Ground Keeper Introduces Custom Decal Builder for Fox, RockShox & Marzocchi

Apr 29, 2022
by Ground Keeper  

Press Release: Ground Keeper Custom

Custom products aren’t just for the pros. Over the past five years, we at Ground Keeper have lived by this philosophy, offering a lineup of fully personalized fenders, frame protection, and top caps with no minimums. After much anticipation, we are proud to announce the addition of the Custom Decal Builder.


This first-of-its-kind decal customizer allows you to fully personalize Fox, RockShox, and Marzocchi suspension decals exactly as desired, with no fancy programs or design experience needed. We worked rigorously over the past year to create an easy and streamlined design process with a large offering of brand and model options. Upload images and artwork directly to the builder or utilize our extensive catalog of preloaded images, fonts, and editable vector patterns in order to create exactly what you want.


The Ground Keeper Custom Decal Builder
• Fully customizable templates with the ability to upload personal designs or use items from our built-in catalog
• Lead time of 3-4 weeks
• No order minimums
• Made in Bellingham, WA
• Fully licensed Fox and RockShox decal templates
• Prices from $21-37 and can be purchased here



As with all of our custom products, there is no minimum order quantity - so whether you are decking out one bike or a whole fleet, we’ve got you covered. You can access the builder and the complete list of decal templates here. As with all of our custom builders, the decal builder works best on a desktop computer.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


18 Comments

  • 25 0
 For the new low price of $21-37, I can now upgrade from a Super Deluxe Select, to a Super Deluxe Ultimate!
  • 3 0
 Lol yup. I made that same upgrade from Fox Performance to Factory last year. Thanks Ground Keeper!
  • 3 0
 I just got mine for $25 from Slik graphics, and they turned out great. I'd be interested to see the quality of these ones, too.
  • 3 0
 I ordered something through Slik like a month ago and have no idea where it is. I didn't realize their head office is in Sweden. Bellingham sounds closer to Canada.
  • 1 0
 Same here, only two years ago. A more local alternative is welcomed!
  • 1 0
 The goofy thing when I ordered some frame protectors and a fender: it leaves bellingham, floats around Los Angeles for a while, then comes back up to Canada. Hooray USPS!
  • 2 0
 @fullmonty: I bought something from a guy on the buysell and that exact thing happened. Would have been faster to walk to Bellingham.
  • 1 0
 Slik makes great stuff, but the shipping and slow processing times from them have always been my issues with them. Normally I'm ordering over winter so it doesn't really matter but it can definitely be a little frustrating. The tracking info is typically pretty useless, too.
  • 3 0
 Seth can do that with an inkjet and vinyl
  • 1 0
 I have ordered stickers from Slik and also from SpeedyDecal give them a try. Quality of the stickers is outstanding! And really easy price!
  • 1 0
 No Bomber CR decal... Fox it is! Just need to rattle can my spring with some bright orange paint and Ill be faster
  • 3 0
 Here come the Fox 420's
  • 2 0
 I'm into it
  • 2 0
 Pizza graphic is fire!!!
  • 1 0
 No love for Manitou, ever!
  • 1 0
 Do they make kashima sticker for the stanchions as well?
  • 1 0
 Sticky situation.
  • 1 0
 But I want Comic Sans





