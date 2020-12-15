Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Takes Majority Stake In Canyon Bicycles

We’ve become a global, digital champion through steady success. Through technology, global expansion and sporting success, we have accomplished a lot. Now is the right time to go further on the offensive, to take advantage of all the opportunities - and they are many. That's why I'm very pleased to partner with GBL, who have convinced my team and me with their passion for our business, years of experience and long-term focus — Roman Arnold, Canyon Founder and Chairman of Advisory Board