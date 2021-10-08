Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?

Oct 8, 2021
by Mike Levy  
sPy PhOtO
Does the 'Grim Donut' logo on the top tube mean that this is the new Grim Donut? We can only speculate at this point, but at least it can fit a water bottle.


The race season is pretty much over and half the world is entering six months of wet, cold darkness, but that doesn't mean that brands have stopped testing and developing prototypes that you might see on the sales floor down the road.

Long-time Pinker Montgomery Wilberfahrt was on his way to his favorite bean roastery after some Mt Seemore e-bike shuttle laps and spotted what appears to be the new Grim Donut prototype strapped to the back of a rusty car that was parked near some smelly dumpsters. Thinking fast, he was able to take a quick photo before the car sped off, nearly torque-steering right into a ditch in its hurry to escape.

Like any good Pinker, Wilberfahrt followed the unknown test rider non-stop for the next two weeks, sleeping in his Tacoma's roof-top tent across the road from the tester's house and even following him to the closest Tim Hortons an astonishing dozen times every day. Laying on his stomach under a truck, Wilberfarht was finally able to snap another photo of the wild-looking machine with his cellphone before being chased off by the angry tester who apparently had three double chocolate donuts in his mouth while screaming something about an erosion of trust between brands and media.


sPy PhOtO
We would've sent Wilberfahrt two t-shirts as payment but he can't even take a spy shot that's in focus.


For his part, Wilberfahrt told us that he sent his hard-earned spy shots to all the major mountain bike websites but was told that posting them would only generate more clicks, more community discussion, and probably piss off a brand who would then refuse to send them free tall socks and a box-shaped t-shirt. So they refused. But since Pinkbike has its own t-shirt store, we've chosen to share the photos regardless of the unnamed test rider's threats.

We reached out to Grim Bicycle Company for a quote about what appears to be the new V2 Donut prototype, but they immediately panicked and asked us to delete the photos and hit Wilberfahrt with the ban-hammer for going against Shore Code article 3.27b: 'Something something bro secrets and loam something something, etc.' Grim then pointed out that they advertise on Pinkbike, paying for a 100 x 200px banner on the homepage and that means they're protected by an unwritten agreement that has more or less always existed between bike companies and media outlets to not post photos of unreleased prototypes. Losing Grim's ad revenue means that we'll have to fire Kazimer, of course, but this story is a quick win that we can't say no to. Sorry Kaz.

Wilberfahrt was sent a single Pinkbike t-shirt for his efforts.



Did we just leak our own bike? Does that mean these aren't real spy shots? Is there a review tomorrow? Stay tuned for more about the new Grim Donut that's manufactured at Pivot's US prototyping facility in Arizona, including how it can use two different suspension links (one provides zero pedaling performance on purpose, while the other is designed by an actual engineer). As for the geometry, it's probably still the right amount of stupid.

If you're at Sea Otter, head to Pivot's booth (#R36) on Saturday morning to see the new Grim Donut in person and pick up some donuts of your own.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Enduro Bikes Grim Pivot Grim Donut


117 Comments

  • 83 0
 A lot of people are saying this is a false flag event coordinated by Outside
  • 87 1
 I’m actually a crisis actor.
  • 8 0
 My mother in law had a Grim Outside Doughnut for a while.
  • 5 0
 @BenPea: Don't know what that really means, but it sounds naaaasssty.
  • 5 0
 I love how this is just pinkbike trolling themselves.
  • 5 0
 Are you suggesting that people who go to the pivot booth to see it will have to sit thru a long time-share style presentation about the benefits of joining outside+ before being allowed to see it?
  • 5 0
 @mikelevy: if you are under duress, blink twice.
  • 1 0
 If we learned anything from the first grim donut, this is likely 2 more years until its actually released as anything other than teasers.
  • 37 0
 Only one bottle, not quite 90 degree seat tube angle, meh I’ll wait for the Grim 3.0
  • 33 0
 Let me know when there is a "donut hole" internal frame storage option.
  • 2 1
 @rustiegrizwold: I really feel on the grim it might be called “creame hole” or maybe “jelly hole”.
  • 23 0
 We all know whos mini that is.
  • 7 0
 Mr. Bean!! Oh, wrong mini.
  • 7 0
 Nice exhaust. The local asthmatics thank you.
  • 4 0
 here for the bike but I need to know more about that car...old school mini, fender flares, Bosozoku exhaust?!
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: I don't know about the current iteration of the Mini, but Mike used to have a Honda power plant there at some point. His ride was even covered by some modified car youtube channels. Was really cool seeing our boy Levy getting famous outside of the mtb world.
  • 1 0
 DUDE! Somebody report this vehicle for pollution
  • 6 0
 @audeo03: ...for polluting my mind with great ideas
  • 16 0
 This is classic. So well done. Leaning in to 5 different Pinkbike comment tropes and building a joke of a bike that might not be a joke. You guys are amazing
  • 17 0
 I wonder how pivot feels about this being the most interesting bike they've ever made?
  • 6 0
 This is exceptional work on all fronts.

As an aside, @mikelevy, is it weird knowing that all your work is read/watched by people exclusively on the toilet? Do you have to write/record it whilst on the toilet to get in the headspace of your readers?
  • 1 0
 That's where I've done some of my best work.
  • 7 0
 Only one waterbottle? It was supposed to have three and have a virtual high pivot w/ idler... Oh how the mighty have fallen.
  • 7 0
 It's alright but no rainbow sprinkles?
  • 13 0
 There may or may not be rainbow sprinkles on the decals.
  • 7 0
 Poor kaz
  • 6 0
 Climbs better than a Range
  • 5 0
 Lmao I can't believe y'all incorporated the DW-link onto this bike. I guess pedal bob was a huge issue on V1. Love it!
  • 10 0
 we’re claiming it was a feature not a bug.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark: Spoken like a true Rocky Mountain guy!
  • 2 0
 Have to admit I'm a sucker for coloured spokes. If I wanted to add a single orange spoke to my front and back wheel:
- how would I do it?
- would it affect performance/reliability to have one spoke different from the others?
- how dickish would it be?
  • 1 0
 - get a can of orange plasti-dip - no - a little, but it would be like drift cars when they pain one of their spokes so could be cool
  • 5 0
 Hope it makes production!
  • 5 0
 Looks like a car accident.
  • 5 0
 How about a “down country” version? Maybe the Dour Cruller?
  • 1 0
 Slim Donut is in the works.
  • 5 0
 Needs at least two high pivots and 7 bars, so thanks but not interested
  • 3 0
 I see the future of integration here, live valve + flight attendant + axs + tirewiz + power meter + garmin supercomputer + airtags + flip chip. The future is Grim!
  • 5 0
 Would buy
  • 4 0
 Needs an idler for the front wheel.....
  • 1 0
 Battery hidden in ST, BT and Wi-Fi in rear hub, wireless charging on top of the seat, front and rear 326mm travel app ajustable, solar cell hidden in swat (or sweat) box department…. Just one of top secret upgrades.
  • 2 0
 Forget the swat box .
This needs the Tim Hortons Internal Donut Storage System.
THIDSS for short.
I’m surprised Mike Levy would even ride the bike without this feature.
  • 3 0
 fox 40 w/ a DPX2... interesting but not out of the picture
  • 1 0
 It's the new Float X, the replacement for the DPX2 moving forward. Larger airspring and more oil volume
  • 1 0
 @rowanpzc: awesome thanks! so closer to an X2?
  • 1 0
 @Dmaxwell: It's still definitely a trail shock, but larger or bigger hitting riders might get more support from the new shock. I believe the max pressure is 350 psi now up from 300. I still see the X2 being the go-to enduro and DH shock
  • 3 0
 Best "Leaked Spy Shot" advert ever!!!
  • 2 0
 I was kinda also hoping to see it as a 31er with 250mm rotors and 13 speed but maybe thats for future versions
  • 3 0
 Return of the King
  • 2 0
 "box shaped t-shirt" ha ha ha!
  • 2 0
 what the hell is going on at the drop outs?1?1?

that looks sketchy
  • 12 0
 One foot of chainstay adjust. So sick of .5 degree and 3mm changes, so we went all the way.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: i hope you dont die.
  • 2 0
 That dropper definitely has the wrong amount of stupid...
  • 1 0
 Thank god it has a dual crown and a straight seat tube, now we know it’s from the future.
  • 2 0
 This is the best, needs a 26 in rear wheel though.
  • 2 0
 Better get that license plate renewed.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark spare no marketing expenses for this bike release and pony up some money for a vanity plate for @mikelevy ‘S mini:
GRM DNT
  • 1 0
 By the looks of the smoke coming out of that pipe the mini could use some new rings or donuts
  • 1 0
 Could use a lot of things Wink
  • 1 0
 GD 3.0 model for 2023 will be three wheeler with two super boost standard bottleholder
  • 2 0
 I better see wilberfahrt at the booth or no deal.
  • 1 0
 I demand HA adjust between 57.5 and 57. That SA makes the seat tube look like the rider is getting a colonoscopy.
  • 1 0
 No Flight Attendant, no AXS, no motor, it’s not turquoise, how are you going to market it for £10k+? Foolish.
  • 7 0
 We looked at 2011 and 2021 prices for the most expensive bikes and extrapolated an MSRP of approximately 4.6 Outsidecoins when it comes to market in 2031.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: ah, it’s so obvious now. Launch a Pinkbike crypto. Next step, your own range of spaceships and curiously named children.
  • 1 0
 only fits one water bottle? I though this was supposed to be ground breaking...
  • 2 0
 What kind of oil are you running in the Mini? Extra virgin?
  • 1 0
 Very little oil to save wieght.
  • 3 0
 No idler no buy
  • 2 0
 Work of art
  • 1 0
 I think…yep, I just had an idea.
  • 2 0
 10/10 would smash
  • 1 0
 Review will be out tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 When a black bike falls into a mini’s bike rack…dead giveaway
  • 1 0
 Looks like a copy of the Privateer 161
  • 1 0
 Is that seat tube angle over 90°?
  • 1 0
 bottle cage is where it's at...
  • 1 0
 Something about this reminds me the sick bikes debacle
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy when to expect e-donut?
  • 15 0
 Fuck no
  • 1 0
 @Xandr you mean the e-claire? I'll show myself out...
  • 1 0
 Honestly looks like a World Cup race bike in 2027
  • 1 0
 so weird that it doesn't even look *that* radical anymore.
  • 1 0
 Can we talk about the rack set up? Oh mama.......
  • 1 0
 First time I've used it but it seems to work well.
  • 1 0
 Things are so weird right now that it doesn't even look weird.
  • 1 0
 No electronics? Will a bike even work without in 2030?
  • 1 0
 EMP ready
  • 1 0
 haha hilarious spoof. Seriously though, I want that seat tube angle
  • 1 0
 It can't be! I thought the tester hated color spokes?!
  • 1 0
 Kazimer, you will be missed
  • 2 0
 No low pivot idler??
  • 1 0
 Couldn't afford a smoke machine for the launch video
  • 1 0
 How did the grim donut get its name?
  • 1 0
 White oem max is tyres... can we buy
  • 1 0
 Don't forget to update that registration @mikelevy
  • 1 0
 Tahnee Seagrave to Grim Donut..?
  • 1 0
 Dual Crown FUJI Dual Crown FUJI
  • 1 0
 that stem????? why no direct-mount????
  • 1 0
 Ahhhhhhhhh
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Cruller
  • 1 0
 No Live Valve?
  • 1 0
 HAHAHA Good one.....
  • 1 0
 What a scything release.
  • 1 0
 knucklebox lives!!!
  • 1 0
 Double crown, finally
  • 1 2
 Clearly form the photos Pinkbike has sold out and produced a downcountry bike.
  • 1 0
 Its is not just a Pole?
  • 5 6
 I am expecting an XXS size that fits two water bottles....
  • 4 1
 XXS starts at 500mm reach.
  • 1 2
 Looks like a firebird
  • 1 0
 Yeah with Grim Donut V1 being a 180-160mm travel bike, I wouldn't be surprised if Pivot just used a prototype 2022 firebird rear-end and linkage with a new front triangle
  • 2 0
 @rowanpzc: hopefully 500mm chainstays to better match the reach though
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



