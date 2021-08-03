Video: Grounded, the Connor Fearon Story

Aug 3, 2021
by Jack Fletcher  


Words by Jack Fletcher

The third instalment in our Grounded series, a series dedicated to great stories during a global pandemic.

For this episode we dig into what makes Connor Fearon tick. We chat about growing up in Adelaide, racing motocross and the beginnings of his amazing career in downhill with Kona Factory Racing.



Connor is a true mountain bike tragic with a pure passion for two wheels in any discipline. One of the humblest guys you will ever meet, but with a drive and determination that often gets hidden behind his passion and laid back attitude towards racing and riding. Sit back and discover another side to one of the fastest riders on the planet.



bigquotesDon't clip in mate, don't do it! Don't sell your soul to the devil.Rob Warner



An FSR Industries Media House / Fletcher Media production

Supported by Kona, Little Black Bike & Lighthouse Youth Projects

Special thanks to Connor Fearon, Rob Warner, Mathieu Dupelle, Miranda Miller, Shelly Flood, Jamie Moore, Dylan Stone, Matt Hodgeson & Charlie & Mary-Anne Fearon

Posted In:
Videos Kona Connor Fearon Miranda Miller Rob Warner


Must Read This Week
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
76803 views
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
71553 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
57732 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
46511 views
Throwback Thursday: Fox's Upside Down Prototype Downhill Fork
41255 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
39985 views
First Look: 2022 Orange Alpine Evo is Slacker & Longer with Shorter Travel
37187 views
Lewis Buchanan Sustained Sacral & Coccyx Fractures In Hardline Crash
36942 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009060
Mobile Version of Website