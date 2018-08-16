Video: Grom Racing is the Cutest

Results:

2016 Boys

1 Mateo Bautista / Ciclorutas

2 Jose Daniel Fernandez / Prokids

3 Juan Altamirano / Ciclo Rutas

2015 Boys

1 Jose Elias Cobos / Loja

2 Andre Rodriguez / Ciclo rutas Team

3 Esteban Narvaez / Ct club



2015 Girls

1 Emily Espinoza / Ciclo rutas Team

2 Devanny Brito / Ikiam

3 Milagros Jimbo / Ciclo rutas Team

2014 Boys

1 Sebastian Neira / Ciclo rutas

2 Lucas Alvarado / BMX Guayas

3 Dominic Montalvan / Prokids Loja



2014 Girls

1 Pau Naranjo / Ciclo rutas Team

2 Xaviera Torres / Ciclo rutas Team

3 Romina Calero / Ciclo rutas Team

2012- 2013 Girls

1 Abby Quezada / Gualaquiza

2 Rebeca Altamirano / Cuenca

3 Mikaela Albarracin / Ciclo rutas Team



2013 Boys

1 Julian Uyaguari / Ciclorutas Team

2 Matias Sanchez / Ciclorutas Team

3 Jose Sanchez / Prokids Loja

2012 Boys

1 Matias Peñafiel / Cuenca

2 Yerick Condoy / Ciclo rutas Team

3 Nico Guerrero / Ciclo rutas Team



2011- 2012 Pedal

1 Nico Guerrero / Ciclo rutas Team

2 Alonso Bautista / Ciclorutas Team

3 Juan Manuel Sarria / Cuenca

2009-2010 Pedal

1 Juan Sebastian Alvarado / BMX Guayas

2 Sebastian Carrion / Ciclo Rutas TeaM

3 Sebastian Hidrovo / Ciclo rutas Team



Mini Enduro Ecuador by Ciclo Rutas Ec.The time to live a new experience came for these little riders from Ecuador on their mini bicycles. The mountains were the scenery to show their riding technique.The first Mini Enduro Race in Ecuador took place after the celebration of the 4th anniversary of the mountain biking school Ciclo Rutas Ecuador and the 3rd round of the Provincial Championship at Hacienda Familia Merchán in Narancay, Cuenca.110 mini riders at around 2 to 12 years of age, from 8 provinces in Ecuador, shredded 2 special stages and 1 timed transfer stage.Stage 1: 350 meters of pure flow and speed were the riders went through intense racing seconds.Stage 2: a tough test of focus and stamina throughout a 580-meter singletrack with obstacles and jumps. In this stage the positions on the race were definitely defined.The walk bikes category (kids born in 2012 to 2016) had a tough time in this championship since these bikes have neither brakes nor pedals. They also had to tackle several obstacles and speed up, which turned them into real warriors.A lot of expectation was built around past years champions that now belong to the category with kids born in 2008 to 2012, because they have already transitioned from walk bikes to pedal bikes. They enjoy their bikes a great deal more than adult riders.“A Champion mindset since they are little.”“Girls show that they are a strong gender at the race.”2007-2008 Pedal1 Sebastian Landi / Ciclo rutas Team2 Ebans Moliona / Cañar3 Jhuli Perez / Ciclo Rutas TeamPhoto: Daniel OjedaTranslator: Verónica S. Cobo CarpioEdition: Jorge Peñafiel Arizaga