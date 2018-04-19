Bike Check: Greg Williamson's Full Carbon Unno Ever - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Coming off one of his best seasons to date, Scottish rider Greg Williamson has matured from lanky-legged junior to a full-on top-20 World Cup contender on any weekend. Scoring his best 2017 result at Val di Sole (12th place), we're sure that Greg is as hungry as ever. For 2018, Greg is riding for boutique Spanish brand, UNNO, the brainchild of ex-World Cup racer and mountain bike legend Ceasar Rojo. Greg has made the move from Cube to ride for the Spanish brand and if his previous year's racing performances are anything to go by, we're sure you'll be seeing a lot of more Greg in 2018 and beyond.



Greg Williamson's UNNO Ever is a thing of beauty. The entirely carbon fibre frame is enough to make even the carbon-sceptical people go weak at the knees. Although the Ever only comes in one size, it sounds like Greg lucked out and is already comfortable with Ceasar Rojo's DH creation without needing to adjust stem lengths or offset headsets. Greg's mainly been playing around with bar heights and fork crowns to help tailor the bike's feel to his needs. Greg has been seriously impressed with a Formula's Nero fork and thinks that we'll be seeing a lot more people running the three-chamber air fork in the future.

