VIDEOS

Video: Grom Racing is the Cutest

Aug 15, 2018
by Jorge Sebastian Peñafiel Arizaga  

Mini Enduro Ecuador by Ciclo Rutas Ec.

The moment where every rider gets goose bumps .

The time to live a new experience came for these little riders from Ecuador on their mini bicycles. The mountains were the scenery to show their riding technique.

The first Mini Enduro Race in Ecuador took place after the celebration of the 4th anniversary of the mountain biking school Ciclo Rutas Ecuador and the 3rd round of the Provincial Championship at Hacienda Familia Merchán in Narancay, Cuenca.

Mini Rider Alessandro Ochoa

110 mini riders at around 2 to 12 years of age, from 8 provinces in Ecuador, shredded 2 special stages and 1 timed transfer stage.

Fast Stage PE 1 MINI ENDURO

Stage 1: 350 meters of pure flow and speed were the riders went through intense racing seconds.

If there is someone to believe in believe un yourself with all of your strength .


Fast focusing trails .

Stage 2: a tough test of focus and stamina throughout a 580-meter singletrack with obstacles and jumps. In this stage the positions on the race were definitely defined.

2016 Category

The walk bikes category (kids born in 2012 to 2016) had a tough time in this championship since these bikes have neither brakes nor pedals. They also had to tackle several obstacles and speed up, which turned them into real warriors.


Juan Manuel Sarria 2011 Pedal

A lot of expectation was built around past years champions that now belong to the category with kids born in 2008 to 2012, because they have already transitioned from walk bikes to pedal bikes. They enjoy their bikes a great deal more than adult riders.

Nico Pes ntez shows no respect for big jumps 2010 Pedal .

Single Tracks Special 2 MINI ENDURO

“A Champion mindset since they are little.”

Girls POWER

“Girls show that they are a strong gender at the race.”

Results:
2016 Boys
1 Mateo Bautista / Ciclorutas
2 Jose Daniel Fernandez / Prokids
3 Juan Altamirano / Ciclo Rutas
2015 Boys
1 Jose Elias Cobos / Loja
2 Andre Rodriguez / Ciclo rutas Team
3 Esteban Narvaez / Ct club

2015 Girls
1 Emily Espinoza / Ciclo rutas Team
2 Devanny Brito / Ikiam
3 Milagros Jimbo / Ciclo rutas Team
2014 Boys
1 Sebastian Neira / Ciclo rutas
2 Lucas Alvarado / BMX Guayas
3 Dominic Montalvan / Prokids Loja

2014 Girls
1 Pau Naranjo / Ciclo rutas Team
2 Xaviera Torres / Ciclo rutas Team
3 Romina Calero / Ciclo rutas Team
2012- 2013 Girls
1 Abby Quezada / Gualaquiza
2 Rebeca Altamirano / Cuenca
3 Mikaela Albarracin / Ciclo rutas Team

2013 Boys
1 Julian Uyaguari / Ciclorutas Team
2 Matias Sanchez / Ciclorutas Team
3 Jose Sanchez / Prokids Loja
2012 Boys
1 Matias Peñafiel / Cuenca
2 Yerick Condoy / Ciclo rutas Team
3 Nico Guerrero / Ciclo rutas Team

2011- 2012 Pedal
1 Nico Guerrero / Ciclo rutas Team
2 Alonso Bautista / Ciclorutas Team
3 Juan Manuel Sarria / Cuenca
2009-2010 Pedal
1 Juan Sebastian Alvarado / BMX Guayas
2 Sebastian Carrion / Ciclo Rutas TeaM
3 Sebastian Hidrovo / Ciclo rutas Team

2007-2008 Pedal
1 Sebastian Landi / Ciclo rutas Team
2 Ebans Moliona / Cañar
3 Jhuli Perez / Ciclo Rutas Team

Photo: Daniel Ojeda
Translator: Verónica S. Cobo Carpio
Edition: Jorge Peñafiel Arizaga
#ciclorutasteam

Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
88799 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
78319 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
49780 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
47133 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
45210 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43510 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
41058 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
39107 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030930
Mobile Version of Website