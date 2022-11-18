Ground Keeper Introduces Decals for Bolt-on Fenders

Nov 18, 2022
by Ground Keeper  


PRESS RELEASE: Ground Keeper Custom

After critical market research and extensive R&D, we are proud to introduce the newest revolutionary product in mountain biking since the 1x drivetrain: decal kits for Fox and RockShox bolt-on fenders... All jokes aside, with the rise of bolt-on fenders, we wanted to make sure riders could still add that personal touch to their bikes without shelving a perfectly good fender for another.

Decal kits are designed to precisely fit Fox & RockShox proprietary fenders.


Ground Keeper Bolt-on Fender Decal Kits:

• Available for Fox 38/38 Reg & XL fenders
• Available for RockShox Lyrik/Pike & ZEB/Domain fenders
• Choose from in-line graphics or customize using our online custom builder
• Made in Bellingham, WA
• Prices start at $20
Available to purchase here


The decal kits come in a variety of ready-to-order GK designs and are also fully customizable on our online decal designer. That’s right, you can upload your own artwork/images or create something using our library of pre-loaded patterns, elements, and designs.

Designed to work with the newest proprietary fenders from Fox and RockShox, Ground Keeper Bolt-on Fender Decals incorporate top-of-the-line media and laminate to ensure the same high product quality and longevity our customers have come to expect.


Choose from a selection of pre-made designs or create your own personalized fender decals using the online builder.

For more information click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Fenders Ground Keeper


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 the 12 year olds at my local pump track are gonna be so happy
  • 1 0
 Let's see how many people freak out in the comments because they didn't read the "all jokes aside" part of the article.
  • 1 0
 For best results, be sure to read "The Game" by Neil Strauss before using these.
  • 1 0
 Hallelujah!
  • 1 0
 No kittens no care.





