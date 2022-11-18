Ground Keeper Introduces Decals for Bolt-on Fenders

PRESS RELEASE: Ground Keeper Custom

Decal kits are designed to precisely fit Fox & RockShox proprietary fenders.

Ground Keeper Bolt-on Fender Decal Kits:



• Available for Fox 38/38 Reg & XL fenders

• Available for RockShox Lyrik/Pike & ZEB/Domain fenders

• Choose from in-line graphics or customize using our

• Made in Bellingham, WA

• Prices start at $20

• Available to purchase here

Choose from a selection of pre-made designs or create your own personalized fender decals using the online builder.