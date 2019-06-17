VIDEOS

Video: Grégoire Clément Sending Jumps In Versailles

Jun 17, 2019
by Jean-Pascal Poirier  
Grégoire Clément - Versailles

by JPPoirier
Gregoire took me for the first time to the Versailles spot recently. I must admit that the spot has potential. We filmed some small lines but we kept for a next shoot the biggest line of the spot ... really impressive and very technical (it is Antoine Bizet's line)! A day of filming very nice, without really project but with the intention of having a good time on the bike and behind the camera. You will notice that Grégoire made the choice to stay on a 26". Things may change very soon for Grégoire. This boy has a sick potential. Do not be fooled by this edit, Gregoire is a true shredder. I will have the opportunity to prove it because I will concentrate my efforts during 1 year to this talented young rider. I am curious to see how far he is able to go !?


