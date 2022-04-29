Ground Keeper Introduces Custom Decal Builder for Fox, RockShox & Marzocchi

Press Release: Ground Keeper Custom
Custom products aren’t just for the pros. Over the past five years, we at Ground Keeper have lived by this philosophy, offering a lineup of fully personalized fenders, frame protection, and top caps with no minimums. After much anticipation, we are proud to announce the addition of the Custom Decal Builder.
This first-of-its-kind decal customizer allows you to fully personalize Fox, RockShox, and Marzocchi suspension decals exactly as desired, with no fancy programs or design experience needed. We worked rigorously over the past year to create an easy and streamlined design process with a large offering of brand and model options. Upload images and artwork directly to the builder or utilize our extensive catalog of preloaded images, fonts, and editable vector patterns in order to create exactly what you want.
The Ground Keeper Custom Decal Builder
• Fully customizable templates with the ability to upload personal designs or use items from our built-in catalog
• Lead time of 3-4 weeks
• No order minimums
• Made in Bellingham, WA
• Fully licensed Fox and RockShox decal templates
• Prices from $21-37 and can be purchased here
As with all of our custom products, there is no minimum order quantity - so whether you are decking out one bike or a whole fleet, we’ve got you covered. You can access the builder and the complete list of decal templates here
. As with all of our custom builders, the decal builder works best on a desktop computer.
18 Comments