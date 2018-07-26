Scoping Out Scotland's Most Remote Trails

As my bike has been nicked, Sean had arranged for me a bike for the weekend with his sponsor, Deviate Cycles. Ben & Chris at Deviate have created the ultimate trail weapon, with a pinion gearbox instead of the usual rear derailleur, minimising maintenance and breakages, it seems to be the perfect bike for Sean's challenge.



I picked it up from Comrie Croft, a great bike shop, cafe and trail network just West of Perth and as soon as I got my hands on it, I knew it was something special. Just from the short ride from the shop back to the van, it felt as rooted as an old oak tree, I knew it would handle any descent my skills could throw at it.



An hour and a half later I was parked up and by the time I'd changed and given the bike a once-over, Black Betty came round the corner. Sean's truck is hard to miss, a bit like the man himself and his bike, the big black beast rolled into the car park, sporting its signature smile reminiscent of a P51 Mustang.



A quick handshake, change of clothes and we were mounted and off.

