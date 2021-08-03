Video: Grounded, the Connor Fearon Story

Words by Jack Fletcher
The third instalment in our Grounded series, a series dedicated to great stories during a global pandemic.
For this episode we dig into what makes Connor Fearon tick. We chat about growing up in Adelaide, racing motocross and the beginnings of his amazing career in downhill with Kona Factory Racing.
Connor is a true mountain bike tragic with a pure passion for two wheels in any discipline. One of the humblest guys you will ever meet, but with a drive and determination that often gets hidden behind his passion and laid back attitude towards racing and riding. Sit back and discover another side to one of the fastest riders on the planet.
|Don't clip in mate, don't do it! Don't sell your soul to the devil.—Rob Warner
An FSR Industries Media House
/ Fletcher Media
production
Supported by Kona, Little Black Bike & Lighthouse Youth Projects
Special thanks to Connor Fearon, Rob Warner, Mathieu Dupelle, Miranda Miller, Shelly Flood, Jamie Moore, Dylan Stone, Matt Hodgeson & Charlie & Mary-Anne Fearon
