Grizzly Bear Kills Bikepacker While She Sleeps in Small-Town Montana

Jul 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Authorities search for the 400-pound male bear that attacked and killed a bikepacker early Tuesday morning. Photo: Tom Bauer / The Missoulian via AP

A 65-year-old woman from Chico, California, was pulled from her tent and killed by a grizzly bear early Tuesday morning while camping along the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.

The woman, identified as Leah Davis Lokan, was traveling with her sister and a friend on the much-anticipated bike trip, which was set to follow a scenic bikepacking route running nearly 2,500 miles from northern Montana to southern New Mexico.

The tiny western Montana town of Ovando sees about 1,000 visitors from the Divide each year, many of whom camp overnight right in town. Lokan and her companions were camped behind the 75-person-town’s post office when the bear pulled Lokan from her tent and killed her. The bear had woken them up before the attack and startled them, but had wandered off at about 3 a.m. The campers removed food from their tents, stored it elsewhere, and went back to sleep before being woken again by the attack. Lokan's two companions sprayed the bear with bear spray, driving the animal away, then called the sheriff's office at about 4:15 a.m.

This behavior is highly unusual for a grizzly bear. Most bear encounters stem from the bears feeling threatened, either when a bear is surprised or when a bear is trying to protect its food or cubs. Rarely does a bear attack a sleeping person, though Montana grizzly bear populations have been growing in recent years and human-bear interactions have increased, the Washington Post reported.

Grizzly bears are protected by the federal Endangered Species Act, as they are classified as threatened. The area in which this attack took place, the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, is home to about 1,000 grizzly bears and many more black bears, and they're part of a tricky recovery effort that hinges on keeping bears out of trash and away from livestock and pets. Still, despite efforts to protect the threatened species, any bear that is determined to pose an ongoing threat to humans is tracked and killed.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks and local law enforcement agencies have searched unsuccessfully for three days for the bear, which was determined to be a male weighing about 400 pounds (181 kg). They have set traps all over the town, including at the camp spot and near a chicken coop the bear also raided that night. Authorities took DNA from the attack and plan to kill any bear found with matching DNA. A helicopter with infrared technology was also used in the search, though a heatwave in Montana has made distinguishing a bear from its surroundings difficult.

Large traps have been set around town, baited with roadkill. Photo: Tom Bauer / The Missoulian via AP

The town has closed all its informal campsites least until Sunday while the search continues, and it has opened up the fire station and a church for bikers to sleep inside. The town also had previously remodeled an old jail with cots for campers, the Associated Press reported.

Lokan, a registered nurse who participated in mountain bike races and was an experienced outdoorswoman, is remembered as someone who was always up for an adventure.

"A woman in her 60s, and she’s doing this kind of stuff — she had a passion for life that was out of the ordinary," her friend Mary Flowers said. Other friends remember her as a kind, deeply caring person who told great stories.

Our condolences to those affected by this tragic loss.

Posted In:
Industry News Bikepacking Tour Divide


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119957 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
60632 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
56689 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
51987 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
49822 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49467 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
43038 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
42380 views

45 Comments

  • 22 3
 Wow! How tragic.
When it’s ones time to go we, unfortunately, don’t get to pick how we’re plucked from this life into the next.
Prayers going out to loved ones. So sad.
  • 21 1
 What a badass woman. Bikepacking in her 60s. Hugely sad situation all round.
  • 27 15
 "The campers removed food from their tents, stored it elsewhere, and went back to sleep before being woken again by the attack."

I'm sorry, but I wouldn't call anyone that keeps food in their tent "an experienced outdoorswoman". Hardly the bears fault when you sleep with food.
  • 6 3
 100000% accurate
  • 4 0
 Andrew Skurka would disagree with your silly blanket opinion.
  • 10 4
 They were in a small town. Who expects a grizzly behind the post office? I'd have probably had food in the tent in that situation too.
  • 8 2
 Exactly what I was thinking. You have to be another level of stupid to keep food anywhere near you in grizzly country.
  • 10 0
 I thought this was basic knowledge in bear country.
  • 2 1
 This. One should know better to take all items out of the tent that have a scent. You are not an experienced outdoorsman if you make this basic mistake especially in bear country. It's very sad that she was killed, and fortunately no one else was injured, but this group should have known better.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130:

I get this to some extent.

But the town population is 70 people. Thats smaller than my somewhat rural neighborhood.

And even here we have bear scatt in my backyard a few times a year, and can hear the coyotes whenever they make a kill nearby. I'd feel totally fine camping in my backyard, but I certainly wouldn't want to sleep in my backyard with a bag of cheetos in my tent.
  • 3 0
 @Greg-Kline: Absolutely, I learned during the nineties as an employee of Yosemite Park. It does not matter if you had food near you Today or last week, a black bear will smell it and a Grizzly's sense of smell is stronger. I've seen the bears in action. IF YOU in bear country expect the worst and be prepared.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: probably anyone who plans ahead and reads information like this:

"The area in which this attack took place, the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, is home to about 1,000 grizzly bears and many more black bears..."
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: I live in a smallish town. Last summer we had a grizzly one street away from our house. It happens.
  • 14 2
 Very sad, but also not smart behavior having food in their tent at any point at all. In a bear can and away from the tent, rule number 1. I'd imagine that played a role in this. Tragic none the less.
  • 2 0
 also, if you cooked food, those clothes you were wearing also away from the tent.
  • 3 0
 Man, that’s terrible.

I know that a lot of people will think that this is unnecessary, but I never camp out in grizzly country with setting up a minimum of 2 layers of shotgun trip wires that also set off little alarms.

I spend a decent amount of time in grizzly country and always paranoid about this kind of thing, no matter how much people tell me not to worry.
  • 3 0
 Heard about this a day or two ago elsewhere. And it is horrible. Condolences to the family/friends.

I understand that the bear was acting unusually (its SUPER uncommon to have them come into a tent), and that this area in particular has had more bear encounters/deaths than normal (IIRC, another mountain biker was killed near there in 2016).

However, the part that stands out to me is that they mention the bear came around and woke them up at ~3am. And THEN here is the part that gets me> the hikers took their food out of their tents? Doesn't this sound weird to anyone else?

Usually you keep anything with food smell in a bear bag/container, hung up out of their reach, like 100yds from where you were camping. And while they moved food out at 3am, I wouldn't be surprised if there were still lots of residual smells in there that caused the bear to come back.

Certainly makes me want to be vigilant in keeping food out of my camp area when camping.
  • 5 0
 And just like that all of my bike packing plans are called into review.....
  • 2 0
 Bears do not generally ransack a tent unless they smell food, and no, they generally are not interested in man-meat at least not until they've killed a human which typically occurs during a confrontation where the bear is startled and attacks out of defense.
  • 4 0
 I'm no expert but that is very brazen/odd behavior for a grizzly. They're normally only dangerous if startled.
  • 1 0
 And 400 lbs is a small Grizzly, a yearling perhaps?
  • 3 0
 Bad drought in Montana messing up the food chain, maybe? I don’t really know so maybe a local can chime in.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Yes that is small. Grizzlies reach upwards of 800lbs. 1000+ for coastal Brown Bears.
  • 1 0
 @bocomtb: Water was flowing pretty well and grass was green in Florence last week. Everywhere is dry, but seemed less dry than usual for July.

Family says the snow pack was down and melted off fast this year.
  • 1 0
 ish... we see grizzly encounters regularly here. They're scavengers and when there's food to be had, they'll have it.
  • 1 0
 from reading about bear attacks, grizzlies do usually attack if startled or protecting their young.. but if they're hungry/can smell food there's definitely always a chance a bear could decide to take you down as food yourself. there's even been stories of black bears stalking/hunting humans when they're hungry. almost never happens, but it definitely CAN happen. i recommend reading "Bear Attacks Their Causes and Avoidance" by Stephen Herrero to anyone who is ever close to bears.
  • 1 0
 You know how when something is posted from an area showing great trails and all the locals chime in with the cliche "don't come here the trails totally suck". As a Montanan, I'll just say that Montana has some good trails, but there's just one thing...
  • 1 0
 Just yesterday I quite literally ran INTO a black bear on a trail (I have video post-meeting including the bear trying to get up a tree). There was quite a bit of hair on me and in my rear derailleur.

I have never, not ever been so terrified on a trail.....I can not imagine being taken out of a tent by a Grizz.

As for the idiots with food in their tent...Darwin.
  • 1 0
 My mate lives in Bozeman, Montana. He often sees bears and they are often captured or chased out of downtown montana but they don’t usually attack people. Why did the bear attack? Young, hungry, sickness?? Woke??? Seems odd. Anyone have any suggestions?
  • 1 0
 That's a very unfortunate and tragic accident. Condolences to friends and family for their loss. Blank Stare
  • 2 1
 Not good. This is why I like sleeping in my SUV rather than a tent.
  • 2 0
 When I camp I always sleep in the van with the "burner" in hand.
  • 1 1
 Whelp, I guess I'm never bikepacking. That answers that!
  • 1 0
 Come prepared, keep food out of the tent, and you'll be fine. This is a bad scenario. Probably would not have gone this way had food been kept out of the tent.
  • 1 0
 too much to bear
  • 1 1
 God bless .
  • 1 4
 not bear DNA. hers.
  • 1 0
 ...pretty sure the reference to Bear DNA is accurate. Hair from the Bear can be easily collected....probably how they know it was a Grizzly and not a Black bear.
  • 2 0
 "Authorities took DNA from the attack and plan to kill any bear found with matching DNA. "

Not her DNA, that bear's.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010583
Mobile Version of Website