Video: This Edit From Granada Reminds Us of a Simpler Time
Aug 22, 2018
by
Vicente Sáenz B
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
DMR Bolt Long in La Zubia
by
Zeeroone
Views: 803
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
I've been riding my 2013 steel 125mm travel 26 inch bike as a dh bike for the last two years and this video is the proof you don't need the latest technology to have fun. The trail is located in La Zubia (Granada).
I hope you like it.
—
Vicente
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
samfr1000
(21 mins ago)
I loved my DMR Bolt Long, sadly it just wasn't long enough and I flogged it. Great bike though. Handled a week in Morzine and Les Gets no bother. I hope it's still getting a good thrashing.
[Reply]
+ 1
wintertje
(33 mins ago)
goddamnit, my 2013 commencal AL1 was stolen exactly year ago. a homage! I miss that thing.
[Reply]
+ 1
Zeeroone
(4 mins ago)
Many thanks for posting pinkbike!
@charmiller
brand is dmr bikes and model is bolt long.
[Reply]
+ 1
Jonnydarocca
(4 mins ago)
I still ride my '08 IronHorse 7Point every week!
[Reply]
+ 1
charmiller
(20 mins ago)
What is the bike brand and model?
[Reply]
+ 1
DirtbagMatt
(1 hours ago)
Yup. I'm still riding my '06 Dirtbag and I keep up...
[Reply]
