after this articel something has changed...
  • + 1
 So gorgeous! It would look amazing with the new Boxxer WC!
  • + 1
 Total carbon? Why so much aluminum and steel components?
  • + 2
 looks like a spaceship
  • + 1
 Why u no show left side with linkage?
  • + 1
 J'adore ton pseudo ! Smile
  • + 0
 the bike I pedal uphill is heavier than this -_-
  • + 1
 so much want
  • + 1
 Downhill assualt weapon.
  • + 0
 Aero sestpost ftw
  • - 1
 at least it doesnt look bad
  • - 1
 Finally, a Demo that have the shock mounted symmetrical
  • + 0
 downhillaeroious
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041079
Mobile Version of Website