Video: This Edit From Granada Reminds Us of a Simpler Time

Aug 22, 2018
by Vicente Sáenz B  
DMR Bolt Long in La Zubia

by Zeeroone
bigquotesI've been riding my 2013 steel 125mm travel 26 inch bike as a dh bike for the last two years and this video is the proof you don't need the latest technology to have fun. The trail is located in La Zubia (Granada).

I hope you like it.Vicente


6 Comments

  • + 1
 I loved my DMR Bolt Long, sadly it just wasn't long enough and I flogged it. Great bike though. Handled a week in Morzine and Les Gets no bother. I hope it's still getting a good thrashing.
  • + 1
 goddamnit, my 2013 commencal AL1 was stolen exactly year ago. a homage! I miss that thing.
  • + 1
 Many thanks for posting pinkbike!

@charmiller brand is dmr bikes and model is bolt long.
  • + 1
 I still ride my '08 IronHorse 7Point every week!
  • + 1
 What is the bike brand and model?
  • + 1
 Yup. I'm still riding my '06 Dirtbag and I keep up...

