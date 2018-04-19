Bike Check: Greg Williamson's Full Carbon Unno Ever - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Coming off one of his best seasons to date, Scottish rider Greg Williamson has matured from lanky-legged junior to a full-on top-20 World Cup contender on any weekend. Scoring his best 2017 result at Val di Sole (12th place), we're sure that Greg is as hungry as ever. For 2018, Greg is riding for boutique Spanish brand, UNNO, the brainchild of ex-World Cup racer and mountain bike legend Ceasar Rojo. Greg has made the move from Cube to ride for the Spanish brand and if his previous year's racing performances are anything to go by, we're sure you'll be seeing a lot of more Greg in 2018 and beyond.
Greg Williamson's UNNO Ever is a thing of beauty. The entirely carbon fibre frame is enough to make even the carbon-sceptical people go weak at the knees. Although the Ever only comes in one size, it sounds like Greg lucked out and is already comfortable with Ceasar Rojo's DH creation without needing to adjust stem lengths or offset headsets. Greg's mainly been playing around with bar heights and fork crowns to help tailor the bike's feel to his needs. Greg has been seriously impressed with a Formula's Nero fork and thinks that we'll be seeing a lot more people running the three-chamber air fork in the future.
Rider Name: Greg WilliamsonAge:
25Hometown:
Inerverness, ScotlandHeight:
6ft, 182.8cmWeight:
176lb, 80kgInstagram: @gregwilliamson1
Greg's running the standard alloy version of the popular Renthal Fat Bar because he likes the feel of the thinner-clamped bars rather than the 35mm bar. He isn't running any inserts in his wheels for puncture prevention, and he's been running a standard tubeless tyre and rim setup without issue. That's his plan going forward over the race weekend but he will be adjusting tyre pressures to get the most amount of grip he can.
At World Cup number one in Losinj, Greg has chosen to bolt on an Ohlins TTX 22 shock to his Ever. But, UNNO intentionally chose to forego a shock sponsor and Greg thinks he'll probably run different shocks on different tracks. Greg says he prefers air shocks for jumpier tracks and coil shocks for rough tracks like Fort William and Mont-Sainte-Anne.
Model Name DetailsFrame:
UNNO EverShock:
Ohlins TTX 22 - compression and rebound 'set to feel'.Fork:
Formula Nero R - compression and rebound 'set to feel'.Wheels:
Prototype Crankbrokers SR56Tires:
Maxxis Minion DHFDrivetrain:
SRAM XO DH mech / 7-sp cassette / e*thirteen cranks, Brakes:
Formula Cura 4Cockpit:
Renthal Fatbar aluminium 780mm wide, 30mm rise / Renthal Inegra stem 50mm long, 10mm rise.Size:
One Size.Weight:
33lbs / 14.96kg (unverified)More info: UNNO
|One thing I love so much about this bike is that I don't have to do much [to get it setup] at all! I felt comfortable from the get-go which was good.—Greg Williamson
Greg likes his suspension set up to be very supple at the start of the stroke for lots of traction and grip on small bumps, and then with as much ramp up as possible without compromising comfort. Greg's fork pressures vary for each track, which is lucky because the Formula Nero R fork has adjustability.
With his setup in general, Greg knows what he wants and likes to keep it within certain limits so that it doesn't get too extreme one way or another. He used to be fussy, but now he's understanding why and the way his bike is set up he's more comfortable with how it rides. Last week he rode a similar track so isn't looking to change much.
The Crankbrothers wheels are a prototype full-carbon affair and Greg loves them! They're currently unbroken after loads of testing and that's a really big advantage - Greg's certain he doesn't want wheels to be cracking or breaking during race runs. He also commented that they're fast rolling, which could mean they're very light.
Although Greg isn't fussy about weight, the lighter his bike can be, the better and he says that if it's light it'll accelerate quicker, but heavy bikes can maintain their speed better. The UNNO is approx. 33lbs with some slightly different parts to the ones pictured.
A mix of SRAM and e.thirteen keep Greg pedaling to the finish line.
Greg changes his stack height and bar height according to each track. He says that you know when you walk the track what to expect so you can make the relevant adjustments. If you go from Leogang to Vallnord, then the setup is going to change.
Greg says the Formula Cura 4 brakes and seriously powerful – you could put them on a motorbike!
Protoype wheels from Crankbrothers and Formula 4-piston brakes.
e.thirteen cranks and Crankbrothers pedals
