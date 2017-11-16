USER GENERATED

Grompage - Video and Photo Epic

Nov 16, 2017
by Steven Lloyd  
The futue of riding
"BOSS MAN" 8-year-old Boston Bryant doing his Andreu Lecondaguy impersonation

Demon Dirt Grompage

by stevelloyd
Rampage week! The excitement for both kids and adults is off the charts, and Virgin, Utah is the destination. The Demon Dirt crew packed their bags, loaded their bikes and headed out to the freeride mecca of the western United States. Giddy at the thought of watching their MTB heros compete in the biggest event in biking history, these kids were ready!

10-year-old Weston Lloyd dropping at the Old Rampage site

9-year-old twins Luke and Alex Mallen

10-year-old Fred LaRiviere dropping Canadian Bacon

The excitement is hard to contain for these pre-teens, and Grompage is where it's at. What is Grompage you might ask? Well its an unofficial gathering of Freeriding's brightest and undiscovered talent. Riders; Weston Lloyd, twins Luke and Alex Mallen, Finley Kirchenmann, Fred Lariviere and Boston Bryant met up with the Outlaw Mountain bike team at the Old Rampage site to camp, ride, watch the Rampage contest and then compete in Mountain Ranks Fanpage and whip off. Mountain Ranks (a local active lifestyle clothing company out of Park City, UT) has been putting on a whip off for a few years now, and the kids love it. It gives them a chance to show off their skills and hang out with their buddies. This year was especially cool because a few pro riders like Aaron Chase, Andreu Lacondeguy, and Cody Kelley showed up and jumped with the kids. Prizes were given out for kids who stepped it up and sent it big or small, or just being cute!

Andreu Lacondeguy showed up and hit jumps with the kids

6-year-old Wyatt Lloyd winning a prize for his one footer

9-year-old Alex Mallen boosting the step up

Ice cream was hauled in by Liz Mallen and Tricia Kirschenmann, continuing the tradition started by the worldbikeparks.com crew, to get the party started with "unofficial Grompage" right before. These kids were gathering around the tent in seconds to feast on the cold goodness in the hot desert. This event has the true spirit of Rampage all over it. Just show up, ride with your buddies and have a good time. Life-long friendships were made. It is amazing how the energy flows through the kids. They feed off of each other and step up to stuff they might not hit otherwise.

Tricia Kirschenmann and Liz Mallen getting the Kids loaded up with ice cream before the event

Getting a bit dusty with all the kids skidding for life

Aiden Parish showing off his table

The morning before the whip off some of the groms like Fred LaRiviere stepped up to some of the bigger drops such as Canadian Bacon. I would give it a solid 15 to 20-foot drop, and these kids stomped it like pros. Suicide no handers were being thrown off the main step up, along with some big whips. Keep in mind that most these kids are only 9 and 10 years old. Progression is set at light speed for them, and it is amazing to watch how good they are at such a young age.

Bikes of Grompage. Weston Lloyd with his Norco Range

Boston Bryant with his spawn

Sam Dean with his spawn hard tail

Special thanks to Demon United, Zoic clothing and MTN Ranks for the Grompage swag!

Alex Mallen

Luke Mallen

Nico Vink and Adolf Silva signing the boys jerseys. These guys were rad to give the boys some time.
Nico Vink and Adolf Silva signing the boy's jerseys

West Lloyd showing off his tables

Boston Bryant going big on the step up

Big thanks to Mountain Ranks for doing the whip off

6-year-old Clive LaRiviere getting some major style points

West Lloyd warming up to something bigger

Alex Parish with a huge whip

Fred LaRiviere with a big suicide on the step up

You can follow these little groms on Instagram at:

@lloydboys
@thosemallentwins
@fred_romeo
@finleymtb
@bosman_bikes

www.demonunited.com/

MENTIONS: @demondirt / @stevelloyd


