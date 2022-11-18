Ground Keeper Introduces Decals for Bolt-on Fenders

PRESS RELEASE: Ground Keeper Custom
After critical
market research and extensive R&D, we are proud to introduce the newest revolutionary product in mountain biking since the 1x drivetrain: decal kits for Fox and RockShox bolt-on fenders... All jokes aside, with the rise of bolt-on fenders, we wanted to make sure riders could still add that personal touch to their bikes without shelving a perfectly good fender for another.
Decal kits are designed to precisely fit Fox & RockShox proprietary fenders.
Ground Keeper Bolt-on Fender Decal Kits:
• Available for Fox 38/38 Reg & XL fenders
• Available for RockShox Lyrik/Pike & ZEB/Domain fenders
• Choose from in-line graphics or customize using our online custom builder
• Made in Bellingham, WA
• Prices start at $20
• Available to purchase here
The decal kits come in a variety of ready-to-order GK designs and are also fully customizable on our online decal designer. That’s right, you can upload your own artwork/images or create something using our library of pre-loaded patterns, elements, and designs.
Designed to work with the newest proprietary fenders from Fox and RockShox, Ground Keeper Bolt-on Fender Decals incorporate top-of-the-line media and laminate to ensure the same high product quality and longevity our customers have come to expect. Choose from a selection of pre-made designs or create your own personalized fender decals using the online builder.
For more information click here
.
5 Comments